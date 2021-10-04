Biden Blasts ‘Dangerous’ GOP After McConnell Declares $8 Trillion in Trump-Era Debt Is Democrats’ Problem

President Joe Biden is calling Republicans “hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful” after Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared $8 trillion in debt racked up by the Republican-led House and Senate under then-President Donald Trump is the Democrats’ problem.

McConnell, who spent the past six years up until January 20, 2021 as the Senate Majority Leader under Trump, rammed through numerous massive tax-cuts and massive spending legislation (along with hundreds of judges) opposed by Democrats, but now that Democrats have the slimmest of majorities, he is telling President Biden that “Democrats must handle the debt limit alone.”

Biden told the American people that not “only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re using their power to prevent us from doing our job of saving the economy from a catastrophic event,” as Business Insider reported.

“I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds, especially as we’re clawing our way out of this pandemic.”

McConnell released a letter blaming Democrats for the GOP’s spending spree just minutes before President Biden addressed the nation urging Republicans to support raising the debt limit.

My letter to President Biden this morning on congressional Democrats’ duty to handle the debt limit: pic.twitter.com/U3G9QMPJwY — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 4, 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of massive, drastic, and “catastrophic” consequences should Congress fail to raise the debt limit, which essentially is the federal government agreeing to sign the check for money it has already spent.

President Biden on Monday slammed McConnell, warning if Republicans don’t work with Democrats they will be taking the U.S. economy “over a cliff.”

President Biden: “Republicans in Congress raised the debt three times when Donald Trump was president … but now they won’t raise it, even though they’re responsible for more than $8T dollars of bills incurred in four years under the previous administration.” pic.twitter.com/Kpl6S3BqWy — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2021

He urged Republicans to “get out of the way”:

President Biden to Republicans on the debt limit: “If you don’t wanna help save the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” pic.twitter.com/8Ff4sjxuAQ — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2021

Here’s Biden making the case: