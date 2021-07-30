DOJ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Handed Over to Congress

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has just announced the tax returns of former president Donald Trump can and must be turned over to Congress.

“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information. Under section 6103(f )(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee,” a published 39-page DOJ opinion dated Friday reads.

It adds: “we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information.”

“The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance’s criminal probe of the Trump Organization,” according to CNBC.

This is a breaking news and developing story.