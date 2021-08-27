RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Committee Dramatically Expands Investigation to Include 15 Social Media Companies
Just two days after demanding a massive trove of records from the federal government the bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is indicating it is expanding its investigation even further. On Friday Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent letters to 15 social media companies requesting a massive amount of data on disinformation, extremism, and foreign influence.
The letter details a list of 14 topics to be included, including data and documents on “Misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation relating to the 2020 election”; efforts to overturn the certification of the election; “Domestic violent extremists”; and “foreign malign influence,” among many other topics, according to Forbes’ Andrew Solender.
Among the 15 companies or platforms are Facebook, Gab, Google, Parler, Reddit, Snapchat, Telegram, Tik-Tok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube, Solender adds. Also included are message boards 4chan and 8kun that have been popular with QAnon cultists and other conspiracy theorists, and thedonald.win, a pro-Trump message board that has since been scrubbed of its content. And Zello, a walkie-talkie app which “hosted far-right groups who stormed Capitol,” The Guardian reported earlier this year.
Solender posted the letter. Click on each of the four images to expand:
INBOX: Jan. 6 select committee sends letters to 15 social media companies seeking records on misinformation, extremism, foreign influence and Jan. 6.
Here’s what they sent to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/U1KadukTYA
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 27, 2021
RELATED: Jan. 6 Committee Demands Tons of Gov’t. Records Including Any Attempts by Trump ‘To Remain in Office After January 20’
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Not a Day for Politics’: Psaki Hits Back at GOP Senators Demanding Biden Resign
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday hit back at Republicans calling for President Joe Biden’s resignation following fatal bombings outside the airport in Afghanistan.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) demanded Biden resign over the bombings, suspected to have been carried out by ISIS-K.
To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanded so many resignations that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would become president.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021
“So, two Republican senators, so far, have called on the president to resign over the attacks in Afghanistan today,” a reporter said at Thursday’s White House briefing. “What the White House’s response to that?”
“I would say first, this is a day where U.S. service members — twelve of them — lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. It’s not as day for politics and we would expect that any American, whether they are elected or not, would stand with us and our commitment going after and fighting and killing those terrorists where ever they live and to honoring the memory of service members,” Psaki said. “That’s what this day is for.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
South Carolina Parent Tells School Board CDC Has Plan to Use COVID to Develop Nazi-Style ‘Concentration Camps’
A South Carolina parent told the Greenville County School Board the CDC is considering using the coronavirus pandemic to develop Nazi-style “concentration camps,” and wanted to know if the board would “comply” with the health agency’s alleged order.
There is no evidence that the CDC is creating concentration camps, nor has the authority or even interest to do so.
The unnamed parent described the alleged CDC program as “a plan to shut down schools, and to use them as camps to physically isolate men, women and children” (video below.)
“Now, we know that concentration camps are something that the Nazis did,” she continued, “but it can come here at any moment and we need to be aware that they can call it something other than a ‘concentration camp.’ Concentration camps can be disguised as something like a green zone.”
“The plan talks about the loss of freedoms and personal interactions, it talks about taking children away from their parents, families, away from each other and separating each separate everyone by genders,” she indicates.
“My question is, will the school board comply to this CDC shielding approach, aka ‘concentration camps’ now being renamed as green zones. And if you, if you want a copy, I’ll be more than happy to give you one to look into, to do your own research on to see what you think about it.”
Under the Trump administration CDC did produce a document discussing the “shielding approach” the woman mentions, but it does not correspond to the dystopian and fascistic world she describes. In fact, the document begins by mentioning the concept “has raised questions and concerns among humanitarian partners who support response activities in these settings,” and it effectively argues against the idea.
WYFF reporter Renée Wunderlich covered the meeting and adds:
Data from yesterday for @gcschools at tonight’s board mtg…
So far, after 1 week of school, they have:
-910 quarantines
-245 isolations
-407 waiting on a COVID test result #scschools @wyffnews4 pic.twitter.com/OWwefx61rQ
— Renée Wunderlich (@ReneeWYFFNews4) August 24, 2021
The video from Tuesday night’s school board meeting was posted by attorney Ron Filipkowski. He adds that she is “reading off an article that was posted on GETTR,” which is the new social media site flooded by the far right, and run by former Trump advisor Jason Miller.
A woman reveals to the Greenville, SC School Board tonight that she has uncovered a plot by the CDC to shut down schools and turn them into Nazi-style concentration camps, where children will be taken away from their parents, and couples separated from each other. pic.twitter.com/AZjEY70GGv
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 25, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing
It was barely months ago the U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) promised she finally understood how using Nazi and Holocaust references are “offensive,” and can hurt and cause great pain to whole groups of people, and vowed to not do it again. Until she did, three weeks later.
She apparently still hasn’t learned her lesson.
On Monday U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), a far right anti-LGBTQ extremist who has a history of using Nazi references, doubled down and repeatedly called the Speaker of the House the “Gestapelosi,” a contrived word referencing Adolf Hitler’s deadly, secret police force, known as the Gestapo.
Congressman Weber falsely blamed Speaker Pelosi for the mask mandate in the House, a mandate caused primarily by the lack of Republicans – across the country and in the halls of Congress – being vaccinated. But the Speaker did not order the mask mandate, a rule to help keep everyone safe from coronavirus, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress did. in observance of the CDC’s rules, something Congressman Weber knows.
House Republican Randy Weber compares Pelosi to the Nazi Gestapo that coordinated extermination of Jews over the House mask mandate, calling her “Gestapelosi” — though the mandate is from the House physician.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 23, 2021
Weber, a five-term congressman, is part of what some call the “Sedition Caucus,” the group of GOP lawmakers who voted to try to overturn a free and fair 2020 presidential election.
In 2014 during then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address Weber posted a tweet calling the President “Kommandant-In-Chef,”misspelling “Chief,” but more importantly, it too was a nod to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
On floor of house waitin on “Kommandant-In-Chef”… the Socialistic dictator who’s been feeding US a line or is it “A-Lying?”
— Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 29, 2014
Here’s Weber, with Greene looking on, doing nothing.
Republican says Nancy Pelosi is like the gestapo and keeps referring to her as “gestapelosi” over masks pic.twitter.com/L0KLfyr11J
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2021
