Pelosi Names Liz Cheney and First Members to January 6 Special Select Committee on the Insurrection

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has named the first members to the House January 6 Insurrection Special Select Committee.

The chairman will be Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who led the negotiations for the first bill which the House passed but Republicans in the Senate blocked. Thompson also chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.

Thompson, after being named chair, described the events of January 6 as “domestic terrorism.”

Speaker Pelosi also named the first Republican member of Congress, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has supported the investigation.

House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has patriotically agreed to serve” on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021

“Other members include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, of California; Adam Schiff, of California; Pete Aguilar, of California; Stephanie Murphy, of Florida; Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; and Elaine Luria of Virginia,” CNN reports.

When asked about House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening GOP members of Congress, telling them he will strip their committee assignments if they accept membership to the Special Select Committee, Speaker Pelosi interrupted the reporter and declared she is not going to respond to any of McCarthy’s remarks.

“It’s not political so I’m not getting involved in any discussion that happens in the Republican caucus,” Pelosi said.

UPDATE –

Congresswoman Cheney has issued a statement:

I'm honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021

