Top Texas Elected Official Accused of ‘Punishing Dissidents’ After Bragging About ‘Canceling’ History Discussion

Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who is the most powerful elected official in the Lone Star State, has personally attacked what the right likes to call “cancel culture.” But on Friday he bragged about engaging in it himself – literally.

“As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it,” he tweeted.

Patrick is referring to an event at Texas’ Bullock State History Museum. The museum “abruptly pulled out” of the event on Thursday, which would have featured “a new book that re-examines the story of The Alamo.” The event’s cancelation prompted “claims of state censorship from its authors,” The San Antonio Express News reports.

The authors of “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth,” had planned to participate in the online discussion, co-hosted by the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Writers’ League of Texas.

Around 4 p.m., they were told the museum had backed out under pressure from its board of directors and conservatives who have taken issue with the book’s findings.

Patrick, who wields his power widely, opposes accurate portrayals of history if they harm long-woven myths.

As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it. Like efforts to move the Cenotaph, which I also stopped, this fact-free rewriting of TX history has no place @BullockMuseum. #txlege https://t.co/ua1aSFxHCk — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 2, 2021

This line about the book from the publisher may explain Lt. Gov. Patrick’s anger:

“As uncomfortable as it may be to hear for some, celebrating the Alamo has long had an echo of celebrating whiteness.”

Patrick targeted the authors of the book, including Chris Tomlinson, who took to Twitter to strike back:

A @BullockMuseum employee says they had to cancel following a social media campaign by rightwingers and an order from the board, which includes @GovAbbott, @DanPatrickTX, @DadePhelan and @DrSchwertner. Apparently, they worry true Texas history might get out. #ForgettheAlamo — ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021

But we don’t regurgitate the propaganda that Abbott’s Texas 1836 Project wants to promote. We reject the Heroic Anglo Narrative that came from white supremacists in the 19th century. We promote a more holistic and honest view of Texas’s glorious history. #ForgettheAlamo — ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021