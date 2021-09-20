RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Biden Admin Over LGBTQ Policies He Falsely Claims Put ‘Women and Children at Risk’
Teas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, running for re-election, on Monday sued the Biden administration in litigation falsely attacking LGBTQ people.
Paxton filed a lawsuit in a federal court seen as a friendly pipeline to the Supreme Court, over LGBTQ-related Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidance, and even used the litigation to prop up a far right wing conspiracy theorist, who is also running for re-election. EEOC Commissioner Charlotte Burrows and Attorney General Merrick Garland are named as defendants.
The EEOC “guidance misstates the law, increasing the scope of liability for the State in its capacity as an employer,” Paxton claims in the lawsuit, as Bloomberg Law reports.
But as Courthouse News’ David Lee reports, the Paxton lawsuit also relies on old, false, and bigoted tropes about transgender people, saying allowing them to use restrooms that correspond to their gender identity, “puts many women and children at risk.”
#BREAKING: Texas sues Biden administration in Amarillo federal court over @USEEOC guidance for employers to allow bathroom, pronoun and dress code exceptions for #LBGTQ employees. @TXAG Ken Paxton says guidance is illegal, “puts many women and children at risk” @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/0VjRcC5TiN
— David Lee (@davejourno) September 20, 2021
A June 2020 landmark Supreme Court found that sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination is sex discrimination. The Biden Equal Employment Opportunity Commission used that ruling to form policy that mandates workplace guidance, including on who can use which restrooms.
Curiously, and for no discernible reason, Paxton’s lawsuit also promotes the Texas Dept. of Agriculture (TDA), which is headed by conspiracy theorist Sid Miller.
“TDA has both unisex single-occupancy bathrooms and bathrooms that are designated by sex. It interprets ‘sex’ as referring to biological sex rather than gender identity,” the lawsuit says. “If any employee wanted to use the bathrooms designated for the opposite sex, TDA would reject such a request.”
Paxton has a long and ugly history of attacking transgender people.
Newsweek adds that Paxton’s lawsuit “says that the TDA interprets sex to mean biological sex, rather than gender identity. The complaint says, ‘If any employee dressed as a member of the opposite sex, TDA would consider such conduct to be a violation of its standards.'”
It also says the TDA would reject requests for “any employee wanted to use the bathrooms designated for the opposite sex” or any employee who “wanted TDA to require other employees to use pronouns based on gender identity.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens ‘God Will No Longer Provide Protection Over America’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) served up an unholy threat against America, warning that if Congress passes a bill protecting a woman’s right to abortion God will remove his “protection” from America.
Greene is not a theologian, biblical scholar, or other learned expert in religious studies. Abortion in the United States is already legal, but the legislation would protect that right and battle states actively seeking to change the law.
She called the bill, “the most evil and disgusting thing that is going to happen” in this session of Congress. The legislation will be voted on today, and is expected to pass the House, but would need 60 votes currently to pass the Senate, and is expected to fail there.
The Republican Congresswoman from Georgia also falsely claimed the legislation “makes it a federal law to allow abortion up until the day of birth.”
The U.S. Supreme Court since 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision has made it the law of the land that abortions are legal but only up until around 24 weeks, not “until the day of birth.”
“This wall says, ‘In God We Trust.’ And if that is the case,” Greene declared, “then this Congress will reject this evil bill and protect the innocent unborn. If this nation becomes a nation where we have such a federal law that can kill a baby, up until the day of birth, the God will no longer provide protection in His grace over America.”
She began her speech by promoting her legislation to impeach President Joe Biden, and on the floor of the House of Representatives accused him of “treason.” After she gave her speech she was admonished.
Watch:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) on reasons for filing Articles of Impeachment, including the Southern Border “which today is being invaded.” Also on abortion law, “God will no longer provide protection in His grace over America.” pic.twitter.com/86hBRvQjqy
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Supreme Court Schedules ‘Major’ Case That Could Overturn Roe and Allow Bans on Abortion
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear a Mississippi case that is a “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, the case that found women have a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling by the strong conservative majority court could lead to overturning the landmark 1973 case that has been considered settled law for nearly 50 years.
The Court will hear argument in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, on Wednesday, December 1.
NEW- Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in major #abortion case – in which Mississippi is asking the court to overturn Roe v Wade – on December 1
— Andrew Chung (@andrew_chung_) September 20, 2021
The case focuses on a Mississippi state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Since 1973’s Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court has generally used a 24-week standard.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott just signed into law legislation that effectively bans abortion after six weeks. Many believe that law to be unconstitutional.
The architect of that law, former Texas solicitor general and Federalist Society member Jonathan Mitchell, was exposed last week as having co-written an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court that says women use abortion as an alternative to contraception and could merely stop having sex if they are unable to access abortion.
In that same brief Mitchell writes that the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling finding same-sex couples have a right to marriage, and an even earlier ruling that say people of the same sex have a constitutional right to sex, should be overturned.
The TX lawyer who wrote the anti-abortion law filed an amicus brief in Dobbs, the Mississippi case seeking to reverse Roe v. Wade. The sneering and dismissive tone towards women is remarkable. He insinuates women who get abortions use them as a “fallback method of birth control.” pic.twitter.com/bineLhWt5j
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 19, 2021
He also calls same-sex marriage a “judicial concoction.”
“The news is not as good for those who hope to preserve the court-invented rights to homosexual behavior and same-sex marriage,” Mitchell writes. “These ‘rights,’ like the right to abortion from Roe, are judicial concoctions, and there is no other source of law that can be invoked to salvage their existence.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Brutal’: Far Right Commentator Who Threatened ‘Lead Injection’ for Anyone Trying to Vaccinate Him Contracts COVID
Far right wing commentator Josh Bernstein, who once appeared to threaten to shoot anyone trying to give him a coronavirus vaccine, has contracted COVID-19 and he’s calling it “brutal” and “unbearable.”
“Resist the vaccine at all costs,” Bernstein told his audience back in April. “Resist microchips, stop wearing facemasks, go outside. breathe in some fresh air, get some exercise, eat right, get your sleep, all that good stuff, enjoy your life. And let me worry about the government and everybody else trying to destroy your freedoms,” he said. “I’m not getting an injection, I’m not getting microchip. And if anybody tries to do it to me or I’m sure, millions of Americans out there, guess what, they’re going to get a lead injection instead.”
Radical right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein is very fond of openly declaring that he’ll shoot anyone who tries to vaccinate him. pic.twitter.com/Kvl4BTyZ9y
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 15, 2021
In 2019 Bernstein calls for all Democrats to be “sterilized,” according to Right Wing Watch.
Comparing Democratic lawmakers to Nazis, Bernstein called them “the types of people that Americans fought against in World War II.”
“These are the ones who should be sterilized so we can start over,” he said. “It’s absolutely sickening who these people are, what they represent, how little they care about this country. They are nothing but a bunch of degenerates.”
On Monday Right Wing Watch reported Bernstein says he contracted COVID.
“This thing is brutal,” he told his audience from his bedroom quarantine.”It’s not the flu,” he added, saying he has “zero” symptoms at all – except he has “an absolutely unbearable, tired feeling.”
We can now add Josh Bernstein to the ever-growing list of right-wing anti-vaccine activists who have contracted COVID. https://t.co/Jv5APtsVDT pic.twitter.com/khK8o8m1Sh
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 20, 2021
Trending
- NOT EVEN CLOSE2 days ago
Sean Spicer Bitterly Complains the Press Is Treating Jen Psaki Better Than They Did Him
- TOO BAD SO SAD1 day ago
Eric Trump Melts Down on Fox News Because He’s Getting ‘Subpoena After Subpoena After Subpoena’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump Supporter Wearing Dead Animal Refuses to Believe Jan. 6 Was Violent — Even After CNN Showed Him Video
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
‘Brutal’: Far Right Commentator Who Threatened ‘Lead Injection’ for Anyone Trying to Vaccinate Him Contracts COVID
- WHITE PRIVILEGE12 hours ago
Watch: Texas ‘Christian Woman of God’ Derails School Board Hearing in Attempt to Ban Book That Mentions Anal Sex
- CRIME13 hours ago
NY Prosecutors ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Trump Tax-Fraud Probe as Weisselberg Returns to Court: Report
- BREAKING NEWS11 hours ago
‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Could Be Coming Trump Org CFO Weisselberg’s Attorney Tells Judge
- AMERICAN IDIOT7 hours ago
‘Let Me Explain to You Again Peter How Our Process Works’: Psaki, Growing Tired, Forced to School Doocy Again