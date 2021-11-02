RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for far right wing media operation Newsmax was inundated with fact checks and mockery Monday night after she posted a totally false tweet mixing religious right falsehoods with anti-vaxx falsehoods in a fear-mongering message directed to “Christians.”
“Dear Christians,” she began, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, referring to the “Book of Revelation.”
Robinson has previously been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist.”
White House correspondents are assumed to hold some degree of objectivity, and some degree of fact-checking ability before reporting – and statements on social media by news professionals are frequently quoted as reporting.
But in this case there appears to have been none.
As some noted earlier, “Luciferase” was trending, thanks to Robinson’s false claim, which has since been deleted. NCRM did capture it Monday night:
Many responded directly or indirectly to Robinson, including many medical professionals and scientists. A small sampling:
Virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who has worked on Ebola and COVID-19, set the record straight, mocking Robinson to boot, concluding “Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up.”
PSA: the Moderna vaccine doesn’t contain luciferase. And luciferase isn’t named after Lucifer 😈…it’s a common biological reporter that produces light which can be measured. Lucifer is Latin for “light bearer”. Luciferase is a natural enzyme that makes fireflies’ asses light up. https://t.co/7bD3Bypxt2
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 2, 2021
Scientist and healthcare professional Dr Audrey Glover responded to one of many questions:
Luciferase, generic term for class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence,
First used by Raphaël Dubois (invented words luciferin and luciferase for substrate and enzyme, respectively) words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning “lightbearer”.
— Dr Audrey Glover (@DrPaperwasp) November 2, 2021
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the Founding Director for the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research also blasted Robinson:
🤦🏽♀️
Think of how much misinformation would have been avoided if the reporter had just done a web search of luciferase.
Unless, of course… spreading confusion and disinformation is the point. https://t.co/7f6cXAScK1
— Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) November 2, 2021
And a reporter on USA Today’s investigative team pointed to that paper’s own fact check from April – meaning Robinson was spreading long-debunked disinformation.
Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/MnaqCeZNOU via @usatoday
— Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) November 2, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Homophobic Parents Blasted by Superintendent After Attacking LGBTQ Student During Televised School Meeting (Full Video)
The Franklin, Massachusetts public schools superintendent is responding to homophobic parents attacking a gay student during a televised schools committee meeting.
Noting her “heavy heart and sincere anger,” Superintendent Sara Ahern in a 3-page letter to parents denounced the “conduct, tone, and disruption by some members of the audience” as “appalling and a violation of Franklin Public Schools’ core values of a safe and inclusive environment.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting student representative Mackenzie Atwood (photo), a senior at Franklin High School, tried to address the topic of “protected classes,” including LGBTQ people, minorities, and people’s religious beliefs.
Atwood, who is openly gay, discussed incidents of her fellow students being called “faggot,” she said, at school, along with the use of racial slurs.
“When kids are coming to theater every single day telling me, ‘Oh, I got called a faggot in the hall today,’ or ‘I got called a racial slur in the hallway today,’ that’s not something to joke about, though it’s become something that we’re so numb to that it becomes a joke,” Atwood shared. “So I think it’s important to understand that yes, everyone is protected at the school, but being someone who is caucasian is not something you’re getting bullied about.”
Parents in the audience yelled, “nope,” and expressed disagreement.
“Being homosexual, which may I say I am gay, tell me what you want about that, I am being personally attacked in school about this,” Atwood said.
More outbursts from homophobic audience members caused the chair to repeatedly pound her gavel to quell the attacks.
It is “extremely disgusting that you can look me in the eyes and say that I’m not being oppressed at the school,” Atwood cried.
“This has to stop,” one homophobic parent yelled from the audience. “This is the indoctrination.”
Boston.com reporting on the attack notes “indoctrination” is “a common rallying cry on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.”
Superintendent Ahern called Atwood’s response “eloquent and articulate.”
“The jeers from some audience members,” Ahern added, “however, created a traumatic situation for the student and invalidated her statement of reality she so courageously shared. We are processing the impact of this traumatic event on those in attendance as well as the vicarious trauma ringing throughout the community.”
The attack was captured in the video below, with Atwood’s remarks starting at the 38:37 mark. The video cuts out at points, possibly with the feed being cut or muted:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tom Cotton Told Reporters to ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’ Before Demanding ‘Shameful’ Merrick Garland’s Resignation
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) put on a show for the Fox News cameras Wednesday afternoon, repeatedly calling Attorney General Merrick Garland “shameful” and demanding his resignation.
Retweeting video of the Arkansas Republican’s performance, CNN’s congressional reporter Manu Raju revealed Cotton had told him and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman to “Get your popcorn ready.”
“This is, judge, this is shameful,” declared Cotton, referring to Garland as a judge instead of as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
Attorney General Garland tried to defend himself, telling Cotton “that’s wrong” but the performative lawmaker refused to allow him to speak, repeatedly calling him “shameful.”
Further disparaging Garland, Cotton said: “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court,” reminding him how Sen. Mitch McConnell blocked him from even having a hearing after then-President Barack Obama nominated him to the nation’s highest court.
Then, pointing at Garland, Cotton continued his attack, saying, “You should resign in disgrace.”
Yikes. Tom Cotton worked himself into a lather. pic.twitter.com/2pE9IGtRKl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Cotton wasn’t apparently interested in anything Garland had to say, departing as soon as he finished his performance:
Tom Cotton leaves the hearing room in a huff pic.twitter.com/6nhZbakY1P
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
Public Notice founder Aaron Rupar notes Cotton succeeded in immediately getting on Fox News:
Cotton’s blatant efforts to get Fox News’s attention has already succeeded https://t.co/bSKMTnGPBI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
New Video of Pro-Trump Lawyer Is ‘Completely Damning’: Legal Expert
Conservative Claremont Institute lawyer John Eastman made an “incredibly damning” admission in a new video, a former federal prosecutor explained on CNN on Wednesday.
“The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection expected to hand down another subpoena today, this time for John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who worked with former President Trump’s legal team,” CNN’s Erica Hill reported.
“The committee says Eastman tried to convince then Vice President Pence that he could overturn — overturn — the election results which, of course, Pence could not, legally, and ultimately decided not to do,” CNN’s Jim Scuitto said. “But now, in a conversation, caught-on-camera by a Democratic activist posing as a Trump supporter, Eastman admits — admits — on tape that was indeed the plan.”
EXCLUSIVE: Author of Jan 6 coup memo John Eastman told us Mike Pence didn’t take his solid legal advice & overturn the election bc Pence is “an establishment guy”
(He previously told @NRO the memo was not “viable” and would have been “crazy” to pursue.)
Stay tuned for Part 2. pic.twitter.com/RQeUceH1bn
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 26, 2021
For analysis, the co-hosts interviewed CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.
“Eastman, after the memo that he drafted describing exactly this plan as to how the president could overturn the election, he then did an interview with the National Review online saying that’s never intended to do that,” Scuitto said. “Here you have him on tape saying that’s exactly what we intended to do, in effect, and the only reason Pence stood in the way is he is, in Eastman’s terms, ‘an establishment guy.’ You’re a lawyer, how damning is this video for both for the investigation or any other investigation into the 2020 election?”
“Well, it is completely damning for John Eastman, Jim,” Honig replied.
“Let’s step back and remember who John Eastman is,” he continued. “He’s this lawyer who Trump discovers when he’s in the process of trying to steal the election. Eastman starts telling Trump these really lunatic ‘legal theories’ — I put ‘legal theories’ in scare quotes here — on which Mike Pence can reject the electoral count.”
“This tape really brings us back to reality, which is Eastman meant what he said in the memo, he was right there with Trump, trying to lead him down this very dangerous path,” he concluded.
Watch:
