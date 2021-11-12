‘Well The People Were Very Angry’: In Damning Audio Trump Defends Insurrectionists Calling to ‘Hang Mike Pence’

Donald Trump admitted he was not worried about his vice president’s safety during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but instead defended the insurrectionists who were literally hunting down and wanting to kill Mike Pence.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl (audio below), when asked if he had been “worried about” Pence “during that siege?” as Axios reports.

Not only did Trump admit he was not at all worried about Vice President Pence, he admitted he was instead worried about the election results and Pence passing on a “fraudulent” vote to Congress, which is false.

“Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?” Karl asks Trump.

“No,” Trump replies, “I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think — ”

“They were saying ‘hang Mike Pence,'” Karl reminded Trump.

“Because it’s common sense, Jon,” Trump immediately replied. “It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I’m telling you: 50/50, it’s right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he’s passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn’t talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close.”

None of what Trump says there is legitimate or correct.

The insurrectionists who were hunting down the vice president, wanting to “hang” him, came within 100 feet of their target.

Listen:

When I interviewed Trump for “Betrayal” and asked him about his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, he didn’t condemn them, he defended them. Here’s a clip from the interview. More audio from the genuinely shocking interview will air Sunday on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/MlnhTgw8Cu — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 12, 2021

Image via Shutterstock