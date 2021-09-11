News
Trump Plans Visit to Ground Zero After Attacking Biden on 9/11 Anniversary: Report
According to a report from the New York Post, former president Donald Trump is planning to visit Ground Zero in Manhattan on Saturday as part of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 attack.
Trump’s visit will come hours after he released a video using the somber day to attack current President Joe Biden over his Afghanistan withdrawal by claiming “The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen.”
With Biden expected to visit Ground Zero early Saturday morning before appearing at the other two sites of 9/11 plane crashes, Trump told Fox News Friday night about his Saturday plans, scheduled for the afternoon, before taking an additional shot at Biden over Afghanistan, saying, “It is very depressing. his was supposed to be a day of victory. Now it is a day of embarrassment. How do you have this happen? I think Biden rushed it [the Afghan pullout] to try to claim victory and now, he looks like a fool.”
You can read more here.
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro via Flickr
News
Internet Mocks ‘Laughably Fake’ Viral Video Claiming Military Pilots ‘Walked Off the Job’ Refusing to Get Vaccinated
The internet is mocking a viral video that been viewed over one million times in which a man claiming the U.S. is “in distress” says “my father told me” that the U.S. Secretary of Defense sent every member of the military a text ordering them to get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day.
12 U.S. Military fighter jet pilots “walked off the job,” the man in the video claims, instead of getting vaccinated.
CNN’s top fact-checker, Daniel Dale, calls the video “nonsense,” and he is being far more kind than many others.
Aside from maybe the man’s father telling him a false story, not a word in the video is true.
This viral video is nonsense. It begins with a bonkers claim that the Secretary of Defense sent a text to all active military demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day. There was no such text. Also, the military’s actual vaccination deadlines begin in November. pic.twitter.com/6eNrhFpCJz
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
The website that ran the story is fake:
Here is an actual look at the website where the “US military pilots resign commissions after getting a text demanding they get vaccinated by 10 AM” story originated. pic.twitter.com/sOPFvp9TQS
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
Important tip: Don’t rely on internet stories told by a guy who begins his dramatic story by saying “my dad just let me know this.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
One more tweet: the gentleman in this very viral video is a bodybuilder with 4,600 Instagram followers. (Thanks to @JaneLytv for pointing out where the vid came from.) Here’s what his Instagram story currently says. pic.twitter.com/iEv6TZw1Bj
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2021
This is just one of several Twitter accounts sharing the same video. Apparently its author doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “apartheid.” If it were an actual “vaccine apartheid,” only a very few powerful people would have access to the vaccine.
WATCH:
US military walk-outs occurred after Biden mandates vaccines for Federal employees & military
Fighter jet pilots have walked out:
“With the F-22s grounded, you can kiss Taiwan goodbye. I would hate to be Taiwanese right now”#NoVaccineApartheid https://t.co/hxIxyaekCx
— Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) September 10, 2021
Here’s how some are responding to the fake story:
If any so-called super patriots told you they joined the military to “take a bullet” for America, but would go AWOL to avoid a needle — they lied to you.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 10, 2021
Btw, unless it’s not clear, pretty evident the story he’s telling is not true.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021
BULLLLLLLLSSSSSSHHHHHIIIIITTTTT. https://t.co/s0fFOtcmKP
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 10, 2021
I feel like this dude actually did us a favor because this is easily disproved by asking any single active duty person if they got a text message from the Secretary of Defense last night. https://t.co/29b9RuJAkC
— Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) September 10, 2021
HAHAHAHA.
1) The SecDef doesn’t text the troops.
2) “My dad just let me know this.”
3) The deadline for USAF vaccines is Nov 2. (https://t.co/z9zJEvkw7e)
4) Your aunt is a KC-135 boom operator? Is she also your sister, maybe? She’d be the oldest boom operator in the USAF. https://t.co/HKTG3vur4V
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 10, 2021
If 12 F-22 pilots actually “walked off the job” like this guy’s claiming, then we’ll be seeing 12 court martials for desertion or disobeying orders.
I highly doubt more than a few service members will downright refuse to take the vaccine. A dishonorable discharge isn’t worth it https://t.co/oJwYxpiaPG
— Alex (@_alex_joshua) September 10, 2021
This is bullshit.
If this IS true (it’s not) then that is a court martial – period. This isn’t fucking mcdonalds, you don’t just ‘walk off the job’.
And these are F22 pilots?
🤣🤣🤣Yeah…right.
This is absolute bullshit.
Who is this fucking clown?
Again: Total bullshit. https://t.co/0Yn2h9hVhX
— Schrödinger’s Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) September 10, 2021
It’s all laughably fake. There’s a reason he’s hunkered down in his car claiming his dad told him about a group text the Secretary of Defense allegedly sent the entire military … which is not a thing that happens.
— CLL (@CLLcllcll5) September 10, 2021
So he lied
— EasyAmos (@AMOS007) September 10, 2021
News
Capitol Cops Want to Know Whether They Can Meet Right-Wing Rallygoers With Lethal Force: Report
According to a report from TMZ, right-wing rallygoers who are expected to descend on Washington D.C. on Sept. 16th in support of the insurrectionists who are currently being investigated and prosecuted for their part in the Jan 6th riot, can expect to be confronted by every member of the Capitol police force.
In a meeting this week, officers are expected to ask if they can use lethal force if necessary.
The latest rally, which has some extremist lawmakers such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) keeping their distance, will be met a greater show of force with officials telling TMZ it will be a day when “all hands will be on deck.”
Earlier this week officials announced new fencing will be reinstalled, with the Associated Press reporting, “A security plan that is being finalized calls for a fenced perimeter on the streets immediately surrounding the Capitol building and the Supreme Court, though not around the congressional office buildings nearby,” and strategy sessions have been ongoing.
According to TMZ, “field officers expected to show up for the protest so they won’t be outmanned and underprepared like they were back on that fateful day in January,” adding, “We’re told officers will get an official briefing Friday on strategy for the September 18 rally … and Capitol Police brass are expected to field questions from the rank and file.”
The report also notes that questions about the possible use of “lethal force” will also be discussed should the fence and Capitol be breached again.
The TMZ report also states, “D.C. Metro Police are also getting prepared for the Sept. 18 rally, activating the entire department of 3,300 officers … something that did not happen on Jan. 6,” before adding, “We’re told officers who did work during the insurrection are expected to work this upcoming rally too — despite the trauma they endured — but higher-ups are encouraging therapy sessions leading up to the rally.”
You can read more here.
News
DOJ Sues Texas for ‘Open Defiance of the Constitution’
The Biden Dept. of Justice on Thursday unveiled a historic 27-page lawsuit filed against the State of Texas for enacting a law that is “in open defiance of the Constitution.” That law, S.B. 8, the DOJ declares, is also in defiance of “settled constitutional law” on abortion.
The legal reasoning is clear enough for non-lawyers to easily understand.
“It is settled constitutional law that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability,'” the suit begins. “But Texas has done just that. It has enacted a statute banning nearly all abortions in the State after six weeks—months before a pregnancy is viable.”
“Texas enacted S.B. 8 in open defiance of the Constitution,” the lawsuit continues. “The statute prohibits most pre-viability abortions, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse, or incest. It also prohibits any effort to aid—or, indeed, any intent to aid—the doctors who provide pre-viability abortions or the women who exercise their right to seek one.”
“Because S.B. 8 clearly violates the Constitution, Texas adopted an unprecedented scheme ‘to insulate the State from responsibility,’ … by making the statute harder to challenge in court.”
The Washington Post adds: “At a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ban ‘is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.'”
“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” said Garland, warning that what he called the “bounty hunter” element of the law may become “a model for action in other areas by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights or judicial precedents.”
UNITED STATES V. TEXAS: The nation’s top law enforcement officer is suing the state of Texas over its strict new abortion law. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the law is in “open defiance” of the constitution. pic.twitter.com/4BJvDZO4hf
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 9, 2021
