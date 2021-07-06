Cuomo Declares Disaster Emergency on Gun Violence as a ‘Public Health Crisis’

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has just issued an executive order declaring a “disaster emergency” on gun violence, calling it a “public health crisis.”

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” the governor says.

Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence. Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one. This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

It’s not yet know the extent of the resources he plans to focus on the health crisis, but Cuomo is well-known for his handling of New York’s COVID health crisis.

He did announce he is signing legislation to reinstate liability for gun manufacturers.

The Gun Violence Archive as of the time of this publication lists 22,667 deaths from gun violence this year, 339 mass shootings, 783 children below the age of 18 killed by guns, and 2085 children injured.

WRGB reports Cuomo says the State “will invest more than $57 million for the effort, which aims to create 21,000 jobs.”

