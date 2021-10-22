BREAKING NEWS
Sotomayor Blasts Fellow Justices After SCOTUS Agrees to Take Up US Case Against Texas Abortion Ban but Not Block Law
The U.S. Supreme Court has just agreed to hear arguments in federal government’s case against Texas’ abortion ban, after the Dept. of Justice petitioned the Court to intervene. DOJ had asked the justices to uphold a district court’s ruling that blocked the law but Friday afternoon conservatives on the nation’s highest court refused to do so, allowing the near-total ban to remain the law of the land.
Contrary to several breaking news reports, the Supreme Court will not be hearing arguments on the “substance” of the federal government’s case against the Texas abortion ban itself, known as SB 8, but merely “whether the US can sue ‘the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced,'” University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck notes:
Importantly, the Court *limited* the grant of certiorari to whether the US can sue “the State, state court judges, state court clerks, other state officials, or all private parties to prohibit S.B. 8 from being enforced.” So the *substance* of #SB8 is *not* before the Court.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 22, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues for not placing a hold on the law itself, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reports, saying: “Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”
Justice Sotomayor dissents from the Supreme Court’s refusal to halt Texas’ six-week abortion ban in the meantime, writing:
“Every day the Court fails to grant relief is devastating, both for individual women and for our constitutional system as a whole.”https://t.co/1hzOnPQzr3 pic.twitter.com/6zsEnKN2rb
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 22, 2021
Arguments are set for November 1. The Court at that time will also hear arguments from Whole Women’s Health, which is also suing Texas over its abortion ban.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Just Announced He Would Support Killing the Filibuster to Get Voting Rights Passed – ‘And Maybe More’
President Joe Biden just made big news – and made a lot of Democrats happy.
Up until now he has strongly opposed killing the filibuster, an antiquated, undemocratic Jim Crow relic.
But at a CNN town hall Thursday night President Biden suggested he would support eliminating the filibuster to pass crucial voting rights legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act.
“When it comes to voting rights,” host Anderson Cooper stopped to confirm what the President had said, “just so I’m clear, though, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue, is that correct?”
“And maybe more,” President Biden teased, to applause.
This new position comes just one day after Republicans for the third time blocked debate on the Freedom to Vote Act, with not a single member of the Senate GOP caucus will to even allow a discussion on the legislation that would protect the right to vote.
COOPER: “When it comes to voting rights, you would entertain the notion of doing away with the filibuster on that one issue? Is that correct?”
BIDEN: “And maybe more.” pic.twitter.com/NTeziJRQIJ
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021
President Biden suggested he would be unable to pass his Build Back Better agenda if he agreed to “straight up” end the filibuster, saying he would lose three Democratic votes in the Senate if he did. But after that passes, he made clear, the voting rights bill will be his focus and he would be support eliminating the filibuster to get it passed.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Just 9 Republicans Joined Democrats to Uphold the Rule of Law and Vote to Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt
Only nine House Republicans joined with every Democrat in voting to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. Thursday afternoon’s final vote was 229-202.
#BREAKING: U.S. House finds Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress, 229-202 pic.twitter.com/M57pJtZ0v8
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 21, 2021
Bannon refused to obey a lawful congressional subpoena ordering him to hand over documents and to submit to congressional investigators for a deposition. His legal defense was mocked by experts after he tried to invoke executive privilege.
BREAKING: The House has adopted the bipartisan H.Res.730, finding Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with a Congressional subpoena. The Speaker of the House will send the report to the Department of Justice for prosecution.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2021
Minority Whip Steve Scalise had directed House Republicans to vote against the motion.
Top voting rights attorney Marc Elias warns against praising the nine Republicans for doing the right thing in this one instance: “all nine of them voted against voting rights legislation,” he tweeted.
Before anyone praises them, all nine of them voted against voting rights legislation. https://t.co/QMFsczUgjk
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 21, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Pick for Top Texas Election Post Worked With Trump to Fight 2020 Results
“Gov. Greg Abbott’s pick for top Texas election post worked with Trump to fight 2020 results” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed John Scott — a Fort Worth attorney who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania — as Texas’ new secretary of state.
As secretary of state, Scott would oversee election administration in Texas — a task complicated in recent years by baseless claims of election fraud from Republicans in the highest levels of government fueled by Trump. The former president has filed a flurry of lawsuits nationwide and called for audits in Texas and elsewhere to review the results of the 2020 presidential elections. Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud nationwide, and in Texas, an official with the secretary of state’s office said the 2020 election was “smooth and secure.”
On Nov. 13, Scott signed on as counsel to a lawsuit filed by Trump attempting to block the certification of Pennsylvania’s election. A few days later, Scott filed a motion to withdraw as an attorney for the plaintiffs. Scott’s motion also asked to withdraw Bryan Hughes, a Texas state senator from Mineola who works for Scott’s law firm, as an attorney for the case.
Scott will eventually have to be confirmed by the Legislature which is not scheduled to meet until 2023. Until then, he’ll serve in as interim secretary of state.
Abbott’s announcement of Scott’s appointment did not mention his work for Trump — even has he has endured mounting pressure from Trump supporters to call for audit elections.
“John Scott is a proven leader with a passion for public service, and his decades of experience in election law and litigation make him the ideal choice for the Texas Secretary of State,” Abbott said in a statement. “John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage. I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country. I am proud to appoint John as the Texas Secretary of State and look forward to working alongside him to ensure Texas remains the best state in the nation.”
Scott will also be the state’s liaison to Mexico, the state’s biggest trading partner, and will advise Abbott on border and trade affairs.
Abbott’s last two appointments for the top elections position, Ruth R. Hughs and David Whitley, were not confirmed by the Senate. Hughs resigned in May.
Scott has 33 years of legal experience, arguing more than 100 legal cases in state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Working at the attorney general’s office under Abbott, Scott was deputy attorney general for civil litigation, overseeing more than 22,000 lawsuits for the state. He later was appointed chief operating officer of the state’s Health and Human Services Commission where he was in charge of 56,000 employees and a biennial budget of $50 billion.
Scott also has served as board chairman for the Department of Information Resources. He has law offices in Fort Worth and Austin.
Disclosure: Texas Secretary of State has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/10/21/john-scott-texas-secretary-state-elections-trump/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Indicted Congressman Is ‘Longtime’ Member of Secretive Religious Org Tied to Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Coup Memo’ Think Tank Encouraging ‘Secession-by-Sheriff’ With Latest Project: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg ‘Personally Involved in Decisions Related to Cambridge Analytica’ Says DC Attorney General
- CRIME3 days ago
Josh Duggar Dealt Another Blow as Judge Refuses to Suppress Video Evidence in His Child Porn Case
- News2 days ago
‘I Think Someone May Be Trying to Kill Me’: Matt Gaetz Spins Stunning Conspiracy Theory on House Floor
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Did Greenberg Have Information on Gaetz Trying to Buy Himself a Pardon?’ Asks Former Trump University Prosecutor
- FOX FAIL3 days ago
Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Fear-Mongering Vaccine Mandate Could Cause Spike in ‘Terror, Murder, Robberies, Kidnappings’
- News1 day ago
Trump’s New Social Media Site ‘Hacked’ Just Hours After Announcement