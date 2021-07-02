RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP 2020 Senate Nominee Falsely Claims the Equality Act Will ‘Illegalize Jesus Christ’
Right-wing activist Lauren Witzke appeared on “The Alex Jones Show” Thursday, where she warned that the Equality Act will “illegalize Jesus Christ” if it becomes law.
Witzke—the GOP’s 2020 Senate candidate in Delaware and a flat Earth, QAnon-believing conspiracy theorist with ties to white nationalists and antisemites—appeared on Jones’ program to discuss the fact that Wells Fargo recently shut down her bank account. While the bank insists its decision had nothing to do with her political views, Witzke asserted that it was done in retaliation for her opposition to the Equality Act, proposed legislation that would add sexual orientation and gender identity protections to federal civil rights laws.
“There is a war on Christians,” Witzke said. “They targeted me, and they made an example out of me because I’m an outspoken Christian who vocally opposes the Equality Act. … They’re trying to illegalize Jesus Christ and the Scripture and categorize it as hate speech.”
“What it will do is it will classify scripture, belief in traditional marriage, as hate speech,” she continued. “If an abortionist wants to make the decision to not perform an abortion, they can arrest that abortionist or that doctor or that nurse that chooses to take the biblical approach and change their lives. Children who struggle with gender identity—now it’s going to make it illegal for them to pursue therapy to change their mind. This is absolutely an attack on Christians. Even just quoting scripture will be classified as hate speech. … It is going to make Christianity a crime on a federal level.”
“We cannot allow this to go any further. We’re going to lose everything,” Witzke warned. “It’s gotten to the point now where we’re all going to end up in Kamala [Harris’] gulags unless we all stand up together and fight back as Christians.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Top Texas Elected Official Accused of ‘Punishing Dissidents’ After Bragging About ‘Canceling’ History Discussion
Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who is the most powerful elected official in the Lone Star State, has personally attacked what the right likes to call “cancel culture.” But on Friday he bragged about engaging in it himself – literally.
“As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it,” he tweeted.
Patrick is referring to an event at Texas’ Bullock State History Museum. The museum “abruptly pulled out” of the event on Thursday, which would have featured “a new book that re-examines the story of The Alamo.” The event’s cancelation prompted “claims of state censorship from its authors,” The San Antonio Express News reports.
The authors of “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth,” had planned to participate in the online discussion, co-hosted by the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Writers’ League of Texas.
Around 4 p.m., they were told the museum had backed out under pressure from its board of directors and conservatives who have taken issue with the book’s findings.
Patrick, who wields his power widely, opposes accurate portrayals of history if they harm long-woven myths.
As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it. Like efforts to move the Cenotaph, which I also stopped, this fact-free rewriting of TX history has no place @BullockMuseum. #txlege https://t.co/ua1aSFxHCk
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 2, 2021
This line about the book from the publisher may explain Lt. Gov. Patrick’s anger:
“As uncomfortable as it may be to hear for some, celebrating the Alamo has long had an echo of celebrating whiteness.”
Patrick targeted the authors of the book, including Chris Tomlinson, who took to Twitter to strike back:
A @BullockMuseum employee says they had to cancel following a social media campaign by rightwingers and an order from the board, which includes @GovAbbott, @DanPatrickTX, @DadePhelan and @DrSchwertner. Apparently, they worry true Texas history might get out. #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
But we don’t regurgitate the propaganda that Abbott’s Texas 1836 Project wants to promote. We reject the Heroic Anglo Narrative that came from white supremacists in the 19th century. We promote a more holistic and honest view of Texas’s glorious history. #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
If you wanted proof that Abbott and the GOP leadership is inclined toward dictatorship and punishing dissidents, here is your proof. Kicking us out of an event @BullockMuseum would have been unthinkable five years ago, what do they have planned for the next five? #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘For Sure’: Mike Lindell Promises Right-Wing Activists ‘Donald Trump Will Be in Office by This Fall’
Thousands of right-wing activists gathered in Tampa, Florida, last weekend for a “Restore America” rally that featured a cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists as speakers.
Held at The River Church, which is pastored by right-wing conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne, the speakers included the likes of Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Jackson Lahmeyer, Ann Vandersteel, KrisAnne Hall, Greg Locke, and dozens more.
Among the most prominent speakers was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has worked relentlessly (and fruitlessly) to prove that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud and foreign interference in an effort to overturn the election results so former President Donald Trump can return to the White House.
Despite releasing multiple “documentaries” purporting to prove fraud and filing multiple lawsuits, Lindell’s efforts have all be for naught, but he has not given up, telling the massive crowd gathered for the rally that he will soon be hosting a “cyber symposium” where he claims that “cyber guys” will prove that the election was stolen via something he calls “packet capture.” That, he declared, will ultimately force the Supreme Court to overturn the election results and put Trump back in office by the fall.
Lindell said that none of his efforts have been successful so far “because we’ve been living in the twilight zone,” complaining that “every time you have something real, they’re going, ‘We don’t we’re not gonna look at it,’ or the judges go, ‘We’re not gonna look at it.’”
“But you see, that’s all changing,” Lindell promised. “What I’m going to do to get this to the world, it’s called a cyber symposium. And what it is, is I’m going to have a venue at the end of July—it’s your job, everybody, to get the word out to the world—we’re going to get every cyber guy that has credentials—they’re called CISSP credentials—they’re going to be there.”
“We’re bringing in all the cyber guys,” he continued. “They’re gonna be there. Then we’re bringing all the media. Maybe even Fox will show up! What a concept. And then we’re going to bring in all senators, governors—even the corrupt ones, Brian Kemp—and legislatures, secretary of states, and every single government official that wants to be there, because when we show them these packet captures, we’re gonna just give them out to all them cyber guys so they can have their own guy go, ‘How many votes were flipped here in Tampa?’ Here you go. Boom. It’s going to be a worldwide event. Millions are going to see it, and those Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they’re going to go 9-0 that this country was attacked. The election is gonna come down. Donald Trump will be in office by this fall, for sure.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Neo-Nazi Shared Plot With Followers to Use Snipers to Bring America ‘To Its Knees’: Report
A former Marine who encouraged fellow neo-Nazi’s to move to Maine and make a “white future” for themselves by creating a white ethnostate, also shared a video with his followers with a proposal to use snipers to bring America “to its knees,” Vice News is reporting.
According to the Vice report, the plan by Chris Pohlhaus, 34, involved shooters targeting the nation’s truck drivers in the hope that it would create economic chaos.
According to Vice’s Ben Makuch, the ex-military man sat before a Confederate flag in his video and detailed his plan.
Writing that Pohlhaus described his proposal as one that could “easily disrupt the United States’ supply chain,” Makuch quoted the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi telling his fans, “It’s easy to stop trucks. You don’t need anybody; you barely need anyone. Twenty five dudes. Twenty five dudes trained with a (rifle),” before adding, “Each one of those guys shoots and moves and hides, shoots two truckers a day. That’s 50 truckers (shot) every day.”
According to the report, “Pohlhaus denied telling followers to shoot truckers and said the full context of the video was discussing historical hypotheticals involving whether or not epic figures like Ghengis Khan or Alexander the Great could conquer the modern world. He said the trucker analogy was meant to show that it’s easy to attack a society he considers on the brink of demise.”
In a text message to Vice, Pohlhaus wrote, “This system is incredibly fragile and what I did was show a way 25 men could bring it completely to its knees. And I am right, as always. They could,” before warning, “It is only a matter of time before something happens and this fragile little world falls apart. You need to come to terms with this reality and prepare for the absolute hell that is coming for us.”
You can read more here.
Image: Chris Pohlhuas/Twitter
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
- News2 days ago
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
- News2 days ago
Senior ExxonMobil Lobbyist Captured on Camera Revealing the 11 Senators Oil Giant Controls
- News2 days ago
Former Tea Party Governor Under Investigation for Pardoning Convicted Killer Whose Family Hosted a Fundraiser for Him
- OPINION2 days ago
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments
- NUTS3 days ago
Right Wing Think Tank Mocked for Telling Parents Words Like ‘Ally’ Show Critical Race Theory Is Being Taught in Class
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Organization and Longtime CFO Criminally Indicted by Grand Jury: Report
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’