Trump-Loving Anti-LGBTQ ‘QAnon Conspiracy Theorist’ Lawmaker Who Called Pence a ‘Traitor’ Launches Run for Governor

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt blasted U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for announcing he supports members of the United States military who are threatening to “quit” if they are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure,” Army Times reported late last week.

“I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated,” said Congressman Massie, who has degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has suggested he is a science expert while calling climate change “pseudo science.”

“I introduced HR 3860 to prohibit any mandatory requirement that a member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against COVID-19. It now has 24 sponsors,” he tweeted.

Federal law allows employers to require vaccinations for their employees. Since the days of General George Washington America’s military has required recruits to be vaccinated, so adding a vaccine for one of the most dangerous and deadly viruses on earth is a logical extension of those requirements.

A fully-vaccinated U.S. Military fighting force is also a matter of national security.

Schmidt blasted Massie, reminding him that “quitting” the military is called “desertion,” and noting it is illegal.

“Let me help you with some concepts,” Schmidt replied. “Quitting the military is called desertion. It’s a crime. So is insurrection. You are a leader in the poisoning of American democracy with lies and conspiracies. Now you have targeted the rank and file of the US Armed Forces with your Bullshit.”

Some consider Massie a supporter of Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.

“They were protesting,” Massie said in June of the insurrectionists. “And I don’t approve of the way they protested, but it wasn’t an insurrection.”

In September of 2020 Rep. Massie voted against a House resolution resolution “reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States.” He also supports Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen via fraud.