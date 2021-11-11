Federal Appeals Court Grants Trump Request to Pause Release of Documents to Jan. 6 Committee

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has granted Donald Trump, the former president, his request to pause the release of a trove of documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

A district court judge twice refused Trump’s requests, noting the current president is the best judge of executive privilege claims.

The documents would have been released at 6 PM ET Friday to the January 6 Committee.

Legal experts repeatedly have said Trump has no valid claim in attempting to pause of block the release of the records, calling his chances at ultimately blocking release “slim.”

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan famously on Tuesday ruled against Trump, stating: “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”

The Court has set a date of Nov. 30 for oral arguments. The three judge panel includes two judges appointed by President Obama and one appointed by President Biden.

Just in: D.C. Circuit pauses court order allowing Trump White House records to be turned over to the House Jan. 6 investigative committee. Sets oral argument for Nov. 30 Background here:https://t.co/bnEmbbmsId pic.twitter.com/95lw2ZVkTm — Ann Marimow (@amarimow) November 11, 2021

While the delay will irk people, Millett, Wilkins, and Jackson is a way better panel for the Select Committee than the Tatel, Rao, and Walker hydra that some folks were tentatively forecasting. https://t.co/wa4ytfKQXI — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 11, 2021

