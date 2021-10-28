CRIME
Summons Against Cuomo Alleging Sex Crime Filed
A summons against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo alleging a misdemeanor sex crime has been filed in Albany, the Times Union reports.
“The summons, which has not been served on the former governor, directs Cuomo to appear in City Court on Nov. 1,” the local Albany newspaper reports. “A law enforcement source said the sheriff’s department did not expect the summons to be issued on Thursday — or to be made public.”
NBC News (and many other outlets) had reported that “Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint in Albany City Court for a sex-crime related charge, a spokesperson for New York State courts tells NBC News.”
The Times Union report alters that reporting.
A investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed at least eleven women, most of them state employees.
“Forcible Touching” is listed on the complaint:
Here is the complaint. pic.twitter.com/ecKo9zUNog
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 28, 2021
CNN adds that the “complaint states that the allegations are supported by documentation, including testimony found in the James report by an unnamed woman, as well as cell phone records, New York State Capitol entry ‘swipes’ belonging to an unnamed person, New York State Police aviation records for December 7, 2020, and a text message from Cuomo’s phone.”
UPDATE: 7:00 PM ET –
NEW: Statement from the Albany district attorney, David Soares, saying he was "surprised" to learn about the criminal complaint, which he said was filed by the Albany sheriff's office. pic.twitter.com/G2AVBrmKQT
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) October 28, 2021
This article has been updated based on reporting from the Times-Union.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
