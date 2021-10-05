Pro-Trump Far Right NYPD Union Chief Agrees to Resign After FBI Raid of Office and Home

Ed Mullins, the extremist and highly-controversial head of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, has resigned after the FBI executed a search warrant raid on the SBA offices and on Mullins’ home Tuesday morning.

Mullins’ “has agreed to tender his resignation,” the SBA board said in a statement Tuesday night.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined,” the statement reads. “However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”

ED MULLINS HAS RESIGNED 🔔🔔🔔 pic.twitter.com/Wd8LR0rGei — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2021

The NY Daily News, reporting Mullins’ resignation called him “a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio. A member of the NYPD since January 1982, Mullins took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002.”

Many have pointed to a QAnon mug that appeared behind Mullins in television interviews he gave.

In January Gothamist reported that “in 2019, Mullins sent an email to NYPD sergeants that included a racist video referring to Black people as “monsters” and public housing as a ‘war zone.'”

A sampling of Mullins’ outrageous and profane tweets that appear on the official Twitter account of the SBA:

Truth is this bitch has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor. https://t.co/lFGQJnBJoQ — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 14, 2020

The way to thank NYPD cops? DON’T SCREW THEM OVER POLITICs & stand with them when times are tough. Support them when your own career may be on the line because they sacrifice their own lives everyday, they are GOOD people. Tweeting makes you feel good but we all see you as FAKE. https://t.co/o3J6rZRBHS — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 24, 2018

Now @ Penn Station a man is on the steps as hundreds of people pass smoking marijuana. With over 20 years as a cop I wondered should I arrest him, what if he’s illegal, will I get in trouble if he resist, oh Community policing? Will the NYPD back me? NOT! So I justed walked away. pic.twitter.com/B9Ty0tRpMG — SBA (@SBANYPD) May 18, 2018