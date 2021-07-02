RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Top Texas Elected Official Accused of ‘Punishing Dissidents’ After Bragging About ‘Canceling’ History Discussion
Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who is the most powerful elected official in the Lone Star State, has personally attacked what the right likes to call “cancel culture.” But on Friday he bragged about engaging in it himself – literally.
“As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it,” he tweeted.
Patrick is referring to an event at Texas’ Bullock State History Museum. The museum “abruptly pulled out” of the event on Thursday, which would have featured “a new book that re-examines the story of The Alamo.” The event’s cancelation prompted “claims of state censorship from its authors,” The San Antonio Express News reports.
The authors of “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth,” had planned to participate in the online discussion, co-hosted by the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Writers’ League of Texas.
Around 4 p.m., they were told the museum had backed out under pressure from its board of directors and conservatives who have taken issue with the book’s findings.
Patrick, who wields his power widely, opposes accurate portrayals of history if they harm long-woven myths.
As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it. Like efforts to move the Cenotaph, which I also stopped, this fact-free rewriting of TX history has no place @BullockMuseum. #txlege https://t.co/ua1aSFxHCk
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 2, 2021
This line about the book from the publisher may explain Lt. Gov. Patrick’s anger:
“As uncomfortable as it may be to hear for some, celebrating the Alamo has long had an echo of celebrating whiteness.”
Patrick targeted the authors of the book, including Chris Tomlinson, who took to Twitter to strike back:
A @BullockMuseum employee says they had to cancel following a social media campaign by rightwingers and an order from the board, which includes @GovAbbott, @DanPatrickTX, @DadePhelan and @DrSchwertner. Apparently, they worry true Texas history might get out. #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
But we don’t regurgitate the propaganda that Abbott’s Texas 1836 Project wants to promote. We reject the Heroic Anglo Narrative that came from white supremacists in the 19th century. We promote a more holistic and honest view of Texas’s glorious history. #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
If you wanted proof that Abbott and the GOP leadership is inclined toward dictatorship and punishing dissidents, here is your proof. Kicking us out of an event @BullockMuseum would have been unthinkable five years ago, what do they have planned for the next five? #ForgettheAlamo
— ChrisTomlinson (@cltomlinson) July 1, 2021
‘For Sure’: Mike Lindell Promises Right-Wing Activists ‘Donald Trump Will Be in Office by This Fall’
Thousands of right-wing activists gathered in Tampa, Florida, last weekend for a “Restore America” rally that featured a cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists as speakers.
Held at The River Church, which is pastored by right-wing conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne, the speakers included the likes of Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Jackson Lahmeyer, Ann Vandersteel, KrisAnne Hall, Greg Locke, and dozens more.
Among the most prominent speakers was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has worked relentlessly (and fruitlessly) to prove that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud and foreign interference in an effort to overturn the election results so former President Donald Trump can return to the White House.
Despite releasing multiple “documentaries” purporting to prove fraud and filing multiple lawsuits, Lindell’s efforts have all be for naught, but he has not given up, telling the massive crowd gathered for the rally that he will soon be hosting a “cyber symposium” where he claims that “cyber guys” will prove that the election was stolen via something he calls “packet capture.” That, he declared, will ultimately force the Supreme Court to overturn the election results and put Trump back in office by the fall.
Lindell said that none of his efforts have been successful so far “because we’ve been living in the twilight zone,” complaining that “every time you have something real, they’re going, ‘We don’t we’re not gonna look at it,’ or the judges go, ‘We’re not gonna look at it.’”
“But you see, that’s all changing,” Lindell promised. “What I’m going to do to get this to the world, it’s called a cyber symposium. And what it is, is I’m going to have a venue at the end of July—it’s your job, everybody, to get the word out to the world—we’re going to get every cyber guy that has credentials—they’re called CISSP credentials—they’re going to be there.”
“We’re bringing in all the cyber guys,” he continued. “They’re gonna be there. Then we’re bringing all the media. Maybe even Fox will show up! What a concept. And then we’re going to bring in all senators, governors—even the corrupt ones, Brian Kemp—and legislatures, secretary of states, and every single government official that wants to be there, because when we show them these packet captures, we’re gonna just give them out to all them cyber guys so they can have their own guy go, ‘How many votes were flipped here in Tampa?’ Here you go. Boom. It’s going to be a worldwide event. Millions are going to see it, and those Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they’re going to go 9-0 that this country was attacked. The election is gonna come down. Donald Trump will be in office by this fall, for sure.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Neo-Nazi Shared Plot With Followers to Use Snipers to Bring America ‘To Its Knees’: Report
A former Marine who encouraged fellow neo-Nazi’s to move to Maine and make a “white future” for themselves by creating a white ethnostate, also shared a video with his followers with a proposal to use snipers to bring America “to its knees,” Vice News is reporting.
According to the Vice report, the plan by Chris Pohlhaus, 34, involved shooters targeting the nation’s truck drivers in the hope that it would create economic chaos.
According to Vice’s Ben Makuch, the ex-military man sat before a Confederate flag in his video and detailed his plan.
Writing that Pohlhaus described his proposal as one that could “easily disrupt the United States’ supply chain,” Makuch quoted the self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi telling his fans, “It’s easy to stop trucks. You don’t need anybody; you barely need anyone. Twenty five dudes. Twenty five dudes trained with a (rifle),” before adding, “Each one of those guys shoots and moves and hides, shoots two truckers a day. That’s 50 truckers (shot) every day.”
According to the report, “Pohlhaus denied telling followers to shoot truckers and said the full context of the video was discussing historical hypotheticals involving whether or not epic figures like Ghengis Khan or Alexander the Great could conquer the modern world. He said the trucker analogy was meant to show that it’s easy to attack a society he considers on the brink of demise.”
In a text message to Vice, Pohlhaus wrote, “This system is incredibly fragile and what I did was show a way 25 men could bring it completely to its knees. And I am right, as always. They could,” before warning, “It is only a matter of time before something happens and this fragile little world falls apart. You need to come to terms with this reality and prepare for the absolute hell that is coming for us.”
You can read more here.
Image: Chris Pohlhuas/Twitter
GOP Congressman: FBI ‘Participated’ in Insurrection to ‘Entrap’ Harmless Protestors and ‘Frame the MAGA Movement’
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is demanding the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Justice tell Congress what they know about their own alleged “participation” in Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, which led to at least seven deaths. Gohmert falsely claims the attack on the U.S. Capitol – which in reality was an attempted coup designed to overturn a free and fair election – was instead a “monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors” and used to “frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.”
News organization The Recount calls Gohmert’s assertions “a bullshit baseless conspiracy theory.”
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) spews a bullshit baseless conspiracy theory blaming the FBI for organizing the January 6th insurrection to “frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/LZI5bQfx65
— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021
The Texas Republican congressman, explained on Thursday on the floor of the House that his “friend,” Fox News white supremacist host Tucker Carlson “covered this last night,” called the conspiracy theory “really disturbing… because we don’t like to see government agents stirring up trouble or find that there are criminal acts that would not likely have occurred had not the federal government been participating.”
Having no evidence that January 6 was an “inside job,” which is what Gohmert is asserting, he goes on to make up possible scenarios, again, without any basis in fact.
“Whether they were actual agents, or an undercover agents, or informants that were working for the federal government. But this is scary stuff this is, This is kind of third world stuff, this is not only third world stuff but this is like Putin-like kind of activity. So, if there were federal agents that were involved on January 6, we really need to know what the FBI knew and when they knew it, and not only that, we need to know how much participation did any of our federal friends either at DOJ, FBI, or any of the Intel Community, what kind of role were they playing?”
Gohmert, on the House floor, suggests federal agents were involved in Jan. 6: “We don’t like to see govt agents stirring up trouble… This is not only third-world stuff, this is like Putin kind of activity.” pic.twitter.com/Tku3tDIjbI
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 17, 2021
It’s almost like he is demanding Speaker Pelosi form a Special Committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection.
