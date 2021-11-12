Rittenhouse Judge Refuses to Allow Jury to Consider Lesser Charge

Judge Bruce Schroeder is refusing a request from the prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case to allow the jury to consider lesser charges. Judge Schroeder has been the subject of numerous controversies, starting with his refusal to allow prosecutors to call the two men Rittenhouse shot to death “victims.”

“Prosecutors were seeking approval for the jury to consider lesser charges after days of testimony in which considerable evidence was presented to support the teenager’s argument that he acted in self-defense,” Reuters reports.

Separately, Spectrum News’ Andrew Havranek reports Judge Schroeder today, during a discussion of a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, “asks how ordinary people supposed to know what’s against the law.”

In September Schroeder blocked “evidence at trial showing Kyle Rittenhouse’s involvement in a previous fight and his alleged association with the Proud Boys,” CNN had reported.

On Thursday the prosecutor accused Judge Schroeder of being unfair, according to The Hill.

Rittenhouse is currently charged with “first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm illegally as a minor.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.