‘Slim’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Trump’s Chances After He Appeals Judge’s Ruling Ordering Release of Documents
Legal experts are weighing in on Donald Trump’s chances for successfully blocking a federal judge’s Tuesday night ruling that requires the National Archives to release a trove of documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Trump had tried to appeal the judge’s ruling before she handed it down, but she quickly denied his request.
Immediately after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against the former president, reminding his attorneys that the current president was “best positioned” to decide on matters of executive privilege as USA Today notes, Trump’s attorneys filed a “notice of appeal” to the D.C. Court of Appeals (remember this for later.)
As one legal expert suggested, it exposed their ignorance of court procedures:
Side note, what’s up with this notice of appeal? There’s a standardized form you use in the D.C. District. It’s on their website.
I mean, there’s nothing WRONG with this filing, but it’s weird. pic.twitter.com/c0heC7TsW3
— National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) November 10, 2021
“The case is likely to reach the Supreme Court,” USA Today reports.
But legal experts seem to hold a different opinion.
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor says it could go either way.
“Trump already has appealed. That’s the easy part,” Honig writes. “The question now is whether the district judge or the court of appeals will issue a ‘stay’ – a pause, essentially, to allow the appeal to happen before docs go over. That’ll be a close call.”
On the question of whether or not the appeal will even be heard, MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, also a former federal prosecutor, says she expects to see “some type of ruling.”
Good question. The default is that on Friday, National Archives will release Trump papers to @January6thCmte unless the judge stays her order or the court of appeals blocks. If the courts don’t act, papers go to the Comm, but I expect we’ll see some type of ruling. https://t.co/bE1OthpZwD
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 10, 2021
Attorney Teri Kanefield, a Washington Post and NBC THINK contributor says Trump’s chances of succeeding are “slim.”
Well, well, well. What have we here?
Trump already filed his notice of appeal.
This doesn’t mean much: He still has to get a court order stopping the docs from going to Congress while the appeal is pending.
His chances of succeeding are slim. pic.twitter.com/FhRnXgOcc8
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) November 10, 2021
“I can’t see why the judge would offer a stay after denying the preliminary injunction,” Kanefield adds. “Nobody can predict 100% what a court will do. But this looks bad for Trump.”
Remember where Trump’s attorney filed his notice of appeal? In the D.C. Appeals Court?
If all this weren’t bad enough for the former president, attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa suggests Trump’s attorney filed in the wrong court.
Under Rule 8 he has to move in the district court first. If he tries to go to the appellate court first he has to show why filing in the district court is “impracticable” which I can’t see how he can show if the judge said she’s consider it
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 10, 2021
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Top Political Scientist Warns After Republican Wins – ‘Democrats Weren’t Excited’
Veteran political scientist Larry Sabato is warning Democrats to take Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia gubernatorial race seriously.
Sabato, the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia says national Democrats need to learn the lessons from Tuesday night’s loss.
“If this wasn’t a five-alarm fire for Democrats nothing will be,” he says.
Sabato blames President Joe Biden’s diminished approval rating and “the inaction of the House and Senate Democrats on the two big proposals that President Biden has on the table,” in part for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss.
“Democrats weren’t excited and I saw that and going through all the votes,” he added, saying “the Republican base was completely activated.”
“The Republican turnouts were unbelievable, particularly in rural counties. It wasn’t just the absolute number. A lot of them are small counties without a lot of votes, but when you add them together, and the Republican nominees were getting, listen to this 85% of the vote 85% That doesn’t happen very often.”
CNN’s host trotted out Republican talking points, but Sabato clarified, noting that Democrats ignored those GOP claims.
Sabato called McAuliffe’s “gaffe” that parents shouldn’t have control over what their children learn in schools a “fundamental error,” noting that the campaign “never really engaged on the parental influence in the schools issue. They never really engaged with the Republican claims about critical race theory, which isn’t taught in Virginia, of course, but you have to engage you have to present your side of the argument. You can’t just walk away from it and try to focus on, say, Donald Trump. And that’s a lesson for Democrats going forward and then 2020 to look at what the other side is saying. And refute it if you can.”
Watch:
“If this wasn’t a five-alarm fire for Democrats, nothing will be.” Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, discusses the impact of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in the race for state governor and what lessons Democrats should learn. pic.twitter.com/59HRhnBVZs
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 3, 2021
Texas Defends Vigilante Abortion Ban by Telling SCOTUS Those Suing Have Been ‘Injured’ by Their Own ‘Outrage’
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments around the State of Texas’ law that effectively bans nearly all abortions by allowing anyone, anywhere to sue anyone who performs an abortion for $10,000 or more. Justices appeared suspicious. During questioning by the Justices the Texas Solicitor General defended the law, SB8, by claiming those who are suing an abortion provider are suing because they have been “injured” by their own moral “outrage” to abortion.
The Economist’s Supreme Court reporter Steven Mazie describes the exchange between Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone and Justice Clarence Thomas:
“Stone just said that being really mad about someone getting an abortion (extreme moral or psychological harm) in Texas is enough of an ‘injury in fact’ to allow private citizens to sue abortion providers.”
Attorney, Boston Globe senior opinion writer, and former Supreme Court reporter Kimberly Atkins Stohr expresses shock over the argument:
If, as the Texas solicitor general argues, extreme moral outrage over someone else’s actions constitutes a sufficient injury to bring a civil claim, I would have never stopped practicing as a civil litigator because I would have been too busy to quit.
— Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) November 1, 2021
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa:
LOL Texas Solicitor General claims that the “injury in fact” for private vigilante lawsuits to stop abortions under SB8 include “extreme outrage” or emotional distress 🙄🙄🙄
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 1, 2021
Univ. of Texas Law law professor expresses her own outrage over the state’s defense of SB8:
OMG. OUTRAGE?!?!?! Torts profs, the TX solicitor general just suggested that SB8 satisfies injury in fact because plaintiffs suffer the tort of outrage. They feel so upset by an abortion that they are injured in fact.
— Liz Sepper (@lsepper) November 1, 2021
It seems, at least to some, SB8 may not survive.
“Near the end of this first argument, it seems only Justices Alito and Gorsuch are fairly clearly on Texas’s side,” writes Mazie. “Really seems to me SB 8 will very soon be toast.”
‘Clearest Case for Prosecuting’ Trump for Jan. 6 Attack Is His ‘Legal Duty to Intervene’ Says Law Professor
Writing for Just Security this Monday, legal analyst Albert W. Alschuler says that most scholars and legal experts are missing a key path to prosecuting Donald Trump for his role in sparking the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., namely the fact that Trump failed to intervene to stop the riot, making him an accomplice.
“Failing to prevent a crime usually does not make someone an accomplice, but it is sufficient when this person had a legal duty to intervene,” Alschuler writes. “For this reason, a railroad conductor who failed to prevent passengers from transporting bootleg liquor was himself convicted of transporting the liquor. Similarly, a parent who made no effort to stop an assault on her child was guilty of the assault herself. And a police officer who arranges to be somewhere else at the time of a robbery aids and abets the robbery. This officer can be convicted along with the robbers at the scene.”
Alschuler cites Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, where is says a president “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
According to Alschuler, Trump ability to enforce the law was “unique.”
“Like other public officials, he could have sought the assistance of additional police officers or military forces, but, unlike anyone else in America, he had a less costly and probably more effective way to bring the crime to a halt: He could simply have asked his followers to stop,” he writes.
Read the full article over at Just Security.
