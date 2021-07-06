BREAKING NEWS
Cuomo Declares Disaster Emergency on Gun Violence as a ‘Public Health Crisis’
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has just issued an executive order declaring a “disaster emergency” on gun violence, calling it a “public health crisis.”
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” the governor says.
Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence.
Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one.
This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021
It’s not yet know the extent of the resources he plans to focus on the health crisis, but Cuomo is well-known for his handling of New York’s COVID health crisis.
He did announce he is signing legislation to reinstate liability for gun manufacturers.
The Gun Violence Archive as of the time of this publication lists 22,667 deaths from gun violence this year, 339 mass shootings, 783 children below the age of 18 killed by guns, and 2085 children injured.
UPDATE:
WRGB reports Cuomo says the State “will invest more than $57 million for the effort, which aims to create 21,000 jobs.”
Happening now: @NYAGV1 l and @YouthOverGuns are proud to stand with @NYGovCuomo in support of #safesummer2021 pic.twitter.com/ygQxqb4ARG
— New Yorkers Against Gun Violence (@NYAGV1) July 6, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Names Liz Cheney and First Members to January 6 Special Select Committee on the Insurrection
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has named the first members to the House January 6 Insurrection Special Select Committee.
The chairman will be Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who led the negotiations for the first bill which the House passed but Republicans in the Senate blocked. Thompson also chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.
Thompson, after being named chair, described the events of January 6 as “domestic terrorism.”
Speaker Pelosi also named the first Republican member of Congress, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has supported the investigation.
House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has patriotically agreed to serve” on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw
— The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021
“Other members include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, of California; Adam Schiff, of California; Pete Aguilar, of California; Stephanie Murphy, of Florida; Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; and Elaine Luria of Virginia,” CNN reports.
When asked about House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening GOP members of Congress, telling them he will strip their committee assignments if they accept membership to the Special Select Committee, Speaker Pelosi interrupted the reporter and declared she is not going to respond to any of McCarthy’s remarks.
“It’s not political so I’m not getting involved in any discussion that happens in the Republican caucus,” Pelosi said.
UPDATE –
Congresswoman Cheney has issued a statement:
I'm honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx
— Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Will Create Select Committee to Investigate January 6 Insurrection After GOP Kills Bill for Bipartisan Group
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just told Democrats she will create a special Select committee to investigate Donald Trump’s violent January 6 insurrection, a deadly attempted coup.
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: House Speaker Pelosi tells Democrats she will create new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack at Capitol.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 22, 2021
The House voted to approve a bipartisan committee but Senate Republicans killed that bill.
Pelosi made the announcement as Senate Republicans killed debate on the voting rights bill.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Catholic Adoption Agency That Refused to Work With Same-Sex Couples
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously sided with Catholic Social Services in a case against the City of Philadelphia that had ended its contract because the adoption organization refused to serve same-sex couples and LGBTQ parents.
“Not a green light for other organizations” to violate anti-discrimination laws, NBC News’ Pete Williams said.
Catholic Social Services and the religious right groups supporting this lawsuit were seeking to revoke non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, along with minority religious groups like Jews and Muslims in an attempt to hand Christians special rights to discriminate.
But their argument relied on overturning a 30-year precedent, something the Court – even Justice Amy Coney Barrett – refused to do.
Catholic Social Services had lost in a unanimous Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, before appealing to the Supreme Court.
The decision is similar to the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Colorado Christian baker who refused to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples. It is narrow and only applies to this one plaintiff. In Masterpiece, the Court ruled for the baker but only because the legal authorities in earlier cases had displayed animus to his religious beliefs.
Despite the Court’s very clear assertion the ruling could not be more broadly applied, the Trump administration did just that, making policy across several agencies including Health and Human Services, to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- 'CRIMINAL INTENT'1 day ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Hoots With Laughter as ‘Business Genius’ Trump Admits His Accountant Broke Tax Laws
- OOPS2 days ago
Whoops: Trump Spokesperson Directs His Supporters to Report Calling His Election Claims ‘Lies’
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Fox Networks Refuse to Run President Joe Biden’s Independence Day Address
- OPINION1 day ago
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
- 'GOD IS ON THE THRONE'1 day ago
Boebert at July 4 Freedom Rally: ‘We Are an Army for Everything That Jesus Has Purchased for Us’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM18 hours ago
‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Trump-Loving Anti-LGBTQ ‘QAnon Conspiracy Theorist’ Lawmaker Who Called Pence a ‘Traitor’ Launches Run for Governor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
‘It’s a Crime. So Is Insurrection’: Steve Schmidt Slams Anti-Vaxx Republican’s ‘BS’ Support of Not Vaccinating Military