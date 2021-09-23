‘What Do You Even Say?’: McEnany Mocked for Falsely Attributing Huge 2020 Increase in Murder Nationwide to Biden

Former Trump White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday tweeted about a New York Times article detailing a huge 30% increase in murder nationwide in 2020, while attributing the spike to Joe Biden.

“The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden…” tweeted McEnany, now a Fox News contributor. Joe Biden was sworn in as President in January 2021, after 2020, which is the large last bar in the graph. She also retweeted a tweet about the article.

The New York Times reports the rate of murders has slowed in 2021, under Biden’s presidency.

She quickly deleted her tweet, but not before some screenshotted and tweeted it out, mocking her in the process, including The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel:

What do you even say here? This covers the period when she was the spokesman for Donald Trump, who was president last year. pic.twitter.com/i7goYTL439 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 23, 2021

So, @kayleighmcenany has deleted this tweet, which showed 2020’s spike in the murder rate under her then-boss President Trump. She falsely blamed Biden. She hasn’t posted a correction or apologized to her followers. pic.twitter.com/zs4ypaOQSA — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2021

fox news pays mcenany and gets this insipid and idiotic drivel in return. just day in and day out the same shit, and everyone at the network is fine with it https://t.co/EaG9Zk4mYK — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) September 23, 2021

