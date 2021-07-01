OPINION
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments
After unsuccessfully working to defeat bills to form a commission to examine Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, and Republicans falsely claiming it would not be a bipartisan investigation, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening his own members to not accept any offer to join Speaker Pelosi’s 1/6 Special Select Committee.
CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Jaime Gangel report:
NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021
McCarthy has been expected to nominate the most extreme elements of his caucus to the commission, presumably professional grenade throwers like Rep. Jim Jordan, but Speaker Pelosi can pick anyone she wants. McCarthy is threatening credible Republicans like Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, widely rumored to be possibilities, to not take the assignment, or else.
Punchbowl News adds:
NEW in @PunchbowlNews this AM:@GOPLeader told a group of House Republicans Wednesday that if they accept @SpeakerPelosi’s nomination to the Jan. 6 select committee, they can expect to get all their committee assignments from her.
Subscribe: https://t.co/dg451HnwW3 pic.twitter.com/pfAyXWxnsI
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2021
But some have suggested McCarthy wants to hide his own actions related to the January 6 insurrection, and may do all he can to block it, and when that doesn’t work, to try to discredit it.
OPINION
It Was Just a Mistake YouTube Claims, After Banning Top Watchdog of Right Wing Extremism
Oops.
In a nutshell that’s YouTube’s argument for why it chose to “permanently” deplatform – ban for life – Right Wing Watch, one of the Internet’s oldest watchdogs of right wing extremism, right wing violent rhetoric, right wing disinformation, right wing conspiracy theories, and right wing hate.
On Monday The Daily Beast reported that Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way (PFAW), had been banned from YouTube, after having received two warnings, for supposedly violating its community guidelines. Right Wing Watch, which NCRM has used as a source for more than a decade, and whose reports we occasionally republish, documents the remarks made by far right wing extremists, including Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins, a pastor who says “God is coming to save America” from drag queens, a Christian nationalist “Pennsylvania state senator and promoter of former President Donald Trump’s false stolen-election claims,” and of course, countless inane remarks from Pat Robertson.
“’Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel was mistakenly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,’” a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon.”
As The Daily Beast noted, many of the same clips from the right wing extremists remain live and active on YouTube while the Google-owned video platform deplatformed the organization working to expose them.
Right Wing Watch had posted this statement on Twitter:
Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021
The response was massive, fueled by The Daily Beast’s reporting.
In one fell swoop YouTube managed to thrill right wing activists and their supporters, and enrage many left- and center-leaning Americans.
Curiously, some on the right who had celebrated the take down of RWW’s YouTube channel didn’t have anything to say about whether the decision to ban RWW was right or wrong, they just expressed joy at the payback.
You got burned by the fire you started
We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship
This is perfectly ironichttps://t.co/lt2sYie5vW
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2021
But of course YouTube has reversed this now. Because Right Wing Watch is of the left, the rules don’t apply to them. https://t.co/jDRSjwoPWD
— Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) June 28, 2021
The internet used to be fun and free and open until little bitches at places like Right Wing Watch began demanding censorship.
Now they’re banned and they want us to dry their salty tears? No thanks!
— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) June 28, 2021
Image by Rego Korosi via Flickr and a CC license
OPINION
Signorile: The Trumpian Attacks on Pride Flags
Anti-LGBTQ haters, mounting a resistance in Biden’s America, are targeting the rainbow symbol
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
I wrote a few weeks ago about several jarring incidents in which rainbow flags symbolizing queer Pride were vandalized or had triggered acts of violence against people, in addition to demands of removal from property.
Now comes this story this week out of Eastland Cove, a condo development just north of gay-friendly Fort Lauderdale, in Broward County, Florida. A gay couple, Mike Ferrari and Bob Plominski, have lived there for over 10 years, and have hung Pride flags in the past. But this year they received a letter from the Eastland Cove Homeowners Association that they must remove their flag from their mailbox or be fined $50 and $10 additionally for each day they refuse to remove it. They’re standing firm, and have taken their story nationally.
A Florida homeowners association has ordered a gay couple to remove a small rainbow flag from their front yard or pay a $50 daily fine if the flag is not removed by June 15. The couple said they will continue to fly it until the end of the month. https://t.co/IHAz2eEESi
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 19, 2021
Sure, homeowners associations have wide discretion on decorations, including flags, and some are quite strict. But the key issue here is that Ferrari and Plominki have flown a rainbow flag for years. The association’s rules state that only American flags, state flags or military flags may be flown, but no one complained in the past. Now, however, one or more people lodged a complaint and the board says it was compelled to demand the couple remove the flag.
Why didn’t anyone care enough in the past to file a complaint, but now they have? It could be any of a number of reasons — including someone new moving in — but I’m betting, looking at what’s happening all over the country, that it’s more of an assertion of backlash by people who were emboldened by Donald Trump’s expressions of hate. That included his administration’s stripping LGBTQ rights and removing rainbow decorations and Pride flags from embassies around the world. The Trump White House had reversed course from the Obama White House, not marking Pride month with a proclamation, nor flying a rainbow flag or lighting the White House in rainbow colors.
But President Joe Biden, in rapid pace, reversed Trump’s horrific executive orders that harmed LGBTQ people. And now the embrace of Pride by the White House is back — and the flags are flying at embassies around the world, including at the Vatican — while the haters are lashing out now in an act of resistance in Biden’s America.
Certainly there have been hateful attacks on Pride flags since the time it was created by activist Gilbert Baker in 1978, through some of the most overtly homophobic times this country has seen, including during the escalation of the AIDS crisis. But in 2021 the attacks seem to have escalated in a way that shouldn’t be happening at this point in time. It’s like we’re gong backwards — or there is a backlash by people who feel very threatened by the current reality, in which Trump lost the election but they believe it was stolen and their rightful place was taken away. As I wrote a few weeks ago:
A Sacramento church had its Pride flag burned last week. A student in Florida was brutally stomped on for bringing a Pride flag to a picnic. Boaters terrorized people in another boat on a lake in Washington state two weeks ago because they flew Pride flags on their boat (Ironically, the only harm came to the harassers, whose boat exploded, ignited by an engine fire during the altercation). Wisconsin homeowners were told by their association to remove Pride flags; they got creative and doused their home in rainbow floodlights.
Since then, a Pride flag was vandalized at a vintage shop in a town in Maine. A church outside of Cleveland reported its Pride flags were stolen two dozen times. Pride flags were stolen from the streets of Boise, Idaho. A teen at a Washington state university allegedly burned a Pride flag. A California city even refused to fly the flag at the request of residents.
Read the entire article and subscribe at The Signorile Report.
Image by Gallant’s Photography via Flickr and a CC license
OPINION
Sessions Joins Barr in Pleading Ignorance About Trump DOJ Spying on Dems – Is Rosenstein the Guy or Are They Setting Him Up?
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday afternoon announced that he too, just like former Attorney General Bill Barr, had no idea the Dept. of Justice was spying on at least two top House Democrats on the Intelligence Committee. The scandal has shaken both the DOJ and the general public so broadly the Inspector General – less than 24 hours after The New York Times bombshell dropped – announced a wide-ranging internal investigation.
The track records of both Barr and Sessions when it comes to telling the truth – even under oath – are questionable at best and subject to interpretation.
Are they setting former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein up to take the fall? Or was it Rosenstein all along? Or both – were they all in on spying on Democrats?
Many Americans will remember that Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing:
Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting with Russian officials during the presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/zxVnV2Asdc
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 2, 2017
And this famous video of then-Senator Kamala Harris, now Vice President Kamala Harris, grilling Barr to a crisp is legendary:
Flashback: May 2019
Harris: Has the president or anyone at the WH ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?
Barr: Um.
…
Harris: Seems you’d remember something like that and be able to tell us.
Barr: Yeah, but I’m trying to grapple with the word suggest. pic.twitter.com/y8ewAgVAgE
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 11, 2021
Barr on Friday also claimed Trump knew nothing about the “investigation” and did not order the spying.
This is what Trump was tweeting about the same month that Trump’s DOJ subpoenaed Apple for metadata to spy on Rep. Schiff & other House Intel Democrats who Trump accused of “leaking”. It seems clear that Trump was directly involved in the DOJ’s targeting of Schiff, which is huge. pic.twitter.com/mdEH6ame5p
— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) June 11, 2021
At the FBI, which the DOJ oversees, it’s called “lack of candor” and it’s a fireable offense. Unless you’re the Attorney General and your boss is Donald Trump and you’re helping him.
(Sessions was fired by Trump, not directly for this lie, but as a result of it: he was was forced to recuse himself from all things Russia, including protecting Trump, which led to Trump giving him the ax.)
Legal experts have said there is no way any investigation into a sitting member of Congress could have taken place – including, especially, with subpoenas of at least a dozen staffers, family members, and a minor child signing off on those warrants – unless a very top official or officials at DOJ approved the investigations.
On Friday both Barr and Sessions claimed they knew nothing about the investigations involving members of Congress, so, if Americans are to believe them, (and there’s great reason to not,) presumably the only other person who conceivably could have approved the spying on top elected Democrats would be Rod Rosenstein.
Rosenstein is also the only top DOJ official who was there throughout the spying, which started in 2017 under Sessions, ended after nothing was found, and was started up again under Barr. And again, came up empty.
Speaking of lack of candor, Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation and has every reason to want to take a swipe at DOJ, would like you to believe Rosenstein is the one who OK’d the spying:
To all those “shocked” and “horrified” that Rod Rosenstein might spy on Schiff…
He was making these threats to BOTH sides, including congressional staff.
They don’t treat their critics well at the DOJ. https://t.co/iLWS6nVuX6
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 11, 2021
So all we know is that we don’t know, but hopefully the Inspector General will find out and let the American people know who approved spying on Democrats for political retribution.
