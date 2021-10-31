CRIME
‘Step It Up or Step Out’: Dem Lawmaker Gives ‘Failing’ Merrick Garland Ultimatum on Prosecuting Trump Officials
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Sunday issued an ultimatum to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
While appearing on CNN, Gallego demanded that the attorney general do more to prosecute Trump officials who tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and election officials across the country to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Look, either Merrick Garland steps it up or needs to step out,” he said. “The attorney general of the United States, the most important thing is to protect the Constitution of the United States. He’s failing now because he wants to stick to some norms. There is no norms when there’s an almost-coup of this country!”
Gallego criticized Garland not just for failing to go after former Trump officials but also going easy on the Capitol rioters who stormed the building on January 6th.
“There are people out there that should be prosecuted and Merrick Garland needs to be leading the team that does it,” he said. “Right now the sentences they’re trying to hand out to people that were caught on January 6th in the Capitol are slaps on the wrist. I don’t know what Merrick Garland is thinking he’s able to accomplish this, but he’s showing true weakness in a moment when we need actually true strength.”
Watch the video below.
CRIME
Trump and His Lawyers Have Handed Investigators What They Need to Charge Them With ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ex-Prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that revelations about Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark have given House investigators all they need to charge the three with sedition — and that more evidence is still to come.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the attorney said written documents and recorded comments by three have built the case against them.
“You know Kendis, it is not that Vice President Pence did not have the courage or the spine to overthrow the election’s result, it is that he did not have the law or the authority to overthrow the election results,” he began. “There’s nothing in the 12th Amendment, nothing in the Electoral College Count Act that gives a vice president the unilateral authority to just disregard or throw out the results of the popular vote, as he is presiding over the count of the Electoral College votes.”
“What all of this shows us, Kendis, is that there is going to be so much evidence coming out, that will prove, I suggest, like guys like [John] Eastman and certainly Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Clark — who was assisting Trump in his efforts to overturn the election results — they are going to build the case for this being a criminal conspiracy, indeed, a seditious conspiracy.”
“I think that the select committee will have the evidence that it needs to really make some progress in its investigation,” he added.
Watch below:
CRIME
Summons Against Cuomo Alleging Sex Crime Filed
A summons against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo alleging a misdemeanor sex crime has been filed in Albany, the Times Union reports.
“The summons, which has not been served on the former governor, directs Cuomo to appear in City Court on Nov. 1,” the local Albany newspaper reports. “A law enforcement source said the sheriff’s department did not expect the summons to be issued on Thursday — or to be made public.”
NBC News (and many other outlets) had reported that “Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint in Albany City Court for a sex-crime related charge, a spokesperson for New York State courts tells NBC News.”
The Times Union report alters that reporting.
A investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed at least eleven women, most of them state employees.
“Forcible Touching” is listed on the complaint:
Here is the complaint. pic.twitter.com/ecKo9zUNog
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 28, 2021
CNN adds that the “complaint states that the allegations are supported by documentation, including testimony found in the James report by an unnamed woman, as well as cell phone records, New York State Capitol entry ‘swipes’ belonging to an unnamed person, New York State Police aviation records for December 7, 2020, and a text message from Cuomo’s phone.”
UPDATE: 7:00 PM ET –
NEW: Statement from the Albany district attorney, David Soares, saying he was "surprised" to learn about the criminal complaint, which he said was filed by the Albany sheriff's office. pic.twitter.com/G2AVBrmKQT
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) October 28, 2021
This article has been updated based on reporting from the Times-Union.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
DOJ Adds New Prosecutors for Matt Gaetz Case Who Specialize in Breaking Through ‘Psychological Manipulation’: Report
In an apparent sign of sign of “the complex and high-stakes nature of the inquiry” into whether Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz sex-trafficked a minor, the Department of Justice has added two high-level prosecutors from Washington to the case.
The Washington-based prosecutors recently joined a team of authorities in Florida who’ve been looking into whether Gaetz violated federal law by providing goods or payments to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for sex, the New York Times reported Thursday.
Gaetz has not yet been charged and has denied wrongdoing. His alleged “wingman,” former tax collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking the same 17-year-old girl, and is cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation.
According to the Times, the Washington prosecutors’ expertise includes “dealing with children who have been exploited but may not see themselves as having been victimized, which can complicate trials if they are called as witnesses.”
Amanda Kramer, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who supervised sex trafficking cases for a decade, told the Times that legally, the victim’s state of mind is not a factor juries should consider when determining whether laws were violated.
“Technically, the government needs only to prove that the child was underage when the sexual activity occurred and that the child received something of value in exchange for it,” the Times reports. “But, Ms. Kramer said, the defense could try to use such witness testimony to confuse the jury or sour the legitimacy of the prosecution, although many judges would most likely shut down such a line of questioning.”
Kramer told the NYT: “It’s not uncommon for teens who have been trafficked to view themselves as willing participants and not as victims, often as a result of psychological manipulation by their traffickers. That’s one of many dynamics that make sex trafficking cases challenging for prosecutors, but it’s far from fatal to the case.”
