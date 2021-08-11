CRIME
‘Indictment Is Ready’: Matt Gaetz ‘Will Face Charges’ Says Former NY Prosecutor
A former New York State prosecutor say U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will be prosecuted by federal authorities and insists the “indictment is ready.”
Tristan Snell, who served as assistant attorney general for New York state and is now the founder and the managing partner of Main Street Law helped lead the prosecution against Trump University that resulted in a $25 million settlement.
Snell has been sharing what he says he knows, via Twitter, and on Wednesday laid out the “Gaetzgate” case as he sees it.
“What we know,” Snell writes, is that the “indictment is coming in the next few weeks, either in August or just after.”
“Also clear that the US Attorney’s Office is taking very strong positions with Gaetz and his counsel and is ready to indict Gaetz and others,” Snell claims.
“What’s really going on is that the feds are applying a lot of pressure on Gaetz to flip and cooperate — if the feds are taking a strong position, it’s to get cooperation,” he adds. “But what would Gaetz be able to cooperate on?”
“Gaetz could cooperate on the existing case they have open in federal court in Orlando — adding to the testimony from Gaetz’s buddy Joel Greenberg.”
Greenberg is the former Florida tax collector who was indicted on 33 federal charges, including theft, sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and multiple counts of fraud. As part of a plea deal in May Greenberg pleaded guilty to six counts, including sex trafficking.
Congressman Gaetz has called Greenberg his “wingman.”
Meanwhile, Snell adds that “the issue with Gaetzgate is not a lack of evidence or lack of a case. It’s that there’s soooo much evidence – and the case has gotten way bigger.”
Snell, who has appeared on CNN and other media outlets and last month penned a Washington Post op-ed on prosecuting Trump, says “the more interesting question” is “what else could Gaetz do? What other things could he cooperate on?”
“So to be clear, the issue with Gaetzgate is not *if* he will face charges. He will,” Snell insists. “The questions are when and how. Does he cooperate now? Or does he plead not guilty for now? And what would cooperation look like? If they’re having this discussion now, the indictment is ready.”
CRIME
New Evidence Shows It’s ‘Essential’ to Criminally Investigate Trump: Former House Impeachment Manager
The new information revealed by former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and deputy Richard Donoghue is enough to investigate former President Donald Trump for criminal conspiracy, according to a former House impeachment manager.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, former House impeachment manager Dan Goldman explained that it’s time for Congress to look at how to put guardrails on elected officials to ensure what Trump did never happens again.
“That’s part of the reason why the two voting rights laws are so important, to make sure that there isn’t voter suppression, and not only that, that elected officials aren’t empowered to overturn the vote of the people,” said Goldman. “Adam Schiff (D-CA) has the Protect the Democracy Act which has a lot of reforms in the post-Trump world. But none of them go — those reforms go to what occurred on January 6th and perhaps even more importantly, what occurred in the lead-up to January 6th. So, it’s not an either/or, it’s that both need to happen.”
He went on to say that it was clear Trump was on the inside of the domestic extremists’ militias who plotted and planned the attack on the Capitol.
“He was at the front of this push and this effort to reverse the election results,” explained Goldman. “And what we’re starting to see is the drip, drip, drip of all of his efforts to do it. And in particular, and perhaps most egregious to date because we will find more, but to date is what he tried to do with the Department of Justice, which was to take an independent agency, traditionally independent, and use it as his political-legal arm to undermine the confidence in the election so that he — knowing, of course, that there was no truth to it, but so that he could use it for corrupt purposes.”
That, he said, demands a deeper criminal investigation into Trump but also of those who served under him.
“It’s not enough to go after the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, and other domestic extremists where the January 6th criminal investigation has focused, it must continue until it determines what the root causes of January 6th were as well,” he said.”
He also explained that it could be happening already and that he assumes that it is because the questioning of Rosen happened so quickly after the DOJ said that it would wave executive privilege for former department officials.
“I would caution, though, that if I were a prosecutor, I would not be thrilled for a witness, a key witness to be providing testimony to multiple other agencies or departments, such as the Department of Justice IG’s office or the Senate Judiciary Committee,” he said. “Not that he can’t, but it’s just from a prosecutor’s standpoint, you don’t want to have so many inconsistent statements that are bound to occur when you have multiple times testifying under oath or not. But, you know, perhaps this is a bigger issue and the Senate Judiciary needs to hear from him, the Department of Justice needs to analyze its own regulations and how its own employees behave.”
It could be an ongoing investigation behind closed doors that isn’t being publicized.
See the conversation below:
CRIME
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report
Writing for The Bulwark this Monday, Tim Miller says that there’s finally a credible investigation into voting machine tampering, and it’s not being initiated by Donald Trump’s allies.
Miller cited a recent report from The Daily Sentinel, detailing how the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Colorado is under investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office over a “breach in security” in its election system.
“Secretary of State Jena Griswold released an order at 10:15 a.m. today calling on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to supply surveillance videos and documents showing how the breach occurred, and how security information ended up on a social media post,” the Sentinel reports. “If Peters can’t show proper chain of custody for that security information, which involves certain passwords that are eyes-only for state and county election workers who have passed background checks, all of the county’s election systems could be immediately decertified, meaning the county would be on the hook for an expensive refit of all of its machines.”
As Miller points out, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is a fervent Trump supporter “who appears to have executed a self-own of historic proportion.”
Last week, QAnon conspiracists shared a video claiming a “whistleblower” provided alleged evidence that Dominion voting machines are connected to the internet — a claim that is a necessary element for voter fraud conspiracy theories.
In the video, the alleged whistleblower included an image of their election system’s BIOS password, and in doing so “they stepped on a pretty large rake – because the password in the video was unique, which allowed the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to identify which county the leak came from and during which meeting it was recorded,” Miller writes.
“It turns out the election hacker was not Antifa or a Hugo Chavez apparition but a real live human in the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters,” writes Miller.
Read the full article over at The Bulwark.
CRIME
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds
The Washington, D.C. Chief of Police is responding to multiple news reports and a viral video that appears to show a white Metropolitan Police officer repeatedly punching a Black man as two other officers try to restrain the alleged suspect and another cop protects his colleagues from a gathering crowd. It does not appear any of the three police officers did anything to stop the punching by the other officer.
“The officer who threw the punches is on administrative leave pending the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal investigation, according to NBC4 reporter Mark Segraves,” Washington City Paper reports. “Other MPD officers present when the man was punched are on ‘no contact’ duty.”
“At one point, one of the officers takes his gun out of his holster as he tells the crowd to back away,” WTOP adds.
The officers allegedly suspected the man they were attempting to detain of having a gun, which Segraves says they “recovered from the suspect.”
Here is picture of gun recovered from suspect. @DCPoliceDept Chief to brief reporters at noon. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/wUtCAoMyCe
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
It is not currently known why they were attempting to detain him.
“I am embarrassed, disturbed, disheartened, and ashamed of what I’ve seen,” D.C. Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said at a Monday noon press conference. He has referred the incident to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chief @DCPoliceDept “embarrassed” by video of officer punching suspect. Will refer to US Attorney for investigation. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/jVyPHxo8Yj
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
Below are two versions of the video that’s been making its way around on social media.
It’s unclear why the officers were unable to handcuff the suspect immediately. Some social media users claim he was resisting arrest, others say he was resisting being beaten and was not resisting until he was hit. At one point he appears to raise his hand to fend off another blow to his face (photo above, third frame.)
“The strikes,” Washington City Paper notes, “appear to escalate the situation.”
Watch below. Caution: disturbing, trigger warning:
@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf
— Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021
Here is a longer clip, via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
