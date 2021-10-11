Connect with us

HOMOPHOBIA

‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline

It’s official. There will be a bisexual Superman. And just as quickly as the news was announced homophobic conservatives went into overdrive.

The Superman is not Clark Kent but his son, Jonathan Kent, whose mother is Lois Lane, not Louis Lane, for those keeping track.

The New York Times reports Jonathan “will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.” The reporter posted a “photo” of the new couple:

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers was apparently so triggered she tweeted, “Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not.”

Her tweet also relied on a bigoted and homophobic lisp “joke,” saying, “Just rename the whole version Thooperman.”

Senator Rogers is a freshman lawmaker who was elected last year after running for office in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, before finally winning in 2020.

She was far from the only right winger (her bio reads: “Conservative America First Pro-Trump Republican,” and “Air Force pilot, biz entrepreneur, homeschool mom. #MAGA“) who is outraged, but she is getting mocked the most for it.

 

HOMOPHOBIA

Students: We Were Attacked With Anti-LGBT Slurs, Told to ‘Go Back’ to Our Country, Kicked Out of Party for Being Gay

Two students studying at the University of Memphis in Tennessee say they were threatened with physical violence, taunted with homophobic slurs, told to go back to their home country, and ultimately kicked out of a party for being gay.

“We were just wanting to have a night out for fun,” Benjamin Buckley told WMC.

“He’s like, we’re being kicked out because we’re gay. I wasn’t sure if I should believe him, like is this some sort of joke,” Luke Chapman added.

The two men from England, studying in the U.S., attended an off-campus frat party where they say they were verbally attacked.

WMC reports the two young men “say several male students forcibly kicked them out of the house, pushing them into the rain because they are gay.”

“When he chucked us out it was something along the lines of, ‘you don’t belong here f*****,’” Chapman says.

“He was screaming at us and called us f***** and all these things. And he looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to beat the f*** out of you. I’m going to beat the life out of you,” said Buckley.

“He just went, ‘go back to Great Britain, f*****,’” said Chapman.

The University of Memphis is investigating the incident.

The students say they want those responsible held accountable, but also want to open a conversation about homophobia on campus.

 

HOMOPHOBIA

Anti-Gay Tomi Lahren Dragged for Trying to Use LGBTQ People as an Issue Against AOC and ‘The Squad’

Tomi Lahren, the Fox Nation host who’s been mocked as “white power Barbie,” could also be called anti-LGBT Tomi. Time and time again, often out of the blue, Lahren has railed against the LGBTQ community.

But now Lahren is getting slammed for a tweet she posted, trying to use LGBTQ people as an issue against the progressive Congresswomen known as “The Squad,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

Lahren posted a link to a Fox News article, “Palestinian Authority bans LGBTQ activities in West Bank, reports say.”

If Lahren were an LGBBTQ supporter, advocate, or ally, perhaps her taunt might have worked, a bit, but she’s not.

Just two weeks ago, after the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting massacres, Lahren tried to use the LGBTQ community to advance her extremist pro-gun agenda, claiming gun rights are gay rights. It bombed.

A month ago Lahren told World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, that she’s actually not a hero.

Earlier this year Lahren stoked outrage when she lied, falsely claiming “The Left” says “we MUST be tolerant of Sharia Law” and “stoning of gays.”

And in February Lahren went ballistic – out of the blue slamming the LGBT community for “this ongoing and continual assault on masculinity and “attacking traditional men and marriage at every turn.”

So, it’s not surprising that Lahren got totally dragged Monday for her latest ignorant tweet.

Take a look:

HOMOPHOBIA

114 Times Trump Threw the LGBTQ Community Under the Bus

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.

Remember that time Donald Trump claimed to be a “real friend” toward the LGBTQ community? He actually said, “You have millions of allies who will always have your back. And I am one of them.”

In case there was ever any doubt, the running list of anti-LGBTQ attacks that have occurred since 2017 shows a polarizing narrative altogether.

“When the LGBTQ community felt most vulnerable, Donald Trump tried to pull the ultimate con job by claiming he was our friend. But President Trump’s actions make it obvious he will only offer small steps toward LGBTQ acceptance in exchange for votes,” said Zeke Stokes, Chief Programs Officer for GLAAD.

“Let’s make one thing clear, Mr. President: GLAAD sees through your hypocritical games, and we’ll make sure voters know your real record on LGBTQ issues before they go to the polls in 2020.”

According to GLAAD, LGBTQ acceptance has been threatened by Trump and his administration since the start of 2017. Not only did Trump ban transgender Americans from serving in the nation’s armed forces, but his administration has also opposed the Equality Act, a bill which would provide across-the-board protections for LGBTQ Americans at home, at work, and in their communities.

The entire list of the Trump Administration’s anti-LGBTQ actions can be found here: Trump Accountability Project.

