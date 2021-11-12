BREAKING NEWS
Bannon Indicted – Arrest Warrant Issued
Former Trump White House senior advisor and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Three weeks ago the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote referred Bannon to the DOJ, citing criminal contempt of Congress.
“Prosecutors presented an indictment and arrest warrant to a federal magistrate on Friday afternoon, according to CNN reporters in the magistrate courtroom,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Rittenhouse Judge Refuses to Allow Jury to Consider Lesser Charge
Judge Bruce Schroeder is refusing a request from the prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case to allow the jury to consider lesser charges. Judge Schroeder has been the subject of numerous controversies, starting with his refusal to allow prosecutors to call the two men Rittenhouse shot to death “victims.”
“Prosecutors were seeking approval for the jury to consider lesser charges after days of testimony in which considerable evidence was presented to support the teenager’s argument that he acted in self-defense,” Reuters reports.
Separately, Spectrum News’ Andrew Havranek reports Judge Schroeder today, during a discussion of a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, “asks how ordinary people supposed to know what’s against the law.”
In September Schroeder blocked “evidence at trial showing Kyle Rittenhouse’s involvement in a previous fight and his alleged association with the Proud Boys,” CNN had reported.
On Thursday the prosecutor accused Judge Schroeder of being unfair, according to The Hill.
Rittenhouse is currently charged with “first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm illegally as a minor.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Censure Resolution Against Paul Gosar Introduced by House Democrats – Cites Republicans’ Own ‘Failure to Condemn’
Once again House Democrats are being forced to punish Republicans who use extremist threats to advance their agenda. House Democrats – twice – were forced to impeach then-President Donald Trump, and now they have just filed a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, for using “the resources of the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials,” specifically President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
The resolution points to an anime video edited to make it appear he was killing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and wounding President Biden. That video has been viewed over one million times.
Congressman Gosar not only refuses to apologize for the video, he defended it, as the resolution states, “as a ‘symbolic cartoon.’” He also took the opportunity as he defended the video to spread “hateful and false rhetoric about immigrants.”
The resolution, which already has about 60 co-sponsors, cites the failure of the leadership of the Republican Party “to condemn Representative Gosar’s threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow Member of Congress.”
It also notes that Speaker Nancy Pelosi “made clear that threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States should not be tolerated and called on the Committee on Ethics of the House and law enforcement to investigate the video.”
The resolution was introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) and nine other Democrats.
Congresswoman Speier posted the text of the resolution moments ago:
Introduced a resolution w/ 60 Members to censure Rep Gosar. We cannot continue to normalize violence against POTUS and members of the House. We must defend the integrity of this institution. pic.twitter.com/Rvx536WrCQ
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 12, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Federal Appeals Court Grants Trump Request to Pause Release of Documents to Jan. 6 Committee
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has granted Donald Trump, the former president, his request to pause the release of a trove of documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
A district court judge twice refused Trump’s requests, noting the current president is the best judge of executive privilege claims.
The documents would have been released at 6 PM ET Friday to the January 6 Committee.
Legal experts repeatedly have said Trump has no valid claim in attempting to pause of block the release of the records, calling his chances at ultimately blocking release “slim.”
District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan famously on Tuesday ruled against Trump, stating: “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”
The Court has set a date of Nov. 30 for oral arguments. The three judge panel includes two judges appointed by President Obama and one appointed by President Biden.
Just in: D.C. Circuit pauses court order allowing Trump White House records to be turned over to the House Jan. 6 investigative committee.
Sets oral argument for Nov. 30
Background here:https://t.co/bnEmbbmsId pic.twitter.com/95lw2ZVkTm
— Ann Marimow (@amarimow) November 11, 2021
While the delay will irk people, Millett, Wilkins, and Jackson is a way better panel for the Select Committee than the Tatel, Rao, and Walker hydra that some folks were tentatively forecasting. https://t.co/wa4ytfKQXI
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 11, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
