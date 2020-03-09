Connect with us

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will quarantine himself after he was said to come in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesman for Gaetz posted on Twitter. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.”

The news comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced self-quarantines.

According to a pool report, Gaetz had been seen boarding Air Force One earlier in the day to travel with President Donald Trump to Florida. It was not immediately clear if Gaetz had come in contact with the president.

 

Border Agents Admit Smugglers Are Cutting Through Trump’s Wall With a Common Household Power Tool: Report

4 months ago

November 2, 2019

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that smugglers have sliced holes in the new sections of Trump’s border wall with a common and readily available power tool, large enough for people and drugs to pass through.

“The breaches have been made using a popular cordless household tool known as a reciprocating saw that retails at hardware stores for as little as $100,” reported the Post. “When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in a matter of minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques.”

President Donald Trump’s signature promise — building a “big, beautiful wall” on the Mexican border — has not gone according to plan. Trump long ago gave up on making Mexico pay for the wall, and instead declared a national emergency and raided the military construction budget to move forward with the project. Even as it stands, engineers have mostly just upgraded or replaced existing fences, and CBP estimates that by the end of next year, only 110 miles of completely new barriers will have been constructed.

But it seems that even as these barriers go up, they are immediately compromised.

 

