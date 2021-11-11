News
Trump Scrambles With ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ to Block Friday Document Dump After Judge Rules Against Him Twice
Former President Donald Trump has urged a federal appeals court to block the release of presidential records so that he can pursue an appeal against a lower court ruling.
CNN reported that Trump made the “last-ditch effort” on Thursday after Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected two similar filings.
Chutkan has argued that Trump does not have the power to block more than 700 documents from being transmitted to the Jan. 6 Committee ahead of a Friday 6 p.m. deadline.
Trump’s Thursday motion before the court of appeals seeks a temporary injunction to preserve the “status quo.”
“President Trump has exercised his constitutional and statutory right to assert executive privilege over a subset of those documents, and he has made a protective assertion of privilege over any future materials requested,” the filing states. “Subsequently, President Biden refused to assert privilege over the documents and sought to allow Congress to invade the executive privilege of President Trump.”
News
‘Running His Own Shadow Government’: Experts Respond After Trump Announces He Has an ‘Envoy Ambassador’ Overseas
Experts are weighing in after Donald Trump, the twice-impeached one term former president, declared in a statement released Thursday morning he has an “Envoy Ambassador” who traveled to the Kosovo-Serbia border to “highlight … the agreements my administration brokered.”
That “ambassador” is Richard Grenell (photo), Trump’s former and highly-controversial ambassador to Germany who later became his Acting Director of National Intelligence, some say in violation of the law. One month before losing the 2020 election Trump named Grenell “Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations.”
Journalist David Freedlander posted Trump’s statement and added: “The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy.”
The former president has an envoy ambassador and is conducting foreign policy pic.twitter.com/m60Wkl9gU1
— David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 11, 2021
“Trump and Grenell appear to be violating the Logan Act. Also, Trump is running his own shadow government,” says Political commentator and Salon contributor Bob Cesca.
“It’s like he wants to actually test the Logan Act’s constitutionality,” noted national security attorney Bradley Moss wrote.
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte adds:
Grenell helped spread Trump’s election lies after he lost which directly led to Jan 6.
As a former State Department employee, he knew better but did it anyway. https://t.co/DrObBUJPt3
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 11, 2021
The Washington Post’s David Weigel mocked Trump, tweeting: “Lots of people skipping to the ‘but norms!’ discussion and ignoring that ‘envoy ambassador’ is a hilarious nonsense phrase, like ‘police cop’ or ‘music singer.'”
U.S. Naval War College professor specializing in Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security, Tom Nichols, like Weigel, picked up on the ludicrous “title,” but also noted Trump’s disturbing action:
“Envoy Ambassador is just above Platinum Tier member,” Nichols wrote. “But, yes, a former president is dispatching former appointees to foreign countries to engage in foreign policy.”
Politico National Political Correspondent Meridith McGraw offers details on Grenell’s press conference:
Last year Serbia & Kosovo signed a normalization agreement & Grenell, who served as Trump’s special envoy, has been critical of Biden on the Balkans
Grenell – who is no longer in gov but Trump called his “Envoy Amb”- said at a presser this AM “I come because we are frustrated” pic.twitter.com/cxHJXHC5ST
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 11, 2021
Loïc Tregoures, political science professor at France’s Catholic University of Lille, warns, “The GOP is doing everything so to steal the next election. If they manage to do so, Balkans will witness the Grenell diplomacy once again. On steroïds. Adjust accordingly.”
While some are suggesting Grenell and Trump are violating the Logan Act several other journalists are noting Grenell appears to previously have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act:
Here’s a good dive into all the FARA violations Ric Grenell appears to have committed: https://t.co/kVNkGIC5SJ https://t.co/e4mPjgcG1O
— Casey Michel ?? (@cjcmichel) November 11, 2021
Some weird FARA vibes here, particularly given Grenell’s past FARA challenges. https://t.co/Cuulv9UcLN
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 11, 2021
News
Democratic Congressman Warns It’s Just a ‘Matter of Time’ Before a Republican ‘Picks Up a Weapon and Kills Someone’
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, is warning that “it is a matter of time before a less responsible follower of Donald Trump, or a less responsible Republican is going to pick up a weapon and kill someone.”
Congressman Himes, who sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, made those remarks Wednesday on MSNBC while talking with host Nicolle Wallace about Republican pushback against President Joe Biden’s just-passed infrastructure bill.
“What really scares me about this, and I’m not using that term loosely, is the language, the death threats,” Rep. Himes said. “You know, the Republican party today is saying that you’re destroying America, that the Republicans who voted for this,” the infrastructure bill, “are ‘traitors,’ that it’s ‘communist.’ Remember communists were generational enemies of the United States.”
“You’re hearing this from somebody who lived through January 6th,” he continued, referring to the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“It is a matter of time before a less responsible follower of Donald Trump, or a less responsible Republican is going to pick up a weapon and kill someone. And I never imagined that I would be concerned about that. But here we are. I think that’s a very real threat. And if the Republicans can’t tamper back their, dial back their rhetoric, that’s where this is going to end.”
News
‘Potential for Bias’: Civil Rights Attorney Stunned Rittenhouse Judge’s Phone Ringtone Is Trump Theme Song
The trial this week of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with homicide for the killing of two unarmed men during the unrest after police shot Jacob Blake in the back, is arguably one of the most polarizing the country has seen in recent times.
Many on the left see Rittenhouse as a killer, many on the right see him as a “patriot” who was engaged in self defense. Judge Bruce Schroeder will decide Rittenhouse’s fate – and if he’s a killer or a self-defending patriot.
Schroeder’s behavior has been the subject of a good deal of outrage as he – on live TV – repeatedly berated the prosecutor Wednesday. Some legal experts indicate his anger at the state’s attorney might be justified, but at the very least most seem to agree it should not have been done in public.
Wednesday afternoon many were stunned when Judge Schroeder’s phone went off in the middle of the trial.
LISTEN: Judge Bruce Schroeder’s phone loudly goes off during the homicide trial for Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/ZqJPdf7g2o
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 10, 2021
Schroeder quickly grabbed it and angrily turned the ringer off, but as several noted, his ringtone is the same song Donald Trump used as his theme song at his MAGA rallies, known to some as “Proud to be an American,” officially “God Bless the U.S.A.”
There’s nothing wrong with the song itself, but given how Trump himself has repeatedly “endorsed” Rittenhouse, even traveling visiting Kenosha, the scene of the killings, some are expressing concern.
Civil rights attorney Timothy Welbeck, the Director of the Center for Anti-Racism Research, and an Assistant Professor of Instruction at Temple University, called it “outrageous.”
“This is outrageous,” he tweeted in response to a video of Judge Schroeder’s phone ringing. “Aside from the obnoxious disruption it causes (I’ve seen judges threaten defendants and witnesses with jail time when their cell phones rang during court proceedings), it further reveals Judge Schroeder’s potential for bias in this matter and related ones.”
Last summer at a White House press briefing Trump told reporters his thoughts about Rittenhouse: “You saw the same tape as I saw, and he was trying to get away from them.”
“I guess it looks like and he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation,” Trump said, as CNBC reported August 31, 2020. “I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. But it’s under investigation.”
One day earlier The New York Times reported “the president even ‘liked’ a tweet that offered support for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Trump supporter who has been charged with homicide after two demonstrators were shot to death in Kenosha, Wis. ‘Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump,’ the tweet said.”
Former Republican and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, now a Democrat, was among the first to identify the song:
Judge Schroeder’s phone rings in the middle of the Rittenhouse trial, and it just happens to be the theme song from the Trump rallies when he walks on stage. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/3LE44QwNkB
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2021
Mediaite also reports the song is Lee Greenwood’s “G-d Bless the U.S.A.”
