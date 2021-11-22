Roger Stone and Alex Jones Among 5 to Receive Subpoenas from January 6 Committee

Infamous “dirty trickster,” political operative, and decades-long Trump ally Roger Stone, along with far right wing extremist Alex Jones are two of the latest five people subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

CNN describes the five being subpoenaed as “former President Donald Trump’s allies directly involved in planning ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies.”

The Jan. 6 Committee’s statement says Roger Stone “reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol,” while he was in Washington, D.C. “Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to ‘lead a march to the Capitol’ from the Ellipse rally.”

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, along with Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence, “key players in the Stop the Steal’ movement after the election,” were also subpoenaed.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in that statement said: “The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress. We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.