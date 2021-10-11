‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline

It’s official. There will be a bisexual Superman. And just as quickly as the news was announced homophobic conservatives went into overdrive.

The Superman is not Clark Kent but his son, Jonathan Kent, whose mother is Lois Lane, not Louis Lane, for those keeping track.

The New York Times reports Jonathan “will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.” The reporter posted a “photo” of the new couple:

Please check out my piece about the Jonathan Kent news that @DCComics announced today. I spoke with @TomTaylorMade about the developments and also had a chance to talk to @ghweldon about the topic. Read it here: https://t.co/Sq4SmxwMuj. Welcome to the family, Jon! pic.twitter.com/giEg4MlewB — George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers was apparently so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”

Her tweet also relied on a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”

Senator Rogers is a freshman lawmaker who was elected last year after running for office in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, before finally winning in 2020.

She was far from the only right winger (her bio reads: “Conservative America First Pro-Trump Republican,” and “Air Force pilot, biz entrepreneur, homeschool mom. #MAGA“) who is outraged, but she is getting mocked the most for it.

Clark Kent (the original Superman) still loves Lois (not Louis) Lane. DC comics (not Hollywood) have revealed Clark & Lois’ son Jon (the current Superman) is bisexual (not gay). Current Superman’s love interest isn’t Lois Lane because she is his mother & that would be messed up. https://t.co/erZBdwNuhM — Alexander (@purplechrain) October 11, 2021

Wow. A gay lisp joke in 2021? You Republicans are just as lazy as you are trashy. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 11, 2021

Self own by typo. https://t.co/lCeogjdq6q — The Town That Dreaded Ashley Lynch 🔪🎬 (@ashleylynch) October 11, 2021

A. Clark Kent loves Superman

B. The Superman that’s bi is Jon Kent (Clark’s son)

C. Who in the green hell is Louis Lane? https://t.co/sxoEpdlTjs — T’Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) October 11, 2021

Everyone’s dunking on the “Louis” thing but I am losing it at a sitting state senator doing a “gay lisp” joke in 2021 https://t.co/zjtZSfbLOU — 🚩Dan Credentials🚩 (@CharlemagnumPI) October 11, 2021

Louis Lane, an alternate universe version of Lois Lane that’s a French King https://t.co/BhltPoADxA — spooky kev 🕷🦇🎃 (@acanticleforkev) October 11, 2021

Can we say how perfect to the point this tweet is by her mistakenly spelling it as “Louis Lane”? — Nathan Pilmer (@Nathan_Pilmer) October 11, 2021

Homophobia but make it even gayer. Louis Lane!! I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/1PVMFMQoi8 — Kurkthulu: Internet Trash Magician (@Kurkthulu) October 11, 2021

Holy shit, a gay lisp joke This is like finding an ancient stone tool, I’m way more impressed at the datedbess of it than I am offended by it https://t.co/6iSdmMLVk3 — crass iron skillet (@SouthrnGothHick) October 11, 2021

Damn, this is really bigoted. But also, “Louis Lane.” pic.twitter.com/LwC6aBKbj0 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) October 11, 2021

Although, maybe some future Superman will love someone named Louis Lane (no relation). The world can do with more love! Wish these people would chill. — Imaprincessthatswhy (@Imaprincesstha1) October 11, 2021

A) Who is Louis Lane? Isn’t that gay?

B) Not Hollywood:a DC comic book

C) He is the SON of Superman (and Louis?). Title of the comic book is Superman Son of Kal-El

D) I suppose “Thooperman” is some childish gay lisping mockery coming from this grownup military & political “hero” pic.twitter.com/LyJAEpeXy0 — Todd Cassel (@Tudec) October 11, 2021

“Thooperman”? Seriously? You’re doing the lisp thing in 2021? Are you afraid that if you don’t resort to an archaic stereotype that fell out of use 30 years ago, you’ll fail to convey the message that you’re both a homophobic piece of shit *and* an utter fucking dinosaur? https://t.co/UencIZ8nL7 — Chris Burdick (@chrisburdick) October 11, 2021

Image via Facebook