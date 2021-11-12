Bannon Indicted – Arrest Warrant Issued

Once again House Democrats are being forced to punish Republicans who use extremist threats to advance their agenda. House Democrats – twice – were forced to impeach then-President Donald Trump, and now they have just filed a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, for using “the resources of the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials,” specifically President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The resolution points to an anime video edited to make it appear he was killing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and wounding President Biden. That video has been viewed over one million times.

Congressman Gosar not only refuses to apologize for the video, he defended it, as the resolution states, “as a ‘symbolic cartoon.’” He also took the opportunity as he defended the video to spread “hateful and false rhetoric about immigrants.”

The resolution, which already has about 60 co-sponsors, cites the failure of the leadership of the Republican Party “to condemn Representative Gosar’s threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow Member of Congress.”

It also notes that Speaker Nancy Pelosi “made clear that threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States should not be tolerated and called on the Committee on Ethics of the House and law enforcement to investigate the video.”

The resolution was introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) and nine other Democrats.

Congresswoman Speier posted the text of the resolution moments ago: