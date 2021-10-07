Jan. 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Top ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Organizer – Who Says GOP Congressmen Were Involved

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just released the latest round of subpoenas, including one to one of the top “Stop the Steal” rally organizers, conspiracy theory promoter Ali Alexander.

In a press release Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says that the “subpoenas seek deposition testimony from Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and Nathan Martin, who are connected to permit applications for the rally, and request the production of records from those individuals and from Stop the Steal, LLC, an organization affiliated with the event.”

Alexander “reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021,” according to the subpoena, “and led the crowd in a chant of ‘victory or death.'”

In a report just days after the January 6 insurrection, The Intercept reported that Alexander had accused House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona of helping to plan the January 6 event. That video, hosted by Intercept reporter Ryan Grim, says that, according to Alexander, U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) “were also involved.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.