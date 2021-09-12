News
Chris Wallace Busts GOP Governor for Opposing Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not for Chicken Pox
Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) for opposing a mandate for the Covid-19 vaccine but not for other diseases.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Ricketts why he is fighting President Joe Biden’s call for companies with 100 or more employees to require worker vaccinations for Covid-19.
“I’ve talked to a number of people,” Rickets said. “They’ve told me, if they make me take the vaccine, I’m just going to be fired.”
“You say it’s a personal choice,” Wallace pointed out. “In fact, to attend school in your state of Nebraska, children must be vaccinated against a number of diseases.”
The Fox News host then listed off the diseases which include tetanus, polio, measles, and chicken pox.
“Why are those mandates that parents and your state must comply with and do comply with routinely, why is it that they’re not so objectionable and such a violation of personal freedom but Biden’s vaccine mandates are?”
Ricketts argued that the Covid-19 vaccine does not have a “long history” of use.
“There are still a lot of people out there that don’t know what to trust,” Ricketts said. “This is really an outcome of what the CDC has done because they have flip-flopped on so many issues, whether it’s masks or if you have masks when you’ve been vaccinated and so forth. There’s just a lot of people out there that don’t know who to trust right now.”
“That’s why it should be a personal choice and not something mandated by the government,” he added.
Wallace pushed back by noting that the polio vaccine was mandated as soon as it was available.
“So we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there is a new vaccine that Donald Trump was largely responsible for, it’s been approved — full approval — by the FDA,” Wallace said. “Again, if the polio vaccine is OK for parents and they have to comply with it to send their kid to school, why not the vaccine for this disease?”
Ricketts insisted that the current pandemic is “very different from polio.”
“Children are no more at risk for the coronavirus than they are the ordinary flu,” he said. “The risk for this is just such that this is something that we shouldn’t be mandating it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Here Is the Shocking Way Texas AG Ken Paxton Commemorated 9/11 Anniversary
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised eyebrows on Saturday after honoring 9/11 by posting a bizarre picture imaging the scene inside the World Trade Center just before it was struck.
The photo shows three men in an office, drinking from red Solo cups before the early morning attack.
“Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy,” Paxton wrote.
20 yrs ago today our country was attacked. Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy. We must #neverforget the almost 3000 Americans that perished. Please spend a few moments today remembering & praying for the families. #911 pic.twitter.com/hCxUYfmZm2
— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 11, 2021
As Twitter user Ian Livingston noted, former MTV “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans had generated controversy when she posted the same image a year earlier.
“‘AWFUL’ Teen Mom Jenelle Evans slammed for posting ‘tone deaf’ and ‘horrible’ photo of plane to commemorate 9/11,” was the headline used by the U.S. Sun.
And sure enough, Paxton was also dragged.
AFAIK, the WTC was not the “heart of American democracy”
But I def understand you wanting to confuse people what striking at the heart of American democracy would look like
— DL 138 (@DL_138) September 11, 2021
News
Trump Plans Visit to Ground Zero After Attacking Biden on 9/11 Anniversary: Report
According to a report from the New York Post, former president Donald Trump is planning to visit Ground Zero in Manhattan on Saturday as part of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 attack.
Trump’s visit will come hours after he released a video using the somber day to attack current President Joe Biden over his Afghanistan withdrawal by claiming “The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen.”
With Biden expected to visit Ground Zero early Saturday morning before appearing at the other two sites of 9/11 plane crashes, Trump told Fox News Friday night about his Saturday plans, scheduled for the afternoon, before taking an additional shot at Biden over Afghanistan, saying, “It is very depressing. his was supposed to be a day of victory. Now it is a day of embarrassment. How do you have this happen? I think Biden rushed it [the Afghan pullout] to try to claim victory and now, he looks like a fool.”
You can read more here.
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro via Flickr
News
Internet Mocks ‘Laughably Fake’ Viral Video Claiming Military Pilots ‘Walked Off the Job’ Refusing to Get Vaccinated
The internet is mocking a viral video that been viewed over one million times in which a man claiming the U.S. is “in distress” says “my father told me” that the U.S. Secretary of Defense sent every member of the military a text ordering them to get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day.
12 U.S. Military fighter jet pilots “walked off the job,” the man in the video claims, instead of getting vaccinated.
CNN’s top fact-checker, Daniel Dale, calls the video “nonsense,” and he is being far more kind than many others.
Aside from maybe the man’s father telling him a false story, not a word in the video is true.
This viral video is nonsense. It begins with a bonkers claim that the Secretary of Defense sent a text to all active military demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day. There was no such text. Also, the military’s actual vaccination deadlines begin in November. pic.twitter.com/6eNrhFpCJz
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
The website that ran the story is fake:
Here is an actual look at the website where the “US military pilots resign commissions after getting a text demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM” story originated. pic.twitter.com/sOPFvp9TQS
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
Important tip: Don’t rely on internet stories told by a guy who begins his dramatic story by saying “my dad just let me know this.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
One more tweet: the gentleman in this very viral video is a bodybuilder with 4,600 Instagram followers. (Thanks to @JaneLytv for pointing out where the vid came from.) Here’s what his Instagram story currently says. pic.twitter.com/iEv6TZw1Bj
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
This is just one of several Twitter accounts sharing the same video. Apparently its author doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “apartheid.” If it were an actual “vaccine apartheid,” only a very few powerful people would have access to the vaccine.
WATCH:
US military walk-outs occurred after Biden mandates vaccines for Federal employees & military
Fighter jet pilots have walked out:
“With the F-22s grounded, you can kiss Taiwan goodbye. I would hate to be Taiwanese right now”#NoVaccineApartheid https://t.co/hxIxyaekCx
— Maajid ??? ????? (@MaajidNawaz) September 10, 2021
Here’s how some are responding to the fake story:
If any so-called super patriots told you they joined the military to “take a bullet” for America, but would go AWOL to avoid a needle — they lied to you.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 10, 2021
Btw, unless it’s not clear, pretty evident the story he’s telling is not true.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021
BULLLLLLLLSSSSSSHHHHHIIIIITTTTT. https://t.co/s0fFOtcmKP
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 10, 2021
I feel like this dude actually did us a favor because this is easily disproved by asking any single active duty person if they got a text message from the Secretary of Defense last night. https://t.co/29b9RuJAkC
— Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) September 10, 2021
HAHAHAHA.
1) The SecDef doesn’t text the troops.
2) “My dad just let me know this.”
3) The deadline for USAF vaccines is Nov 2. (https://t.co/z9zJEvkw7e)
4) Your aunt is a KC-135 boom operator? Is she also your sister, maybe? She’d be the oldest boom operator in the USAF. https://t.co/HKTG3vur4V
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 10, 2021
If 12 F-22 pilots actually “walked off the job” like this guy’s claiming, then we’ll be seeing 12 court martials for desertion or disobeying orders.
I highly doubt more than a few service members will downright refuse to take the vaccine. A dishonorable discharge isn’t worth it https://t.co/oJwYxpiaPG
— Alex (@_alex_joshua) September 10, 2021
This is bullshit.
If this IS true (it’s not) then that is a court martial – period. This isn’t fucking mcdonalds, you don’t just ‘walk off the job’.
And these are F22 pilots?
???Yeah…right.
This is absolute bullshit.
Who is this fucking clown?
Again: Total bullshit. https://t.co/0Yn2h9hVhX
— Schrödinger’s Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) September 10, 2021
It’s all laughably fake. There’s a reason he’s hunkered down in his car claiming his dad told him about a group text the Secretary of Defense allegedly sent the entire military … which is not a thing that happens.
— CLL (@CLLcllcll5) September 10, 2021
So he lied
— EasyAmos (@AMOS007) September 10, 2021
