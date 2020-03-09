OOPS
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Spotted on Air Force One With Trump Hours Before Self-Quarantining Over COVID-19 Fears
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida will quarantine himself after he was said to come in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesman for Gaetz posted on Twitter. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon.”
The news comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced self-quarantines.
According to a pool report, Gaetz had been seen boarding Air Force One earlier in the day to travel with President Donald Trump to Florida. It was not immediately clear if Gaetz had come in contact with the president.
Before announcing he was informed today that he came into contact with CPAC attendee with Coronavirus, Matt Gaetz was seen today boarding Air Force One. Gaetz, who is not experiencing symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting results pic.twitter.com/plOm9EOiQD
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020
From earlier today, Rep. Matt Gaetz exits the Beast with President Trump and then boards Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/GfTEhI4UMx
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 9, 2020
I'm told Gaetz's office wasn't informed until MID-FLIGHT that he had interacted with the infected CPAC attendee… but Gaetz was tested for coronavirus immediately after he landed, per sources. https://t.co/C06wYA4C8L
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 9, 2020
