BREAKING NEWS
Federal Appeals Court Grants Trump Request to Pause Release of Documents to Jan. 6 Committee
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has granted Donald Trump, the former president, his request to pause the release of a trove of documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
A district court judge twice refused Trump’s requests, noting the current president is the best judge of executive privilege claims.
The documents would have been released at 6 PM ET Friday to the January 6 Committee.
Legal experts repeatedly have said Trump has no valid claim in attempting to pause of block the release of the records, calling his chances at ultimately blocking release “slim.”
District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan famously on Tuesday ruled against Trump, stating: “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”
The Court has set a date of Nov. 30 for oral arguments. The three judge panel includes two judges appointed by President Obama and one appointed by President Biden.
Just in: D.C. Circuit pauses court order allowing Trump White House records to be turned over to the House Jan. 6 investigative committee.
Sets oral argument for Nov. 30
Background here:https://t.co/bnEmbbmsId pic.twitter.com/95lw2ZVkTm
— Ann Marimow (@amarimow) November 11, 2021
While the delay will irk people, Millett, Wilkins, and Jackson is a way better panel for the Select Committee than the Tatel, Rao, and Walker hydra that some folks were tentatively forecasting. https://t.co/wa4ytfKQXI
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 11, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller Latest Trump Insiders to be Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack just dropped another round of subpoenas, its second batch this week, as it circles closer and closer to the former president, Donald Trump.
Among the ten on Tuesday’s list include former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former Trump senior advisor, the architect of his child separation policy, Stephen Miller.
Others on Tuesday’s list include Johnny McEntee, who began working for the Trump White House as a the college student, was fired over security concerns, then rehired to head the White House’s personnel office.
Also, former National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, Keith Kellog, and Kenneth Klukowski, a former attorney for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council.
The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records and testimony to the following individuals:
??Nicholas Luna
??Molly Michael
??Ben Williamson
??Christopher Liddell
??John McEntee
??Keith Kellogg
??Kayleigh McEnany
??Stephen Miller
??Cassidy Hutchinson
??Kenneth Klukowski
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 9, 2021
‘No’: AG Garland Refuses to Comment on Criminal Contempt of Congress Referral of Steve Bannon
Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to comment on where the Dept. of Justice is with the criminal contempt of Congress referral of Trump ally Steve Bannon the U.S. House of Representatives sent him well over two weeks ago.
“Can you provide a status of the referral for Mr. Bannon and where you are on that?” a reporter asked the Attorney General.
“No,” Garland replied, seeming to chuckle.
“This is a criminal matter, ongoing examination of the referral. And as you know, the Justice Department doesn’t comment on those. We evaluate these in the normal way we do, facts and the law, and applying the principles of prosecution.”
On October 21 in a bipartisan vote the House elected to have Bannon charged for contempt for refusing to honor the January 6 Committee’s lawful subpoena.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Never-Trump Republican Announces Retirement in Statement Ripping Leadership: ‘To Survive You Must Belong to a Tribe’
One of the few never-Trump Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives has just announced he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is 43, is retiring at the end of his term. Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010.
Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump in January for his second impeachment. He did not support Trump in the 2016 or 2020 elections. He did, however, vote with Trump 90.2% of the time.
The Illinois Republican just released this video suggesting greater aspirations:
Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021
