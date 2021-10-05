CRIME
‘Not Good News for Matt Gaetz’: Former Federal Prosecutor Weighs in on Joel Greenberg Sentencing Development
A well-known former federal prosecutor is weighing in on the latest news about ex-Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts including the sex trafficking of a minor.
Greenberg, a close friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who he once called his “wingman,” has been awaiting sentencing. He was originally charged with 33 criminal counts, but in May entered into a plea agreement.
On Tuesday NBC News Correspondent for Investigations, Tom Winter, reported Greenberg “has asked to delay his sentencing citing his ongoing cooperation with investigators, court documents say, as the probe into whether or not Gaetz had sex with an underage girl continues.”
Citing Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, Winter adds that “Greenberg has been cooperating with prosecutors through a series of proffers and that cooperation won’t be done before his current sentencing date of November 18th. Prosecutors and Greenberg are asking for a sentencing date in March 2022.”
“Prosecutors would not agree to this if he wasn’t being helpful,” Winter notes.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a University of Alabama Law School law professor and an MSNBC legal analyst who frequently appears on the network weighed in on the sentencing development, saying: “This is not good news for Matt Gaetz.”
CRIME
Josh Duggar ‘Grins’ as He Leaves Court Despite Judge Refusing to Dismiss His Child Porn Case: Report
Former reality TV star and anti-LGBTQ hate group executive Josh Duggar was reportedly grinning when he left federal court despite a judge refusing to grant almost all of his requests, including a request for dismissal, in his bombshell child porn case.
PEOPLE magazine (video below) reports Duggar left the court with his wife by his side. Anna is pregnant and the couple are expecting their seventh child. Duggar has been banned from visiting children except his own and then only if his wife is present at all times.
The judge refused to grant four out of five of Duggar’s attorney’s motions, according to the New York Daily News, and hasn’t yet decided on the fifth.
“Video captured by 40/29 shows the couple hand in hand, both of them sporting grins as they leave the building,” the tabloid added.
Duggar’s attorneys have tried to get photographs that include the 33-year old Arkansas native’s hands and feet suppressed, and even tried to have the case dismissed because the head of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of the investigation under then-President Donald Trump was, according to a federal judge, “unlawfully” appointed.
According to PEOPLE, Anna Duggar is standing by her husband, whom she believes is innocent despite federal prosecutors’ claims he had more than 200 obscene images of underaged children, including images of child sexual assault, downloaded to his computer, and some of the images were of children as young as 5 years old.
Josh Duggar Leaves Court with Pregnant Wife Anna After Push to Dismiss His Child Porn Case Fails pic.twitter.com/OO1uFIKt2V
— People (@people) September 29, 2021
CRIME
As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’
At 1:30 PM on January 6, during the growing insurrection, President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security sent an email to the Pentagon declaring there was nothing to worry about.
“There are no major incidents of illegal activity at this time,” the email, from the DHS National Operations Center (NOC), read, according to a just-published report from Politico.
Four minutes earlier, at 1:26 PM, the U.S. Capitol Police had “ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex,” according to the Dept. of Defense timeline, due to the thousands of violent insurrectionists at or on their way to the U.S. Capitol.
37 minutes before that email was sent, “protesters had breached the Capitol Building’s outer perimeter, according to The New York Times,” Politico adds.
And at 12:58 PM, 32 minutes prior to that email, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department asking for help.
This was the scene at about 1:05 PM, according to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan:
Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
The Dept. of Homeland Security’s National Operations Center is run by the Office of Operations Coordination. which is headed by Rear Admiral Christopher Tomney, USCG (ret.), who six months prior had been accused by one Democratic U.S. Congresswoman of being, as The Nevada Independent put it, “focused on antifa to the exclusion of far more violent actors, including … domestic terrorists.”
CRIME
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down how the plan concocted by far-right lawyer John Eastman on behalf of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election constituted a “seditious conspiracy.”
“I know you call this an attempted coup, not just in the general use of the word that so many have adopted, but in a very specific way. You say Eastman delivered the blueprint,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Tell me why you now feel so confident that that is exactly the word which describes exactly what it was he was trying to do, and that that was Trump’s intention.”
“Well, there’s no doubt from the information we now have about the meeting that Trump was holding with people like Giuliani and Eastman shortly before the insurrection that we all saw on live television, that they were planning, step by step, to twist arms and pressure people, including building a gallows if necessary with Pence’s name on it, in order to get the vice president to perform a role that the Constitution doesn’t assign the vice president,” said Tribe.
Tribe then went on to cite the specific law that he believes Trump and his allies broke with their actions before and during the Capitol riots.
“It was seditious conspiracy,” he said. “That’s the term that the U.S. Criminal Code uses, 18 U.S. Code section 2384, and then it led to inciting an insurrection. It was all part of a long plan, much more public than most coups that we see.”
Tribe went on to detail how the former president might try to replicate his illegitimate attempt to take power in 2024.
“The back-up plan is to get states to disregard the votes of the people even after the suppression of votes and the counting by people who are partisans if it doesn’t go their way,” he said.
Tribe concluded by warning Americans against complacency, as “we can’t just let that go on while we go over the cliff and destroy our democracy.”
Watch below:
