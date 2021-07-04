Whoops: Trump Spokesperson Directs His Supporters to Report Calling His Election Claims ‘Lies’

In an attempt to hype up Donald Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida rally on Saturday night that was ignored by the cable network, the new spokesperson for the ex-president directed his fans to a report that specifically called out his lies about the 2020 election.

Sunday morning, spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted a link to an Al.com story about the rally with Harrington quoting the article stating, “Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds.”

However, the subhead on the link she provided plainly states: “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”

Followers who wanted to go beyond the headline and clicked on the story will also read the following from the Associated Press story that reports, “Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “totally rigged and dishonest election.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”