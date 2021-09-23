OOPS
‘What Do You Even Say?’: McEnany Mocked for Falsely Attributing Huge 2020 Increase in Murder Nationwide to Biden
Former Trump White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday tweeted about a New York Times article detailing a huge 30% increase in murder nationwide in 2020, while attributing the spike to Joe Biden.
“The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden…” tweeted McEnany, now a Fox News contributor. Joe Biden was sworn in as President in January 2021, after 2020, which is the large last bar in the graph. She also retweeted a tweet about the article.
The New York Times reports the rate of murders has slowed in 2021, under Biden’s presidency.
She quickly deleted her tweet, but not before some screenshotted and tweeted it out, mocking her in the process, including The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel:
What do you even say here? This covers the period when she was the spokesman for Donald Trump, who was president last year. pic.twitter.com/i7goYTL439
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 23, 2021
So, @kayleighmcenany has deleted this tweet, which showed 2020’s spike in the murder rate under her then-boss President Trump. She falsely blamed Biden. She hasn’t posted a correction or apologized to her followers. pic.twitter.com/zs4ypaOQSA
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2021
fox news pays mcenany and gets this insipid and idiotic drivel in return. just day in and day out the same shit, and everyone at the network is fine with it https://t.co/EaG9Zk4mYK
— John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) September 23, 2021
lmao, Kayleigh McEnany deleted this after realizing the big spike at the end was while Trump was President 😂 pic.twitter.com/F4V4XKgMzR
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 23, 2021
When you open the article, it’s about the murder rate under President Trump, the largest increase since record keeping began.@kayleighmcenany yet again proves a Harvard education isn’t that special. pic.twitter.com/1sG5afIfYs
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 23, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany forgot who was president in 2020 even though she was working for him. pic.twitter.com/ccHGJfnEoh
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) September 23, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany deleted this tweet when the light bulb finally went off and she realized that Trump was still President 🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/7qkCFY6VEG
— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) September 23, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany really forgot who was president yet she worked for him and he was her boss. pic.twitter.com/V0UJ10nGZd
— James Collins | thatliberal.substack.com (@thatliberal101) September 23, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany thinks Biden was President in 2020. The year she was Press Secretary. 🤪 https://t.co/ASMbwjHRpT
— 🌳𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔞 𝔚𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔫📚 (@LauraJanespoon) September 23, 2021
OOPS
Whoops: Trump Spokesperson Directs His Supporters to Report Calling His Election Claims ‘Lies’
In an attempt to hype up Donald Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida rally on Saturday night that was ignored by the cable network, the new spokesperson for the ex-president directed his fans to a report that specifically called out his lies about the 2020 election.
Sunday morning, spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted a link to an Al.com story about the rally with Harrington quoting the article stating, “Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds.”
However, the subhead on the link she provided plainly states: “There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”
Followers who wanted to go beyond the headline and clicked on the story will also read the following from the Associated Press story that reports, “Without evidence, Trump continued to peddle lies about the 2020 presidential election, calling it a “totally rigged and dishonest election.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.”
"Saturday’s Save America Rally in Sarasota attracted a record crowd to the Sarasota Fairgrounds"https://t.co/X5IRlXXRpm
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 4, 2021
OOPS
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will quarantine himself after he was said to come in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesman for Gaetz posted on Twitter. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.”
The news comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced self-quarantines.
According to a pool report, Gaetz had been seen boarding Air Force One earlier in the day to travel with President Donald Trump to Florida. It was not immediately clear if Gaetz had come in contact with the president.
Before announcing he was informed today that he came into contact with CPAC attendee with Coronavirus, Matt Gaetz was seen today boarding Air Force One. Gaetz, who is not experiencing symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting results pic.twitter.com/plOm9EOiQD
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020
From earlier today, Rep. Matt Gaetz exits the Beast with President Trump and then boards Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/GfTEhI4UMx
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 9, 2020
I'm told Gaetz's office wasn't informed until MID-FLIGHT that he had interacted with the infected CPAC attendee… but Gaetz was tested for coronavirus immediately after he landed, per sources. https://t.co/C06wYA4C8L
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 9, 2020
OOPS
Border Agents Admit Smugglers Are Cutting Through Trump’s Wall With a Common Household Power Tool: Report
On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that smugglers have sliced holes in the new sections of Trump’s border wall with a common and readily available power tool, large enough for people and drugs to pass through.
“The breaches have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100,” reported the Post. “When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in a matter of minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques.”
President Donald Trump’s signature promise — building a “big, beautiful wall” on the Mexican border — has not gone according to plan. Trump long ago gave up on making Mexico pay for the wall, and instead declared a national emergency and raided the military construction budget to move forward with the project. Even as it stands, engineers have mostly just upgraded or replaced existing fences, and CBP estimates that by the end of next year, only 110 miles of completely new barriers will have been constructed.
But it seems that even as these barriers go up, they are immediately compromised.
