News
‘Republican Pinball Machine’ Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Whitewashing’ Racism So She Can Ride Trump’s Coattails
CNN host Brianna Keilar ripped into 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Wednesday morning for suggesting that liberals “hate America” and that the nation doesn’t have a racism problem, during a heavily promoted speech at the Ronald Reagan library in California on Tuesday.
“A large portion of our people are plagued by self-doubt or even by hatred of America,” Haley said during the speech. “It’s a pandemic much more damaging than any virus.”
Keilar said that Haley, whom she called a “Republican pinball machine,” was “not letting more than 700,000 COVID deaths and counting get in the way of minimizing a pandemic politicized by the administration she served.”
Keilar walked through Haley’s history with racism in South Carolina, where she served as governor before becoming former president Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. Haley, an Indian-American, has said her parents faced discrimination when she was a child, and she was elected governor based partly on backlash over a GOP state senator calling former president Barack Obama a “raghead.” But later, Haley declined to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse, even after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine people at a Charleston church — before changing her mind a week later.
“In last night’s speech, the former governor, who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds, only to have that symbol brandished inside the U.S. Capitol by rioters this past January, whitewashed the ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base,” Keilar said.
She added that Haley was “courting the followers of Donald Trump,” who told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” called predominantly black and brown nations “shithole countries” and said there were “fine people on both sides” following a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Keilar also pointed to Haley’s comments criticizing Trump in the wake of the insurrection, in which she said his actions “will be judged harshly by history.”
“Shortly after that, Haley softened her criticism,” Keilar said. “She even tried to go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring, but was reportedly denied. Now she may be right that history will judge Donald Trump harshly, but NIkki Haley will not, because she’s too busy trying to ride his coattails.”
Watch below.
News
‘He Would Foment More Violence’: Grisham Says She’s ‘Terrified’ of ‘Delusional’ ‘Narcissist’ Trump Running in 2024
Warning he would “foment more violence” again, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a new interview reveals she is “terrified” of Donald Trump running in 2024, and calls the former one-term, disgraced president “erratic,” “delusional,” and a “narcissist.”
“I am terrified of him running in 2024,” Grisham told ABC News in a new interview promoting her tell-all book.
“I don’t think he is fit for the job,” she added. “I think that he is erratic. I think that he can be delusional. I think that he is a narcissist and cares about himself first and foremost. And I do not want him to be our president again.”
“I think he would foment more violence,” Grisham continued. “He won’t have consequences. He won’t need to be reelected again.”
News
Biden Lifts Trump Abortion ‘Gag Rule’ That Targeted Women Using Family Planning Clinics
The Biden administration is lifting a Trump-era rule imposed on family planning clinics receiving federal funding, which banned them from referring patients to abortion service providers.
As a result of the Trump administration move many family planning clinics left the program in protest, but starting November 8 that rule will be gone, freeing up hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, the Associated Press reports.
“The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider,” the AP adds. “Women’s groups labeled the Trump policy a ‘gag rule,’ and medical organizations called it a violation of the clinician-patient relationship.”
The announcement comes on the first day of the news U.S. Supreme Court’s season, one in which it will review a case that could blast a hole through the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision securing the right to an abortion.
News
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
Former president Donald Trump considered publicly announcing a 2024 campaign for president in the wake of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, which led to widespread criticism of the Biden administration.
However, Trump’s advisers reportedly convinced him not to announce yet for several reasons, the Washington Post reported Monday.
“Some of his advisers were concerned that Democrats might use his announcement in their effort to frame the midterm elections around his candidacy, potentially boosting their own turnout and hampering his plans if Republicans fall short next year,” according to the Post.
One person familiar with the conversations told the newspaper, “The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate.”
Instead, Trump has opted for a “strategy of winks and nods” with regard to a potential 2024 campaign. But an informal poll of his advisers in recent days revealed that 10 of 13 believe he will seek to recapture the White House — and the Post reports that he has been “constantly” telling people, “I’m running.”
Nevertheless, Trump reportedly is aware that his potential candidacy is a “cause for concern” among some Republicans, as his approval rating has struggled to break 45 percent nationally.
“His toxic brand continues to turn off voters in the suburbs, according to strategists in battleground states. He faces a litany of other headaches, including investigations into his businesses in New York, and a probe into his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,” the Post reports, adding that many of the GOP’s top donors have told strategists they want a different nominee.
Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The FAMiLY LEADER, an Iowa-based Christian group that has been hosting potential candidates, told the Post: “He has a deep and committed loyal base. But even in that deep and committed loyal base, there are many who don’t think Trump should run again.”
The Post reports that, “In a meeting just before the November election, he was shown polling that suggested his policies were popular — even as he was trailing.”
“Trump, in a surprisingly self-deprecating move, people familiar with the meeting said, jokingly conceded the problem was him,” according to the newspaper.
