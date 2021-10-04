News
‘He Would Foment More Violence’: Grisham Says She’s ‘Terrified’ of ‘Delusional’ ‘Narcissist’ Trump Running in 2024
Warning he would “foment more violence” again, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a new interview reveals she is “terrified” of Donald Trump running in 2024, and calls the former one-term, disgraced president “erratic,” “delusional,” and a “narcissist.”
“I am terrified of him running in 2024,” Grisham told ABC News in a new interview promoting her tell-all book.
“I don’t think he is fit for the job,” she added. “I think that he is erratic. I think that he can be delusional. I think that he is a narcissist and cares about himself first and foremost. And I do not want him to be our president again.”
“I think he would foment more violence,” Grisham continued. “He won’t have consequences. He won’t need to be reelected again.”
Biden Lifts Trump Abortion ‘Gag Rule’ That Targeted Women Using Family Planning Clinics
The Biden administration is lifting a Trump-era rule imposed on family planning clinics receiving federal funding, which banned them from referring patients to abortion service providers.
As a result of the Trump administration move many family planning clinics left the program in protest, but starting November 8 that rule will be gone, freeing up hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, the Associated Press reports.
“The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider,” the AP adds. “Women’s groups labeled the Trump policy a ‘gag rule,’ and medical organizations called it a violation of the clinician-patient relationship.”
The announcement comes on the first day of the news U.S. Supreme Court’s season, one in which it will review a case that could blast a hole through the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision securing the right to an abortion.
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
Former president Donald Trump considered publicly announcing a 2024 campaign for president in the wake of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, which led to widespread criticism of the Biden administration.
However, Trump’s advisers reportedly convinced him not to announce yet for several reasons, the Washington Post reported Monday.
“Some of his advisers were concerned that Democrats might use his announcement in their effort to frame the midterm elections around his candidacy, potentially boosting their own turnout and hampering his plans if Republicans fall short next year,” according to the Post.
One person familiar with the conversations told the newspaper, “The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate.”
Instead, Trump has opted for a “strategy of winks and nods” with regard to a potential 2024 campaign. But an informal poll of his advisers in recent days revealed that 10 of 13 believe he will seek to recapture the White House — and the Post reports that he has been “constantly” telling people, “I’m running.”
Nevertheless, Trump reportedly is aware that his potential candidacy is a “cause for concern” among some Republicans, as his approval rating has struggled to break 45 percent nationally.
“His toxic brand continues to turn off voters in the suburbs, according to strategists in battleground states. He faces a litany of other headaches, including investigations into his businesses in New York, and a probe into his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,” the Post reports, adding that many of the GOP’s top donors have told strategists they want a different nominee.
Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The FAMiLY LEADER, an Iowa-based Christian group that has been hosting potential candidates, told the Post: “He has a deep and committed loyal base. But even in that deep and committed loyal base, there are many who don’t think Trump should run again.”
The Post reports that, “In a meeting just before the November election, he was shown polling that suggested his policies were popular — even as he was trailing.”
“Trump, in a surprisingly self-deprecating move, people familiar with the meeting said, jokingly conceded the problem was him,” according to the newspaper.
Corey Lewandowki Allegedly Bragged About Committing Multiple Murders During Las Vegas Incident: Report
On-again, off-again Trump political advisor Corey Lewandowski admitted to committing multiple fatal stabbing deaths during an incident with a big donor that reportedly cost him his role at the Make America Great Again Action PAC.
“Trashelle Odom, of Boise, Idaho, the wife of a construction company executive, claimed in the police report obtained by DailyMail.com that the married Lewandowski said that he ‘was from a bad part of Boston and to have killed people,’ while seated next to her at the charity dinner at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on on September 26,” the British newspaper reported.
The Daily Mail reported that “Odom claimed that on the night of the dinner – which she was personally invited to with South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem by American socialite Jackie Siegel – she was frightened when he allegedly told her: ‘When I was 10, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him. She added that the father-of-four told her that when he was older, he ‘stabbed a man in the back of the head, also killing him.'”
The police report also allegedly said Odom said Lewandoski told her he “runs 400 miles a week, and that’s why he can last for eight hours at a time in bed.”
That would work out to more than 57 miles a day, which is a distance longer than two marathons and a 5K.
Read the full report.
