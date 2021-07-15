RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Just Plain False: Fox News Guest Says ‘No Reason’ to Get Vaccinated as Host Claims Hospitalizations ‘Way Down’
Fox News is moving even further toward being fully anti-vaxx.
Tuesday night on the conservative channel’s “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham booked Dr. Peter McCullough, who falsely told America, “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”
That’s just plain false, according to the CDC and credible medical professionals.
“Virtually all Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. Almost no fully vaccinated patients have been admitted to hospitals.
Ingraham herself wrongly claimed – or creatively framed – her response.
“Deaths and hospitalizations in almost everywhere is down. Way down.”
That too is just plain false – hospitalizations are up.
Just look at these headlines over the past 24 hours:
Spike in hospitalizations due to Delta variant underscores need for COVID-19 vaccination, experts say
Young, unvaccinated people are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as delta variant spreads, officials warn
Covid-19 cases are surging in 46 states. In one hot spot, hospitalized patients are younger than ever, doctor says
Notice she left out the rise in coronavirus cases. The daily average of coronavirus cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations are also on the rise.
Dr. McCullough on Wednesday wrongly claimed “the Delta variant really is not responsive at all, or protected by the vaccines.”
That is a curious construction. Vaccines protect people, not viruses. And vaccine manufacturers have said the current slate of US vaccines do protect against the Delta variant.
McCullough is a cardiologist and an affiliate professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.
He also claims “42% of 90,000 Delta cases in the UK have been vaccinated.”
NCRM could find nothing that accurately substantiates that claim.
The vaccine is well over 90% effective in preventing infection, but for those who are infected after being fully inoculated, symptoms are almost always mild and do not require hospitalization. The number of fully vaccinated Americans who have died from coronavirus is infinitesimally small.
The Associated Press late last month reported “only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average.”
Dr. McCullough acknowledges to Fox News viewers there will be a “mild rise” in coronavirus Delta variant cases for vaccinated people, says those cases are “easily treatable in high risk patients,” but then says, falsely: “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”
NCRM has reached out to Dr. McCullough but did not immediately receive a response.
Watch:
Ingraham guest: “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated” pic.twitter.com/w8mG5fOzWf
— aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) July 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump-Loving Christian Preacher Cries Political Persecution After State Dept. Refuses Same-Day Passport Request
Trump-supporting far right wing Christian evangelical dominionist Lance Wallnau, who believes the Bible should be the law of the land, says a U.S. State Dept. office in Dallas wouldn’t give him a same-day appointment when he tried online, and then refused to give him a same-day passport after he walked in and stood in line.
As many Americans know the U.S. State Dept. offices that process passports were shuttered for months last year. At one point they had a backlog of several months. Right now the State Dept. advises travelers renew their passports six months before going abroad, and says applications are being greatly delayed because of the U.S. Postal Service.
Wallnau wasn’t renewing his passport, he says he lost it, and had tickets for an international trip that same day. And he does travel for a living: Wallnau goes around the world trying to convince people of his extremist Christian beliefs.
“Wallnau asserts Satan is in control of academia, entertainment, politics and business: ‘Our real enemies are the ones that are shaping laws, shaping media, and shaping the next generation,'” an Australian news outlet, The Advertiser, reported in 2019.
He says, “what we want to do is we want to reinstall a culture that honours God and that revives again a morality that’s essential to the survival of America as a Christian-influenced nation.”
In the video he also says a U.S. Congressman, “a friend,” intervened on his behalf, giving him a letter to help him get his passport faster.
Video via Right Wing Watch:
Trump-loving evangelist Lance Wallnau lost his passport and when he was unable to simply walk in and get a new one the same day, he posted a video on Facebook complaining that he was be persecuted because of his politics. pic.twitter.com/7EyC3c25ra
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 14, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Was a Full-On Riot’: Morning Joe Calls for Punishing Charges Against MAGA Insurrectionist ‘Thugs’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for punishing charges against Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to send a message to others.
The “Morning Joe” host said federal judges must impose the harshest punishments possible against the MAGA rioters who attempted to violently overturn the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win during the Jan. 6 assault because other Trump supporters are already plotting violence.
“This was a full-on riot,” Scarborough said. “This was an insurrection. If they look up the definition of conspiracy to commit sedition, it can’t line up more tightly and neatly than this. This is a riot that is meant to do one thing, at the president’s guidance, to stop the count, to stop the count of the Electoral College that was going on inside this building, and they were willing to try to beat police officers to death, to bludgeon them with American flags, to do anything they could do, including calling for the hanging of the vice president to stop this count.”
Scarborough tied that violent action to the foiled mass shooting plot in Denver, where Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game after Georgia Republicans imposed racist voting restrictions following Trump’s loss.
“Perhaps these are just signs of more things to come,” he said. “There are many people concerned about what’s happening out of Denver, where police arrested four people and removed weapons and ammunition from a hotel room near the Denver stadium that’s set to host MLB’s All-Star Game which, of course, is controversial this year because of Donald Trump and other people on the Trump right attacking it for not being held in Atlanta, Georgia. Police feared a Las Vegas-style shooting during the game after receiving a tip from a housekeeper working at the hotel near Coors Field. The employee discovered more than a dozen weapons and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition in one of the rooms. Three men and one woman were arrested Friday night in connection to the incident and the FBI released a statement Sunday, saying it’s not aware of any direct threats to the All-Star Game and doesn’t know if Friday’s arrests were connected to the event, but they have no evidence as of yet that it is. The All-Star Game was moved from Atlanta to Denver after the uproar over Georgia’s voting law. That led Donald Trump to urge fans to, quote, boycott baseball.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Garbage Politicians’ Boebert and Taylor Greene Slammed by GOP Colleague for Trying to ‘Get Americans Killed’
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) launched a furious attack on Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for spreading lies about COVID-19 vaccinations and bluntly stated they are going to get “somebody killed.”
Asked about the latest Republican talking point, criticizing the Biden administration’s plan to send people door-to-door promoting getting vaccinated, the Illinois Republican became incensed.
“It’s absolute insanity,” Kinzinger exclaimed. “What President Biden said, and maybe he could have said it slightly different was, we’re willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine. At no point was anybody saying they’re going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm despite your protest.”
“This is outrage politics that is being played by my party and it’s going to get Americans killed,” he continued. “We are on a — our party has been hijacked. We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter, ‘yeah, I’m getting all these retweets and everybody knows me, I’m famous,’ but this plane is going to crash into the crowd.”
“If you’re a Republican voter, do not listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he begged. “The vaccine is safe, COVID is real, get vaccinated. Because if you are going to listen to the outrage, by the way, in March, she’s [Taylor Greene] was bragging about Donald Trump creating the vaccine and now she’s saying basically the vaccine is going to kill you.”
“I call on Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up, say get vaccinated, and to call out these garbage politicians — these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain,” he concluded.
Watch below:
