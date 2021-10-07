News
Trump Fumed His Acting AG Wouldn’t ‘Do Anything to Overturn the Election’ at Oval Office Meeting: Senate Report
Donald Trump opened an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 3 by complaining to his acting attorney general that he wasn’t doing enough to “overturn” his election loss.
An interim report issued by the Senate Judiciary Committee shows that former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen recalled the White House meeting began with the ousted president pressured him in front of other administration officials to undo his election loss, just three days before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win, reported The Daily Beast.
“One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election,” Trump groused.
The meeting ended with several Justice Department officials and White House counsel Pat Cipollone threatening to resign if Trump replaced Rosen with a loyalist who would act to overturn the election.
“Beginning on the day former Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation and continuing almost until the January 6 insurrection, Trump directly and repeatedly asked DOJ’s acting leadership to initiate investigations, file lawsuits on his behalf, and publicly declare the 2020 election ‘corrupt,'” the report states.
The interim report identifies nine calls and meetings with Rosen and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue between mid-December, when Barr announced he was leaving the administration, and early January where Trump ordered them to help him stay in power.
Trump had decided by Jan. 3, when two such meetings occurred, that he would replace Rosen with lower-ranking Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who had allegedly urged Rosen and Donoghue to falsely tell Georgia officials they had found problems with its election result.
“Well, I guess that’s it,” Donoghue remembers telling Rosen, after Clark told the acting attorney general that Trump wanted him to take over. “Are we going to find out [that we’re fired] in a tweet?”
“At that point, I went back to my office and I began taking things off the wall and put them in boxes, because I told the Acting AG I would immediately resign,” Donoghue added. “There was no way I was going to serve under Jeff Clark.”
Trump Just Directed His Top Four Deputies to Ignore Lawful House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent subpoenas to four of Donald Trump’s top deputies, ordering them to hand over documents related to the insurrection by today and appear before investigators next week.
Trump has ordered the four men: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel, to ignore the lawful subpoenas and not comply with the Committee’s requests for documents or testimony.
Politico is reporting Trump is “signaling he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators,” adding it has seen the letter from “a Trump attorney” that claims those documents are covered by executive privilege. Legal experts agree only the current President can deem what is and is not covered, and President Joe Biden has made clear he will not invoke executive privilege.
“President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter says, according to Politico.
The Committee has pledged to enforce its subpoenas.
‘Republican Pinball Machine’ Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Whitewashing’ Racism So She Can Ride Trump’s Coattails
CNN host Brianna Keilar ripped into 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Wednesday morning for suggesting that liberals “hate America” and that the nation doesn’t have a racism problem, during a heavily promoted speech at the Ronald Reagan library in California on Tuesday.
“A large portion of our people are plagued by self-doubt or even by hatred of America,” Haley said during the speech. “It’s a pandemic much more damaging than any virus.”
Keilar said that Haley, whom she called a “Republican pinball machine,” was “not letting more than 700,000 COVID deaths and counting get in the way of minimizing a pandemic politicized by the administration she served.”
Keilar walked through Haley’s history with racism in South Carolina, where she served as governor before becoming former president Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. Haley, an Indian-American, has said her parents faced discrimination when she was a child, and she was elected governor based partly on backlash over a GOP state senator calling former president Barack Obama a “raghead.” But later, Haley declined to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse, even after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine people at a Charleston church — before changing her mind a week later.
“In last night’s speech, the former governor, who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds, only to have that symbol brandished inside the U.S. Capitol by rioters this past January, whitewashed the ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base,” Keilar said.
She added that Haley was “courting the followers of Donald Trump,” who told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” called predominantly black and brown nations “shithole countries” and said there were “fine people on both sides” following a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Keilar also pointed to Haley’s comments criticizing Trump in the wake of the insurrection, in which she said his actions “will be judged harshly by history.”
“Shortly after that, Haley softened her criticism,” Keilar said. “She even tried to go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring, but was reportedly denied. Now she may be right that history will judge Donald Trump harshly, but NIkki Haley will not, because she’s too busy trying to ride his coattails.”
Watch below.
‘He Would Foment More Violence’: Grisham Says She’s ‘Terrified’ of ‘Delusional’ ‘Narcissist’ Trump Running in 2024
Warning he would “foment more violence” again, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a new interview reveals she is “terrified” of Donald Trump running in 2024, and calls the former one-term, disgraced president “erratic,” “delusional,” and a “narcissist.”
“I am terrified of him running in 2024,” Grisham told ABC News in a new interview promoting her tell-all book.
“I don’t think he is fit for the job,” she added. “I think that he is erratic. I think that he can be delusional. I think that he is a narcissist and cares about himself first and foremost. And I do not want him to be our president again.”
“I think he would foment more violence,” Grisham continued. “He won’t have consequences. He won’t need to be reelected again.”
