OOPS
Whoops: Trump Spokesperson Directs His Supporters to Report Calling His Election Claims ‘Lies’
In an attempt to hype up Donald Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida rally on Saturday night that was ignored by the cable network, the new spokesperson for the ex-president directed his fans to a report that specifically called out his lies about the 2020 election.
Sunday morning, spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted a link to an Al.com story about the rally with Harrington quoting the article stating, “Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds.”
However, the subhead on the link she provided plainly states: “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”
Followers who wanted to go beyond the headline and clicked on the story will also read the following from the Associated Press story that reports, “Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “totally rigged and dishonest election.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”
"Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds"https://t.co/X5IRlXXRpm
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OOPS
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will quarantine himself after he was said to come in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesman for Gaetz posted on Twitter. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.”
The news comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced self-quarantines.
According to a pool report, Gaetz had been seen boarding Air Force One earlier in the day to travel with President Donald Trump to Florida. It was not immediately clear if Gaetz had come in contact with the president.
Before announcing he was informed today that he came into contact with CPAC attendee with Coronavirus, Matt Gaetz was seen today boarding Air Force One. Gaetz, who is not experiencing symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting results pic.twitter.com/plOm9EOiQD
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020
From earlier today, Rep. Matt Gaetz exits the Beast with President Trump and then boards Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/GfTEhI4UMx
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 9, 2020
I'm told Gaetz's office wasn't informed until MID-FLIGHT that he had interacted with the infected CPAC attendee… but Gaetz was tested for coronavirus immediately after he landed, per sources. https://t.co/C06wYA4C8L
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 9, 2020
OOPS
Border Agents Admit Smugglers Are Cutting Through Trump’s Wall With a Common Household Power Tool: Report
On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that smugglers have sliced holes in the new sections of Trump’s border wall with a common and readily available power tool, large enough for people and drugs to pass through.
“The breaches have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100,” reported the Post. “When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in a matter of minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques.”
President Donald Trump’s signature promise — building a “big, beautiful wall” on the Mexican border — has not gone according to plan. Trump long ago gave up on making Mexico pay for the wall, and instead declared a national emergency and raided the military construction budget to move forward with the project. Even as it stands, engineers have mostly just upgraded or replaced existing fences, and CBP estimates that by the end of next year, only 110 miles of completely new barriers will have been constructed.
But it seems that even as these barriers go up, they are immediately compromised.
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Juries Hate Rich Tax Cheats’: Legal Experts Say Trump Org Did ‘Exactly What Corporations Are Not Supposed to Do’
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM3 days ago
‘I Really Mean It!’: Texas Pastor Doubles Down on ‘Kill the Gays’ Sermon — YouTube Hasn’t Removed His Church’s Channel
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Bootleg Twitter’: Trump Advisor Quietly Launches New Social Media Platform ‘Gettr’ – It Is Immediately Mocked
- CRIME3 days ago
Ex-Trump Org VP Recounts Being Told to Cook the Books to Reimburse for ‘Ridiculous’ Expenses
- News2 days ago
‘They Increasingly Look Like Dupes’: Historian Draws a Damning Parallel for the Future of Trumpism
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Does Not Appear to Be a Random Act’: 23 Shots Fired Into Home of Alabama Democratic State Senator
- CONSPIRACY3 days ago
Prosecutors ‘Have Throw the Kitchen Sink at the Trump Org’: MSNBC Expert Breaks Down Why 15-Count Indictment Is Huge