Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens ‘God Will No Longer Provide Protection Over America’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) served up an unholy threat against America, warning that if Congress passes a bill protecting a woman’s right to abortion God will remove his “protection” from America.

Greene is not a theologian, biblical scholar, or other learned expert in religious studies. Abortion in the United States is already legal, but the legislation would protect that right and battle states actively seeking to change the law.

She called the bill, “the most evil and disgusting thing that is going to happen” in this session of Congress. The legislation will be voted on today, and is expected to pass the House, but would need 60 votes currently to pass the Senate, and is expected to fail there.

The Republican Congresswoman from Georgia also falsely claimed the legislation “makes it a federal law to allow abortion up until the day of birth.”

The U.S. Supreme Court since 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision has made it the law of the land that abortions are legal but only up until around 24 weeks, not “until the day of birth.”

“This wall says, ‘In God We Trust.’ And if that is the case,” Greene declared, “then this Congress will reject this evil bill and protect the innocent unborn. If this nation becomes a nation where we have such a federal law that can kill a baby, up until the day of birth, the God will no longer provide protection in His grace over America.”

She began her speech by promoting her legislation to impeach President Joe Biden, and on the floor of the House of Representatives accused him of “treason.” After she gave her speech she was admonished.

Watch: