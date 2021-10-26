Watch: Trump Acolyte and Far Right Radio Host Compares ‘Divisive’ and ‘Despicable’ Obama to Hitler

Right wing media this week has been focused on former President Barack Obama‘s speech Saturday at a rally for Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who’s running for governor in an election being held one week from today.

There’s massive outrage especially from right wing pundits who the Democratic former president accused of engaging in “phony, trumped-up culture wars,” and “fake outrage” to “juice their ratings.”

Eric Metaxas, a Trump acolyte, far right wing radio host, speaker, and author of Christian books, on Monday told Newsmax that former President Barack Obama engages in “a level of lying, that unfortunately, rises to evil,” and compared him to Hitler, as Media Matters reported.

Metaxas is highly-regarded in the evangelical world, and in 2012 was the keynote speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast, which is hosted by the highly-secretive Christian evangelical group known as The Family.

Newsmax co-host Steve Cortes introduced the segment with Metaxas by falsely claiming Barack Obama “started” the culture wars – which began during the Reagan years as the religious right gained prominence by gaining deep access to the White House – but also contradicted himself by saying the culture wars started in the 1990s.

“His saying that,” Metaxas told Cortes, referring to Obama accusing the right of engaging in phony culture wars, “is as if Adolf Hitler had said, ‘We need to put an end to antisemitism.’ Enough. If Hitler said something like that, you wouldn’t think it was funny. You wouldn’t think it was hypocritical. You think it was evil. It’s a level of lying, that unfortunately, rises to evil.”

Metaxis continued, calling Obama’s remarks “so despicable and Obama himself “profoundly divisive” and “as divisive as it gets.”

Democrats, according to Metaxis, “have been caught trying to promote cultural Marxism in America, trying to destroy the country.” (U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweetstorm earlier on Monday made a similar accusation attacking Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.)

Watch: