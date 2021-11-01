COMMENTARY
‘Calling BS’: NY Times Slammed for Claiming a GOP Activist, Author, and Donor Is a ‘Hillary-Biden Voter’ for Youngkin
New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters is under fire after the “paper of record” ran a story Sunday he authored on the “increasingly close race for governor” of Virginia. Polls show former Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is neck-and-neck with businessman Glenn Youngkin (photo, speaking at a Family Research Council event), a Trump-endorsed Republican who has done a good job of hiding his far right leanings and associations.
The election is Tuesday.
“Mr. Youngkin has framed the election as an opportunity for Virginians to send a message to the nation that Democrats are out of step with the majority of Americans on a number of issues, from how racial inequality is taught in schools to coronavirus-related mandates,” Peters writes.
That’s false, or at least grossly misleading: the majority of Americans strongly support mask mandates. And USA Today in September reported “60% of American parents want their kids to learn about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism as part of their K-12 education,” a fact Peters neglected to note.
But the real issue many are angered about are these two paragraphs:
“I’m a Hillary-Biden voter,” said Glenn Miller, a lawyer from McLean, as he walked into a Youngkin rally in southern Fairfax County on Saturday night that drew more than 1,000 people. He explained his tipping point: Working from home and hearing his teenage daughter’s teacher make a comment during a virtual lesson about white men as modern-day slaveholders.
“There are a lot of people like me who are annoyed,” he said, adding that he was able to vote for Mr. Youngkin because he did not associate him as a Trump Republican. “My problem with Trump was I thought he was embarrassing. I just don’t think Youngkin is going to embarrass me or the state.”
Peters pushed that angle on Twitter, calling Miller a “Hillary-Biden voter & dad” who is voting Republican because he can “stomach” Youngkin.
In fact, as many on social media noted, Glenn Miller is more than likely not a “Hillary-Biden voter,” but, as some on social media have revealed, a “GOP activist,” donor, and author.
Award-winning journalist and author Jonathan Katz notes that the “supposed Biden-turned-Youngkin voter [Jeremy Peters] quoted wrote an article about CRT and race-based admissions for Quillette two months before the 2020 election.”
Quillette is a right wing website that, as one writer at The Nation says, “normalizes the alt-right,” and is “repackaging discredited race science.”
And as Katz’s tweet shows, others are focusing in on that false “Hillary-Biden voter & dad” angle:
The supposed Biden-turned-Youngkin voter @jwpetersNYT quoted wrote an article about CRT and race-based admissions for Quillette two months before the 2020 election: https://t.co/qTHxKZb02W https://t.co/GrHh3NBcAD
— Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 1, 2021
“I’ve said it before, but Peters is either the most gullible reporter on the NYT staff or a Republican operative,” Katz adds.
It’s hard to see someone with this many donations to Republicans being a “Hillary-Biden voter.”
Looking at Mr. Miller’s recent donation history, I’d say he’s more of a … Republican (HT @joshtpm) pic.twitter.com/JMmDQCeqRU
— Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 1, 2021
Katz also reveals that Miller has authored articles for the Fairfax, Virginia GOP.
Sensitive to the mounting criticism, Peters early Monday tweeted: “If you’re a political independent who works for a nonprofit that helps vulnerable women, voted for Biden and say you think Trump is embarrassing, Twitter will still call you a rightwing nut who dupes gullible journalists. What a place.”
But Katz adds that “Miller is a highly paid, very much for profit real estate lawyer in addition to being a right-wing anti-‘CRT’ activist,” and criticizes the piece as “amateur.”
Peters’ additional claim was also debunked.
Attorney and upcoming author Luppe B. Luppen:
Peters’ defense either mistakes Katten for a nonprofit or misleadingly portrays a charity directorship as a main gig. The point he seems to be missing is the founder of an astroturfy anti-CRT group featured on GOP platforms in the run up to 2020 with a long GOP donation history… pic.twitter.com/Hhn9CqtRRg
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021
Luppen notes this is not the first time for Peters:
This happens again and again in the pages of the New York Times beneath the byline of Jeremy Peters. https://t.co/L0GtwQVf4t
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021
Here’s how some others are responding:
It’s difficult to see @nytimes lack of fact-checking as unintentional…👇 It’s looking more like a disturbing pattern. https://t.co/cGtlA3kpLl
— LizzieShore😷 (@lizzieshore) November 1, 2021
So this is another astro-turfed nonsense article. Noted.
— maraleia (@maraleia) November 1, 2021
To be a proper Onion headline, it would read:
“I’m a Swing Voter” says GOP Party Official Speaking to NYT Reporter.
— Giant Apes on the Moon! (@GiantMoonApes) November 1, 2021
— elected means accountable (@willb2lux) November 1, 2021
Opinion | I was a lifelong self-described conservative. Then I was interviewed by Jeremy Peters. https://t.co/JG23FJRVAt
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 1, 2021
Jeremy Peters, the NY Times writer assigned to cover the right who has once again quoted a conservative activist like they’re just a random person, is friends with Steve Bannon. In a documentary from a couple years ago you can see them chumming it up on a cab ride.
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 1, 2021
Peters could have avoided this simply by giving the dude an accurate label, like “never-Trump Republican.” Instead he tried to pass the guy off as a centrist liberal, which is inaccurate and misleading. People are rightly calling bullshit on that. https://t.co/5KzGWcho6w
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 1, 2021
Thread on Jeremy Peters work as a disinfo clean up man for the right https://t.co/Y8zZjGTjSX
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 1, 2021
Rupert Murdoch Is a ‘Domestic Threat’ Says Never-Trumper Over Tucker Carlson’s Upcoming Jan. 6 Special
Stuart Stevens is calling out News Corp founder and chief Rupert Murdoch as a “domestic threat” in response to a stunning preview clip from Fox News’ top personality, Tucker Carlson, that falsely paints Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection as a false flag operation by Democrats.
“If Rupert Murdoch were applying for American citizenship today, there would be ample evidence to classify him as a domestic threat and deny citizenship,” Stevens says of Murdoch, an Australian-born naturalized U.S. citizen. “He’s a dangerous man who should be treated as the anti-democratic propagandist he is.”
Stevens is known as one of the top Republican strategists who became a never-Trumper and co-founded The Lincoln Project. Murdoch owns News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and numerous other outlets across the globe. He became a U.S. citizen in 1985 to meet the requirements to purchase and own TV stations.
The clip of Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the January 6 insurrection (below) is being called “fucking insane” by fellow never-Trumper Tim Miller, a former GOP strategist.
“I’d like to focus in on the fact that Fox is hosting one of the main architects of the Stop The Steal insurrection Ali Akbar Alexander for this 1/6 special,” Miller adds. “Going full Newsmax.”
In a scathing strike against Carlson, former Obama HUD deputy assistant secretary Brandon Friedman compared the Fox News personality to a radio station known for helping to incite the Rwandan genocide in which more than one million people died and up to half a million women were raped.
Here’s the clip, which is loaded with falsehoods and anti-American, anti-democracy propaganda:
Apparently Fox News is letting Tucker Carlson do a special on his conspiracy theory that January 6 was a “false flag” pic.twitter.com/dYngE77L4r
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 28, 2021
Image by Ben Terrett via Flickr and a CC license
Congressman Angry at Americans Not Following ‘God’s Laws and His Definition of Marriage’ Lied to High School Students
Virginia GOP U.S. Rep. Bob Good is attacking Americans who do not follow “God’s laws,” and blaming them for all of society’s ills.
Good, a 56-year old freshman, won the seat held by moderate Republican Denver Riggleman, one of the few in the GOP who have denounced QAnon. Riggleman also warned Republicans about the “weaponization” of “tribalism.”
Congressman Good on Tuesday stood on the House floor and falsely declared, as has been widely reported, “nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow god’s laws for morality and his rules for and definition of marriage and family.”
While opposing a domestic violence prevention bill, a Republican claims nearly everything that “plagues our society” is a result of failing to follow “god’s rules for and definition of marriage” pic.twitter.com/z4ktzEpx8m
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2021
His refusal to observe the wall between church and state, especially while speaking on the House floor is disturbing, but so is lying to children.
Earlier this month Congressman Good spoke to a group of 20 or so Rappahannock County, Virginia high school students as part of a public school program, and urged them all to defy the school’s mask mandate.
“If nobody in Rappahannock [High School] complies, they can’t stop everyone,” he told the students. “If I was ya’ll, I’d say none of ya’ll wear a mask. What are they gonna do? They’re still going to have school.”
Rep. Good also “spread anti-vaxx lies and other Covid-19 information while speaking to a high school government class,” according to Rolling Stone.
After refusing to wear a mask himself, his speech and Q&A with the students had to be held outdoors, as the Rappahannock News reported:
Good’s speech to the students included misinformation about masks and vaccines, saying that President Joe Biden and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats, are “lying to us about the effectiveness of masks.” Good said there is no scientific evidence that proves the efficacy of masks, and that COVID-19 vaccines pose more of a health risk to teenagers than the virus itself.
The GOP congressman, who holds an MBA from the right-wing Christian Liberty University, also pushed his anti-abortion and anti-choice views, claiming “science says life begins at conception.” He told the students, according to Rappahannock News, that colleges and universities, with the exception of faith-based Christian schools, are “going to try and change what you believe” because they are “dominated by the left.”
He added that he thinks there should be video cameras in classrooms so parents can see what their kids are learning, and that he is against history curriculum that includes Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in Rappahannock schools.
Congressman Good, a self-described “biblical and constitutional conservative,” just weeks ago bragged about following the far right anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council “for years.”
Related:
12 House Republicans Vote Against Bill Awarding Congressional Medals to Police for Protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6
‘Folks Knew Crimes Were About to Be Committed’: Dem Lawmakers Furious Over Republicans’ Involvement in Jan. 6
Americans are expressing outrage after a bombshell Rolling Stone report that claims several GOP Members of Congress and their staffs were involved in planning and organizing Donald Trump’s January 6 rally that led to the violent and deadly insurrection, along with “Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.”
Some of those who are among the most outraged are Democratic Members of Congress, who were in the Capitol on January 6 and feared for their lives. Learning that some of their GOP colleagues were involved in the planning of the rally that precipitated the insurrection has been “triggering,” as one House Democrat revealed, adding that it makes her “blood boil.”
The Rolling Stone article cites two “planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C.,” who allege Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were deeply involved, along with these members of Congress or their aides: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).
Legal experts have called for those members of Congress and staffers to be expelled if the allegations are true, while one has urged people to “chill,” and let the DOJ do what it needs to.
Related –
‘Just Three Words: Call Your Lawyer’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Report Naming Republicans Involved in Jan. 6
But the outrage is palpable.
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) calls the Rolling Stone article “highly disturbing.”
“No one should be above the law,” he says, “including Members of Congress and former White House Staff. And if pardons were indeed discussed in advance, why would that be? Because folks knew crimes were about to be committed.”
U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) says she is “joining the calls for those who helped plan the deadly January 6th insurrection to be immediately expelled.”
“Every Member of Congress that helped to plan the attempted coup of our government shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, the first Asian-American elected to Congress from New York, says she has “angry tears right now,” citing the Rolling Stone report.
“During 1/6, I, like many, texted loved ones goodbye. Countless people have asked if I’ve been ok since & I’ve always answered truthfully that i was fine. But this article was triggering. How could colleagues be traitors? This makes my blood boil.”
She adds:
And this is why i push to #EndTheFilibuster. Isn’t saving our democracy more important than procedure? If we don’t pass voter reform and other important legislation, we could lose more lives and we could have another 1/6, but this time one where the traitors actually win. 2/2
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) October 25, 2021
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) says the Rolling Stone report is “Further reinforcement of why the work of the” House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “is so important. If any current members of Congress worked with the insurrectionists who threatened the very government they are a part of, they should be removed from office.”
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says reports like the Rolling Stone article “underscore why the work of the Jan. 6th Committee is so important. We must follow all the facts, no matter where they lead.”
