‘Huff and Puff’: Legal Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Desperation’ Executive Privilege Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee
Legal experts are weighing in after Donald Trump released an angry statement Wednesday night following reports the bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has ordered a massive trove of documents related to the insurrection, including many items about the former president, including his mental health.
“Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege,” Trump claimed in his attack. “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.”
That does not appear to be accurate.
“There’s a legitimate scope of executive privilege, which ensures a president gets candid, thorough advice,” says former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now an MSNBC legal analyst and professor of law. “But it doesn’t extend to covering up efforts to keep the new president from taking office. Trump’s desperation to keep info secret says it all.”
Attorney Teri Kanefield, whose legal analysis appears in numerous mainstream news publications, says: “I’d like to hear how revealing communication about an insurrection and a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally would ‘impair government functions.'”
“This doesn’t stop him from filing a lawsuit. It won’t go anywhere, but he can huff and puff,” she adds.
Kanefield also notes “the DOJ already said Trump-era officials can testify.”
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig predicts Trump will try to obstruct the Committee’s work by taking it to court:
Trump threatened to invoke executive privilege in order to block the January 6 investigation.
Will it work? @eliehonig says, “He’s gonna lose if he tries to fight it in court, but he’s gonna make it a mess, and he’s gonna drag it out.” pic.twitter.com/uXsSqCm5hh
— Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) August 26, 2021
Indiana Students Urge School Board to Keep LGBTQ Pride Flag But District Labels It ‘Indoctrination’
The Bluffton-Harrison, Indiana school board met Tuesday evening during a special session called to seek public input on a proposed new rule for “controversial materials.” The new rule, a resolution, was drafted in response to one parent’s complaint about an LGBTQ pride flag that’s been hanging in a middle school classroom for years.
District Superintendent Dr. Brad Yates deemed the LGBTQ flag “controversial” in a letter to parents and in a Facebook post last week. In a proposed resolution introduced at Tuesday’s meeting the school board makes clear it considers support of LGBTQ issues “indoctrination.”
Tuesday evening, students and others urged the board to keep the flag.
HAPPENING NOW: Bluffton-Harrison MSD Board of School Trustees special meeting to discuss “controversial material.” This comes after a Pride flag was hanging in a middle school classroom, sparking a debate over LGBTQ* rights in schools. More on @FOX55FortWayne pic.twitter.com/BQD53tNJc7
— Nico Pennisi (@npennisiFOX55) August 24, 2021
One brave student spoke in front of more than 100 parents, teachers, and students, telling the school board that “it’s rough,” and “we don’t have anybody to turn to.”
Fighting back tears the student, in the video below, says the pride flag “stands for everything”:
It’s been nearly two hours of public comment. pic.twitter.com/lxf4Gmwcrh
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
WANE reports the draft policy being considered is called a “Resolution Regarding Respect and Inclusion of All Students.”
NCRM’s reading of the policy shows that anti-LGBTQ bias is baked into the document.
“When beliefs and opinions differ, they will be discussed in respectful ways,” part of the draft says. It adds that the school district “does not wish to indoctrinate students on topics outside the school curricula, nor does it wish to marginalize those with views on topics with which others in the community disagree.”
But anything less that full acceptance of the school district’s LGBTQ students and faculty marginalizes them, and their right to exist openly cannot be allowed to be considered “topics with which others in the community disagree.”
The resolution notes the school district bans discrimination based on “sex, race, national origin, religion, or disability,” but in a separate line notes that “the federal courts” classify sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination as illegal. It does not take a stand on those forms of discrimination, which again is marginalizing.
The resolution says teachers can “introduce” controversial materials, “provided their use” does not “tend to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”
That policy only serves to protect the school district (which consulted with an attorney before introducing the resolution,) place blame if anything goes wrong on the teacher, and enable anti-LGBTQ bullies to continue bullying by telegraphing that being LGBTQ is “controversial.”
WANE reporter Taylor Williams tweeted out some of the public comments from Tuesday’s meeting:
A Fort Wayne mother says she moved to Bluffton for the school system. She is a lesbian and wants her daughter to feel safe.
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
A parent told the school board that the school shouldn’t have taken the Bible out of the school and also to keep the Pride flag up
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
Speaker number 3 is a former Bluffton Harrison student.
She says she was bullied at the school when she came out here junior year. She said the bullying was so bad she dropped out.
“I wish I had a teacher with I flag I could of gone to.” pic.twitter.com/8rvlOJUN5z
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
This appears to be the 8th grade science teacher who hung the flag in her classroom:
The 8th grade teacher is now speaking.
“When you come into Bluffton it says we are building an exclusive community.”
“Our community has always been divided. Now it’s just out in the open” pic.twitter.com/5eyV77rxG8
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
“This is not an LGBTQ program, it’s a bullying problem,” a speaker said.
Another compared the Pride flag to a yellow police safe sign.
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
Next speaker is a former Bluffton resident. He’s asking that the school teach inclusion.
He’s also asking why the Christian Youth programs are allowed in but not a Pride flag. pic.twitter.com/QRstIJad58
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
A student have come forward to talk about bullying in the school and asking the board to let her and her friends “keep their safe place”
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
Not all the speakers were supportive of keeping the LGBTQ pride flag.
A substitute teacher told the board he didn’t understand the hate coming from the LGBTQ community. Here’s what happened toward the end of his public comment pic.twitter.com/226LXlFuhA
— Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 24, 2021
Image by Prachatai via Flickr and a CC license
Fox News Host Falsely Claims FDA Vaccine Approval Came ‘Out of Nowhere’ – Despite Reports for Weeks It Was Coming
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday falsely claimed the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine came “out of nowhere,” and accused the Biden administration of using the announcement to distract from the crisis in Afghanistan.
Kilmeade did not tell his Fox News viewers that weeks ago, on August 3 – before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban – The New York Times reported the FDA was gearing up to deliver full and final approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine “by the start of next month.”
The FDA’s “unofficial deadline is Labor Day or sooner, according to multiple people familiar with the plan. The agency said in a statement that its leaders recognized that approval might inspire more public confidence and had ‘taken an all-hands-on-deck approach’ to the work.”
In fact, medical professionals had been hammering the agency to grant approval even earlier.
“I just have not sensed a sense of urgency from the F.D.A. on full approval,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told The Times in an interview. “And I find it baffling, given where we are as a country in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Tuesday morning in his Times opinion column David Leonhardt blasted the FDA for “bureaucratic caution” and being “so slow to act.”
He goes on to berate the FDA:
Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner, said three months ago that the vaccines “have met our high standards for quality, safety and effectiveness.” Early last month, Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the approval process, wrote, “If we truly want our lives to return to normal, the fastest way to do so is simple — get vaccinated right now.”
The wait for full approval, then, was more about process than science.
On Tuesday Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade had a different opinion, conflating for viewers the “viral video of the Afghan airport” with the Biden administration’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Fox News chyron reading “IMPACT OF POLITICS ON COVID DATA” giving credence to his claims, Kilmeade declared: “all of a sudden out of nowhere, the FDA is going to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, and that becomes a leak, and then that becomes an announcement.”
Except it wasn’t “all of a sudden out of nowhere.”
Watch:
Kilmeade: “All of a sudden, out of nowhere, the FDA is going to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine … do you believe the timing is curious?”
…
“They make people doubt, because they look at this timing and say wait a second, does it really get full FDA approval?” pic.twitter.com/DXnMy0ehcb
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 24, 2021
Report Details ‘Doomsday Scenario’ for America if Newsom Loses the California Recall
In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election — and on September 14, voters will decide whether he remains in office or is replaced by someone else. Some are confident that Newsom will prevail, but CNN reporters Manu Raju and Alex Rogers, in an article published this week, stress that behind closed doors, some California Democrats are expressing fears that Republicans may succeed in getting him out of the governor’s office in Sacramento.
Raju and Rogers explain, “It’s the Democrats’ doomsday scenario: California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses his recall race this fall, and a Senate vacancy is later filled by a GOP governor. And the 50-50 Senate, currently controlled by Democrats, is run again by Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell. It’s a scenario that Democrats publicly say they’re confident will never happen — but privately, many acknowledge that it’s entirely possible.”
Although California was once a red state, it has become increasingly Democratic in recent decades — and some of the most prominent Democrats in Washington, D.C. are from California, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff. But the California right, although not the prominent force that it was during the 1960s and 1970s, has not gone away. And in California, the GOP has been pushing the recall effort aggressively. The rules of the recall give challengers and unusual advantage, and if Democrats voters stay home disproportionately, there’s a real chance a Republican could end up leading the state.
According to Raju and Rogers, “A new governor could take the oath of office as soon as October 22 — 38 days after the election, when the California secretary of state could certify the results. Newsom faces a recall election September 14, after some Californians criticized his handling of the state’s homelessness problem, devastating wildfires and COVID-19 crisis. There are two questions on the ballot, asking whether Newsom should be removed from office, and if so, replaced by whom.”
The CNN reporters add, “There are 46 candidates running against Newsom, including a number of GOP candidates: conservative talk show radio host Larry Elder, businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.”
The hypothetical “Senate vacancy” that California Democrats express concerns about in private, according to Raju and Rogers, would be for the seat presently held by long-time Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is now 88.
Raju and Rogers explain, “Newsom, meanwhile, is struggling to energize Democratic voters, while Republicans are rallying to vote him out of office between now and September 14 — all of which has made the race surprisingly close.”
