Here Is the Shocking Way Texas AG Ken Paxton Commemorated 9/11 Anniversary

The internet is mocking a viral video that been viewed over one million times in which a man claiming the U.S. is “in distress” says “my father told me” that the U.S. Secretary of Defense sent every member of the military a text ordering them to get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day.

12 U.S. Military fighter jet pilots “walked off the job,” the man in the video claims, instead of getting vaccinated.

CNN’s top fact-checker, Daniel Dale, calls the video “nonsense,” and he is being far more kind than many others.

Aside from maybe the man’s father telling him a false story, not a word in the video is true.

This viral video is nonsense. It begins with a bonkers claim that the Secretary of Defense sent a text to all active military demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day. There was no such text. Also, the military’s actual vaccination deadlines begin in November. pic.twitter.com/6eNrhFpCJz — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

The website that ran the story is fake:

Here is an actual look at the website where the “US military pilots resign commissions after getting a text demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM” story originated. pic.twitter.com/sOPFvp9TQS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

Important tip: Don’t rely on internet stories told by a guy who begins his dramatic story by saying “my dad just let me know this.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

One more tweet: the gentleman in this very viral video is a bodybuilder with 4,600 Instagram followers. (Thanks to @JaneLytv for pointing out where the vid came from.) Here’s what his Instagram story currently says. pic.twitter.com/iEv6TZw1Bj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021

This is just one of several Twitter accounts sharing the same video. Apparently its author doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “apartheid.” If it were an actual “vaccine apartheid,” only a very few powerful people would have access to the vaccine.

US military walk-outs occurred after Biden mandates vaccines for Federal employees & military Fighter jet pilots have walked out: “With the F-22s grounded, you can kiss Taiwan goodbye. I would hate to be Taiwanese right now”#NoVaccineApartheid https://t.co/hxIxyaekCx — Maajid ??? ????? (@MaajidNawaz) September 10, 2021

Here’s how some are responding to the fake story:

If any so-called super patriots told you they joined the military to “take a bullet” for America, but would go AWOL to avoid a needle — they lied to you. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 10, 2021

Btw, unless it’s not clear, pretty evident the story he’s telling is not true. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021

I feel like this dude actually did us a favor because this is easily disproved by asking any single active duty person if they got a text message from the Secretary of Defense last night. https://t.co/29b9RuJAkC — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) September 10, 2021

1) The SecDef doesn’t text the troops.

2) “My dad just let me know this.”

3) The deadline for USAF vaccines is Nov 2. (https://t.co/z9zJEvkw7e)

4) Your aunt is a KC-135 boom operator? Is she also your sister, maybe? She’d be the oldest boom operator in the USAF. https://t.co/HKTG3vur4V — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 10, 2021

If 12 F-22 pilots actually “walked off the job” like this guy’s claiming, then we’ll be seeing 12 court martials for desertion or disobeying orders. I highly doubt more than a few service members will downright refuse to take the vaccine. A dishonorable discharge isn’t worth it https://t.co/oJwYxpiaPG — Alex (@_alex_joshua) September 10, 2021

This is bullshit.

If this IS true (it’s not) then that is a court martial – period. This isn’t fucking mcdonalds, you don’t just ‘walk off the job’. And these are F22 pilots?

???Yeah…right. This is absolute bullshit. Who is this fucking clown? Again: Total bullshit. https://t.co/0Yn2h9hVhX — Schrödinger’s Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) September 10, 2021

It’s all laughably fake. There’s a reason he’s hunkered down in his car claiming his dad told him about a group text the Secretary of Defense allegedly sent the entire military … which is not a thing that happens. — CLL (@CLLcllcll5) September 10, 2021