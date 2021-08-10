'HOW MANY DEAD CHILDREN IS ENOUGH?'
Ex-Trump FDA Spokesperson Slammed as ‘Unvaccinated Ghoul’ for Saying Children Are ‘Safe From COVID’
Emily Miller says kids are “safe” from the coronavirus pandemic despite at least 371 children having died from COVID-19 and the number of children contracting the disease and being hospitalized is increasing.
Miller, who made her remarks on social media Monday in a thread defending her own refusal to be vaccinated, is facing strong criticism as she attacks her vaccinated critics as “scared.”
“My decision not to get vaccinated does not affect anyone else’s health. Full stop. The #ScaredVaccinated are dividing our communities and the country,” she tweeted.
She says scared vaccinated Americans’ “cognitive bias and panic make them perceive that they could die. They are afraid of their children dying. This is why they want everyone else vaccinated.”
Despite having no medical background Miller served as Assistant Commissioner for Media Affairs at the FDA in the Trump administration, although for just 11 days. She’s also been a reporter at OANN and WTTG, and worked for Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Tom DeLay. And like some, she appears to believe she has the right “take” on why people should not be vaccinated against a virus that has killed over 630,000 Americans.
Last year Media Matters called Miller “a pro-Trump sycophant who spreads COVID-19 misinformation.”
She also claims, vaccinated or not, “For adults under 65 with no health conditions, it’s virtually impossible to die from COVID.”
For adults under 65 with no health conditions, it’s virtually impossible to die from COVID. The overall survival rate including the elderly and underlying conditions is 98.7 percent— even if you’re not vaccinated.
For the vaccinated, the survival rate may be 100%
Given that 630,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID that seems to be very curious framing. Regardless, a tremendous number of Americans under 65 do have health conditions.
And Miller is ignoring several facts. First, death is not the only factor to worry about with the coronavirus. Anti-vaxxers almost never discuss long COVID, which absolutely affects children and adults. The New York Times on Sunday reported between 10 and 30 percent of infected adults and 11 to 15 percent of infected children and youths have developed long COVID.
Second, children do die from COVID.
Those 371 children who have died from COVID is an incomplete number, because not all states break down mortality by age. The number comes from just 43 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and New York City.
So listen to what this children’s hospital physician says:
“We are hospitalizing record numbers of children.”
— Children’s Hospital New Orleans Physician-In-Chief Dr. Mark Kline pic.twitter.com/2emqsdwt98
The child hospitalization numbers are even less complete, with just 21 states and NYC reporting. Florida, for example, stopped reporting child hospitalization rates in June. But given the numbers available, at least 3849 children have been hospitalized with COVID.
Last week there were more than 93,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children. Here’s what that looks like:
None of this sounds like kids are “safe” from COVID, despite Miller’s claim.
Children and teens continue to be safe from COVID. During the whole pandemic, 350 died from a base rate of 75 million.
There’s an increase in children hospitalized due to the more contagious Delta variant, but base rates show less than .1 % of kids with COVID are hospitalized
Here’s how one pediatrician responded to Miller:
Because your choice:
1) is contrary to all evidence
2) perpetuates the conditions that permit new variants to develop, potentially weakening our protection
3) contributes to medical professionals burning out
4) means one less available hospital bed if you get admitted
And how a clinical psychologist responded:
And it’s straight out of the anti-vaccine playbook–intentional or not. pic.twitter.com/qYy9PbZRRc
She’s getting roundly criticized for her remarks.
So this is supposedly good news for a Parent who lost a child to a disease that could have been prevented? Now tell us how “Pro-Life” you are.
The infection rate for kids in Louisiana is over 20%. They had over 16k new cases in the last 3 DAYS. Hospitals are at capacity. If you needed emergency care, they couldn’t help you.
It may not be bad where you are, but it is elsewhere. Spreading false information kills people https://t.co/N0Ev5kMKQY
🤔 scared vaccinated? Hmm, let’s see, then 11yo daughter ( no vaccines for 12> in 09/2020) Caught covid 9/4, Dx #LongCovid 10/1/2020 🤔 Vax in May/June. 🤔 11mo out, still with symptoms, & lifetime chronic illness. Pic from Friday, & we’re dividing the country? pic.twitter.com/ftAiLJe16n
This increase in hospitalizations for children is not a small issue.
From https://t.co/E17lQDHxuM
“The numbers of cases in our hospitals in children and our children’s hospitals are completely overwhelmed,” Marty told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Friday evening. (1/2) https://t.co/0UPpHdzRoj
I’m sure all 350 of those families that lost kids are excited about the low death rate in children https://t.co/VksrGqylsa
This is selfish, and this is stupid.
These victims are not numbers! They are not part of your statistics! These are human beings! They have families who love them! They deserved to live. https://t.co/Tlahveapw6
It’s amazing to me that there’s an entire school of thought centered on the idea that there’s “not enough” needlessly hospitalized children to be concerned about it. Like, what’s the non-zero number that makes someone like this go “oh ok that’s too many children in the ICU”? https://t.co/0mveAtoGuK
From last year: https://t.co/eejfaG2Q8X
The “350 children died BUT” part is the wildest shit I’ve read in a while.
350 children shouldn’t have died. Period. This woman is disgusting. https://t.co/oJgUWxZFPp
A few thousand parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, etc might disagree with this cavalier attitude towards these deaths. Also, death is not the only outcome of concern. The pandemic is kind of just getting started for kids, largely because of unvaccinated ghouls like this. https://t.co/3mTawsmEVX
How many dead children is enough for you fucking ghouls to care about your fellow human beings? https://t.co/z5cF4hP2gk
