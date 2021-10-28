COMMENTARY
Rupert Murdoch Is a ‘Domestic Threat’ Says Never-Trumper Over Tucker Carlson’s Upcoming Jan. 6 Special
Stuart Stevens is calling out News Corp founder and chief Rupert Murdoch as a “domestic threat” in response to a stunning preview clip from Fox News’ top personality, Tucker Carlson, that falsely paints Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection as a false flag operation by Democrats.
“If Rupert Murdoch were applying for American citizenship today, there would be ample evidence to classify him as a domestic threat and deny citizenship,” Stevens says of Murdoch, an Australian-born naturalized U.S. citizen. “He’s a dangerous man who should be treated as the anti-democratic propagandist he is.”
Stevens is known as one of the top Republican strategists who became a never-Trumper and co-founded The Lincoln Project. Murdoch owns News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and numerous other outlets across the globe. He became a U.S. citizen in 1985 to meet the requirements to purchase and own TV stations.
The clip of Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the January 6 insurrection (below) is being called “fucking insane” by fellow never-Trumper Tim Miller, a former GOP strategist.
“I’d like to focus in on the fact that Fox is hosting one of the main architects of the Stop The Steal insurrection Ali Akbar Alexander for this 1/6 special,” Miller adds. “Going full Newsmax.”
In a scathing strike against Carlson, former Obama HUD deputy assistant secretary Brandon Friedman compared the Fox News personality to a radio station known for helping to incite the Rwandan genocide in which more than one million people died and up to half a million women were raped.
Here’s the clip, which is loaded with falsehoods and anti-American, anti-democracy propaganda:
Apparently Fox News is letting Tucker Carlson do a special on his conspiracy theory that January 6 was a “false flag” pic.twitter.com/dYngE77L4r
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 28, 2021
Image by Ben Terrett via Flickr and a CC license
COMMENTARY
Congressman Angry at Americans Not Following ‘God’s Laws and His Definition of Marriage’ Lied to High School Students
Virginia GOP U.S. Rep. Bob Good is attacking Americans who do not follow “God’s laws,” and blaming them for all of society’s ills.
Good, a 56-year old freshman, won the seat held by moderate Republican Denver Riggleman, one of the few in the GOP who have denounced QAnon. Riggleman also warned Republicans about the “weaponization” of “tribalism.”
Congressman Good on Tuesday stood on the House floor and falsely declared, as has been widely reported, “nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow god’s laws for morality and his rules for and definition of marriage and family.”
While opposing a domestic violence prevention bill, a Republican claims nearly everything that “plagues our society” is a result of failing to follow “god’s rules for and definition of marriage” pic.twitter.com/z4ktzEpx8m
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2021
His refusal to observe the wall between church and state, especially while speaking on the House floor is disturbing, but so is lying to children.
Earlier this month Congressman Good spoke to a group of 20 or so Rappahannock County, Virginia high school students as part of a public school program, and urged them all to defy the school’s mask mandate.
“If nobody in Rappahannock [High School] complies, they can’t stop everyone,” he told the students. “If I was ya’ll, I’d say none of ya’ll wear a mask. What are they gonna do? They’re still going to have school.”
Rep. Good also “spread anti-vaxx lies and other Covid-19 information while speaking to a high school government class,” according to Rolling Stone.
After refusing to wear a mask himself, his speech and Q&A with the students had to be held outdoors, as the Rappahannock News reported:
Good’s speech to the students included misinformation about masks and vaccines, saying that President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats, are “lying to us about the effectiveness of masks.” Good said there is no scientific evidence that proves the efficacy of masks, and that COVID-19 vaccines pose more of a health risk to teenagers than the virus itself.
The GOP congressman, who holds an MBA from the right-wing Christian Liberty University, also pushed his anti-abortion and anti-choice views, claiming “science says life begins at conception.” He told the students, according to Rappahannock News, that colleges and universities, with the exception of faith-based Christian schools, are “going to try and change what you believe” because they are “dominated by the left.”
He added that he thinks there should be video cameras in classrooms so parents can see what their kids are learning, and that he is against history curriculum that includes Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in Rappahannock schools.
Congressman Good, a self-described “biblical and constitutional conservative,” just weeks ago bragged about following the far right anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council “for years.”
COMMENTARY
‘Folks Knew Crimes Were About to Be Committed’: Dem Lawmakers Furious Over Republicans’ Involvement in Jan. 6
Americans are expressing outrage after a bombshell Rolling Stone report that claims several GOP Members of Congress and their staffs were involved in planning and organizing Donald Trump’s January 6 rally that led to the violent and deadly insurrection, along with “Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.”
Some of those who are among the most outraged are Democratic Members of Congress, who were in the Capitol on January 6 and feared for their lives. Learning that some of their GOP colleagues were involved in the planning of the rally that precipitated the insurrection has been “triggering,” as one House Democrat revealed, adding that it makes her “blood boil.”
The Rolling Stone article cites two “planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C.,” who allege Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were deeply involved, along with these members of Congress or their aides: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Legal experts have called for those members of Congress and staffers to be expelled if the allegations are true, while one has urged people to “chill,” and let the DOJ do what it needs to.
But the outrage is palpable.
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) calls the Rolling Stone article “highly disturbing.”
“No one should be above the law,” he says, “including Members of Congress and former White House Staff. And if pardons were indeed discussed in advance, why would that be? Because folks knew crimes were about to be committed.”
U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) says she is “joining the calls for those who helped plan the deadly January 6th insurrection to be immediately expelled.”
“Every Member of Congress that helped to plan the attempted coup of our government shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, the first Asian-American elected to Congress from New York, says she has “angry tears right now,” citing the Rolling Stone report.
“During 1/6, I, like many, texted loved ones goodbye. Countless people have asked if I’ve been ok since & I’ve always answered truthfully that i was fine. But this article was triggering. How could colleagues be traitors? This makes my blood boil.”
She adds:
And this is why i push to #EndTheFilibuster. Isn’t saving our democracy more important than procedure? If we don’t pass voter reform and other important legislation, we could lose more lives and we could have another 1/6, but this time one where the traitors actually win. 2/2
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) October 25, 2021
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) says the Rolling Stone report is “Further reinforcement of why the work of the” House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “is so important. If any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of, they should be removed from office.”
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says reports like the Rolling Stone article “underscore why the work of the Jan. 6th Committee is so important. We must follow all the facts, no matter where they lead.”
COMMENTARY
‘Just Three Words: Call Your Lawyer’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Report Naming Republicans Involved in Jan. 6
Legal experts including a Harvard professor and a top election and voting rights law attorney are weighing in on Sunday night’s bombshell report from Rolling Stone naming members of Congress and the Trump administration who were involved in the planning and organizing of the January 6 rally and/or “Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss,” according to two of the planners of the “Stop the Steal” rally.
Rolling Stone reports “planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.”
Those named in the Rolling Stone report as allegedly being involved include Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and these members of Congress or their staffers: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Harvard professor, CNN Analyst, Grip Mobility CEO, well-known national security expert and former Obama Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem says clearly: “Mark Meadows, just three words: call your lawyer.”
The protestors were acting fearlessly, as if someone had given them blanket immunity. From @RollingStone, which has been doing terrific work, we may now know why. Mark Meadows, just three words: call your lawyer. @hunterw @NoahShachtman https://t.co/a9Ma3EMXlz
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 25, 2021
Marc Elias, a top election law attorney who oversaw the 50-state response to the Trump campaign’s attempts contesting the 2020 election for the DNC calls for every member of Congress involved to be “expelled.”
Every Member of Congress who was involved should be expelled.
Every staffer who was involved should be fired.
Every lawyer who was involved should be disbarred.https://t.co/hsUqo9oFi6
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 25, 2021
Elie Mystal, the Justice Correspondent for The Nation says this is a matter for the DOJ:
People think this is what the Jan 6 committee is for but really this is what the Department of Justice is for. https://t.co/dxRl5kOpMt
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 25, 2021
“The potential that Members of Congress were deeply involved in the failed Trump Coup is another reason AG Garland must appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Jan. 6th,” says former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, who also makes clear this is a matter for DOJ. “There are Congressional staff who can testify to the involvement of Members.”
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, is calling it the “mother of all cover-ups.”
Attorney Maya Wiley, an MSNBC and NBC News Legal Analyst and senior vice president for social justice at The New School says it “Certainly explains how hard GOP tried to derail” the January 6 Committee.
