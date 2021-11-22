BREAKING NEWS
Roger Stone and Alex Jones Among 5 to Receive Subpoenas from January 6 Committee
Infamous “dirty trickster,” political operative, and decades-long Trump ally Roger Stone, along with far right wing extremist Alex Jones are two of the latest five people subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
CNN describes the five being subpoenaed as “former President Donald Trump’s allies directly involved in planning ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies.”
The Jan. 6 Committee’s statement says Roger Stone “reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol,” while he was in Washington, D.C. “Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to ‘lead a march to the Capitol’ from the Ellipse rally.”
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, along with Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, “key players in the Stop the Steal’ movement after the election,” were also subpoenaed.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in that statement said: “The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th.”
Bannon Indicted – Arrest Warrant Issued
Former Trump White House senior advisor and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Three weeks ago the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote referred Bannon to the DOJ, citing criminal contempt of Congress.
“Prosecutors presented an indictment and arrest warrant to a federal magistrate on Friday afternoon, according to CNN reporters in the magistrate courtroom,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
Rittenhouse Judge Refuses to Allow Jury to Consider Lesser Charge
Judge Bruce Schroeder is refusing a request from the prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case to allow the jury to consider lesser charges. Judge Schroeder has been the subject of numerous controversies, starting with his refusal to allow prosecutors to call the two men Rittenhouse shot to death “victims.”
“Prosecutors were seeking approval for the jury to consider lesser charges after days of testimony in which considerable evidence was presented to support the teenager’s argument that he acted in self-defense,” Reuters reports.
Separately, Spectrum News’ Andrew Havranek reports Judge Schroeder today, during a discussion of a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, “asks how ordinary people supposed to know what’s against the law.”
In September Schroeder blocked “evidence at trial showing Kyle Rittenhouse’s involvement in a previous fight and his alleged association with the Proud Boys,” CNN had reported.
On Thursday the prosecutor accused Judge Schroeder of being unfair, according to The Hill.
Rittenhouse is currently charged with “first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm illegally as a minor.”
Censure Resolution Against Paul Gosar Introduced by House Democrats – Cites Republicans’ Own ‘Failure to Condemn’
Once again House Democrats are being forced to punish Republicans who use extremist threats to advance their agenda. House Democrats – twice – were forced to impeach then-President Donald Trump, and now they have just filed a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, for using “the resources of the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials,” specifically President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
The resolution points to an anime video edited to make it appear he was killing Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and wounding President Biden. That video has been viewed over one million times.
Congressman Gosar not only refuses to apologize for the video, he defended it, as the resolution states, “as a ‘symbolic cartoon.’” He also took the opportunity as he defended the video to spread “hateful and false rhetoric about immigrants.”
The resolution, which already has about 60 co-sponsors, cites the failure of the leadership of the Republican Party “to condemn Representative Gosar’s threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow Member of Congress.”
It also notes that Speaker Nancy Pelosi “made clear that threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States should not be tolerated and called on the Committee on Ethics of the House and law enforcement to investigate the video.”
The resolution was introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) and nine other Democrats.
Congresswoman Speier posted the text of the resolution moments ago:
Introduced a resolution w/ 60 Members to censure Rep Gosar. We cannot continue to normalize violence against POTUS and members of the House. We must defend the integrity of this institution. pic.twitter.com/Rvx536WrCQ
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 12, 2021
