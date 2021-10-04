'HYPOCRITICAL DANGEROUS AND DISGRACEFUL'
Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem
President Joe Biden is calling Republicans “hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful” after Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared $8 trillion in debt racked up by the Republican-led House and Senate under then-President Donald Trump is the Democrats’ problem.
McConnell, who spent the past six years up until January 20, 2021 as the Senate Majority Leader under Trump, rammed through numerous massive tax-cuts and massive spending legislation (along with hundreds of judges) opposed by Democrats, but now that Democrats have the slimmest of majorities, he is telling President Biden that “Democrats must handle the debt limit alone.”
Biden told the American people that not “only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re using their power to prevent us from doing our job of saving the economy from a catastrophic event,” as Business Insider reported.
“I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds, especially as we’re clawing our way out of this pandemic.”
McConnell released a letter blaming Democrats for the GOP’s spending spree just minutes before President Biden addressed the nation urging Republicans to support raising the debt limit.
My letter to President Biden this morning on congressional Democrats’ duty to handle the debt limit: pic.twitter.com/U3G9QMPJwY
— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 4, 2021
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of massive, drastic, and “catastrophic” consequences should Congress fail to raise the debt limit, which essentially is the federal government agreeing to sign the check for money it has already spent.
President Biden on Monday slammed McConnell, warning if Republicans don’t work with Democrats they will be taking the U.S. economy “over a cliff.”
President Biden: “Republicans in Congress raised the debt three times when Donald Trump was president … but now they won’t raise it, even though they’re responsible for more than $8T dollars of bills incurred in four years under the previous administration.” pic.twitter.com/Kpl6S3BqWy
— The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2021
He urged Republicans to “get out of the way”:
President Biden to Republicans on the debt limit:
“If you don’t wanna help save the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” pic.twitter.com/8Ff4sjxuAQ
— The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2021
Here’s Biden making the case:
JUST IN: President Biden Calls GOP ‘Reckless And Dangerous’ For Refusing To Raise Debt Limit. pic.twitter.com/VIxxtTQb63
— Forbes (@Forbes) October 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Apostle of Hate’: Internet Celebrates as Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Announces His Retirement
- News2 days ago
Corey Lewandowki Allegedly Bragged About Committing Multiple Murders During Las Vegas Incident: Report
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Arizona ‘Audit’ Involved ‘Spiritual Warfare’ That Could Lead to ‘Revival’ Says Cyber Ninjas CEO
- News3 days ago
Senators Warned of USPS Issues Impacting Charlottesville During Key Virginia Elections
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Watch: Obstructionist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Hilariously Roasted in SNL’s Cold Open
- News2 days ago
Melania Trump Had Google Alerts Set Up to Track What People Were Saying About Her: New Book
- HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?19 hours ago
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards