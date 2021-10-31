Trump and His Lawyers Have Handed Investigators What They Need to Charge Them With ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ex-Prosecutor

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that revelations about Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark have given House investigators all they need to charge the three with sedition — and that more evidence is still to come.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the attorney said written documents and recorded comments by three have built the case against them.

“You know Kendis, it is not that Vice President Pence did not have the courage or the spine to overthrow the election’s result, it is that he did not have the law or the authority to overthrow the election results,” he began. “There’s nothing in the 12th Amendment, nothing in the Electoral College Count Act that gives a vice president the unilateral authority to just disregard or throw out the results of the popular vote, as he is presiding over the count of the Electoral College votes.”

“What all of this shows us, Kendis, is that there is going to be so much evidence coming out, that will prove, I suggest, like guys like [John] Eastman and certainly Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Clark — who was assisting Trump in his efforts to overturn the election results — they are going to build the case for this being a criminal conspiracy, indeed, a seditious conspiracy.”

“I think that the select committee will have the evidence that it needs to really make some progress in its investigation,” he added.

