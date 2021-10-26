RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Christocrat’ to Spend Millions to Get Thousands of ‘Patriot Pastors’ to Take Over School Boards Across Texas
In September, Right Wing Watch reported that Rick Scarborough, a self-described “Christocrat,” strident anti-LGBTQ activist, and longtime critic of public education, had begun raising money through his group Recover America to fund an effort to elect right-wing candidates to school boards in three Houston-area school districts.
Earlier this month, Scarborough spoke at the Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce Breakfast in Houston, where he said that if they are successful in taking over these three school boards, he plans to raise millions of dollars to mobilize thousands of Texan pastors who will activate their congregations to ensure that conservative Christians “take over their local school boards” all across the state.
“If we win these three school boards were weighing in on, then we’re going to go around Texas and do 50 events,” Scarborough said. “We’ve got a $2 million budget for this and we got to raise it.”
“We’ve already targeted about 55 locations,” he continued. “We’re gonna send people in ahead of us if we’re fully funded to make sure the pastors are there. That’s the hard part. When a pastor is confronted with the truth, if they’ve been called, they’re gonna respond. And our goal is to get 2,000 pastors who will be patriot pastors in Texas once again [and] who will take over their local school boards—not take over but put Christians in offices, teach their people that they should run to those local offices. And if they get excited about that, we’ll sweep right through every election coming up.”
Earlier in his presentation, Scarborough railed against teaching about LGBTQ equality in schools, vowing that if his effort is successful, they will be able to “get this crap out of our schools.”
“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I’m a Christocrat,” Scarborough declared. “With God’s help, we’re going to try to shake Texas up and move her back to bright red as people vote pro-life, pro-family and get this crap out of our schools.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘When Do We Get to Use the Guns?’: TP USA Audience Member Asks Charlie Kirk When Can ‘We Kill’ Democrats? (Video)
An audience member asked a disturbing and stunning question at a speech given by close Trump family ally and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Idaho on Monday, but instead of denouncing and disavowing the question itself as being anti-democratic, morally repugnant, illegal, based on falsehoods, and against his repeatedly avowed Christian values, Kirk offered an equally disturbing response.
“At this point, we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny,” claimed the unidentified man, as Media Matters reports. “When do we get to use the guns? No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
The TP USA founder and executive director has strong ties to the Trump family and heads the far right wing organization that professes to exist to support conservative college students. It has “generated support from anti-Muslim bigots and alt lite activists, and from some corners of the white supremacist alt right,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote several years ago.
Kirk “denounced” the audience member’s remarks because, he told the man, “you’re playing into all their plans and they’re trying to make you do this.”
“So, no, I – no, hold on. I – no – stop, hold on,” Kirk told him. “Now, I’m going to denounce that and I’m going to tell you why. Because you’re playing into all their plans and they’re trying to make you do this. That’s OK. Just hear me out,” he urged.
“They are trying to provoke you and everyone here. They are trying to make you do something that will be violent that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties, the likes of which we have never seen,” Kirk fear-mongered.
“We are close to have momentum to be able to get this country back on a trajectory using the peaceful means that we have at us,” Kirk insisted. “So to answer your question, and I just think it’s, you know, overly blunt, we have to be the ones that do not play into the violent aims and ambitions of the other side. They fear – let me say this very clearly – they fear us holding the line with self-control and discipline, taking over school board meetings. They are the ones that are willing to use federal force against us.”
Donald Trump literally used federal force against innocent Americans and peaceful protestors.
“We are living under fascism,” Kirk continued, which is false, currently. “We are living under this tyranny,” he claimed, not referring to anything in particular. “But if you think for a second that they’re not wanting you to all of a sudden get that next level where they’re going to say, ‘OK, we need Patriot Act 2.0.’ If you think that, you know, Waco is bad, wait until you see what they want to do next. What I’m saying is that we have a very fragile balance right now at our current time where we must exhaust every single peaceful mean possible.”
Pushing election lies, TPUSA audience member asks Charlie Kirk when they can “use the guns” and “kill these people” https://t.co/jZafRI6KO6 pic.twitter.com/IUsnsz24XC
— Media Matters (@mmfa) October 26, 2021
Watch: Trump Acolyte and Far Right Radio Host Compares ‘Divisive’ and ‘Despicable’ Obama to Hitler
Right wing media this week has been focused on former President Barack Obama‘s speech Saturday at a rally for Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who’s running for governor in an election being held one week from today.
There’s massive outrage especially from right wing pundits who the Democratic former president accused of engaging in “phony, trumped-up culture wars,” and “fake outrage” to “juice their ratings.”
Eric Metaxas, a Trump acolyte, far right wing radio host, speaker, and author of Christian books, on Monday told Newsmax that former President Barack Obama engages in “a level of lying, that unfortunately, rises to evil,” and compared him to Hitler, as Media Matters reported.
Metaxas is highly-regarded in the evangelical world, and in 2012 was the keynote speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast, which is hosted by the highly-secretive Christian evangelical group known as The Family.
Newsmax co-host Steve Cortes introduced the segment with Metaxas by falsely claiming Barack Obama “started” the culture wars – which began during the Reagan years as the religious right gained prominence by gaining deep access to the White House – but also contradicted himself by saying the culture wars started in the 1990s.
“His saying that,” Metaxas told Cortes, referring to Obama accusing the right of engaging in phony culture wars, “is as if Adolf Hitler had said, ‘We need to put an end to antisemitism.’ Enough. If Hitler said something like that, you wouldn’t think it was funny. You wouldn’t think it was hypocritical. You think it was evil. It’s a level of lying, that unfortunately, rises to evil.”
Metaxis continued, calling Obama’s remarks “so despicable and Obama himself “profoundly divisive” and “as divisive as it gets.”
Democrats, according to Metaxis, “have been caught trying to promote cultural Marxism in America, trying to destroy the country.” (U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweetstorm earlier on Monday made a similar accusation attacking Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.)
Watch:
On Newsmax, right-wing radio host likens Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler https://t.co/05eXLxgwbU pic.twitter.com/tNarhDDfkb
— Media Matters (@mmfa) October 26, 2021
‘Embarrassment’: Report on Madison Cawthorn’s Actions Raise ‘Troubling Questions’ Warns Editorial Board
The editorial board of the highly influential News Observer has singled out Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) following revelations in a bombshell report in Rolling Stone linking him to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th.
According to the report, organizers of the Jan 6th “Stop the Steal” rally that proceeded the attack on Congress as it set about certifying the 2020 the results of the presidential election were reportedly in contact with Cawthorn or his staff, as well as other GOP lawmakers.
According to the editorial, that raises “serious questions” about his involvement in the events of the day that requires investigation by the House select committee looking into the riot and Donald Trump’s culpability.
Writing “that two organizers of the Jan. 6 protests have told congressional investigators that ‘multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent,'” the editors added, “Rolling Stone said the organizers, speaking anonymously, named seven Republican members of Congress who joined, either directly or through their staffers, in the effort to overturn the election. Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was among those named.”
Noting that a spokesperson for Cawthorn has already attempted to dismiss the report, the editors suggest it deserves special attention and more questions need to be asked.
Writing “That Cawthorn was named is hardly a surprise,” the editors pointed out that he still continues to question the election results and recently told a Republican gathering, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes your duty.”
“Cawthorn’s remarks are not the only embarrassment for North Carolina. The Rolling Stone report also suggests deep involvement in the Jan. 6 events by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former Republican congressman who preceded Cawthorn in North Carolina’s 11th District, the editorial continued before adding, “Anyone who truly cares about democracy knows it is threatened by the authoritarian instincts of Trump and his followers, and by Republicans who are too timid to stand against that threat. Elected officials like Cawthorn are not simply zealots or cranks. They are the start of what could become an anti-democratic wave that would have a white and wealthy minority preside over the nation against the popular will.”
The editors concluded, “Now the committee must uncover who those bad actors are — and how many of them are from North Carolina.”
You can read the complete editorial here.
