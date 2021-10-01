Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued its second round of subpoenas, this time targeting organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally and those close to them and the Trump White House.

Eleven subpoenas were issued to several individuals associated with Women for America First (WFAF), the group that organized the Jan. 6 rally during which Trump incited the insurrection.

Included in those eleven subpoenas reportedly is Katrina Pierson, who served as a national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign and was a liaison between Women for America First and the Trump White House, according to MSNBC.

“The requests show the committee has a particular interest in seeking what coordination the group may have had with the White House in its planning and as part of the larger Stop the Steal movement,” CNN reports.

Forbes’ Andrew Solender has the list:

NEW: Jan. 6 select committee announces subpoenas for nearly a dozen organizers of pro-Trump rallies on Jan. 5 & 6, including former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson. pic.twitter.com/tAt7sG92Fw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 29, 2021

Last week the committee issued its first round of subpoenas, to Trump loyalists including former Trump campaign CEO and former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon; former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; former Pentagon official and longtime House Intelligence Committee aide Kash Patel; and former Trump social media director, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, and longtime employee Dan Scavino.

