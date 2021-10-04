Connect with us

'HYPOCRITICAL DANGEROUS AND DISGRACEFUL'

Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem

Published

on

President Joe Biden is calling Republicans “hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful” after Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared $8 trillion in debt racked up by the Republican-led House and Senate under then-President Donald Trump is the Democrats’ problem.

McConnell, who spent the past six years up until January 20, 2021 as the Senate Majority Leader under Trump, rammed through numerous massive tax-cuts and massive spending legislation (along with hundreds of judges) opposed by Democrats, but now that Democrats have the slimmest of majorities, he is telling President Biden that “Democrats must handle the debt limit alone.”

Biden told the American people that not “only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re using their power to prevent us from doing our job of saving the economy from a catastrophic event,” as Business Insider reported.

“I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds, especially as we’re clawing our way out of this pandemic.”

McConnell released a letter blaming Democrats for the GOP’s spending spree just minutes before President Biden addressed the nation urging Republicans to support raising the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of massive, drastic, and “catastrophic” consequences should Congress fail to raise the debt limit, which essentially is the federal government agreeing to sign the check for money it has already spent.

President Biden on Monday slammed McConnell, warning if Republicans don’t work with Democrats they will be taking the U.S. economy “over a cliff.”

He urged Republicans to “get out of the way”:

Here’s Biden making the case:

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.