CRIME
‘Does Not Appear to Be a Random Act’: 23 Shots Fired Into Home of Alabama Democratic State Senator
Mobile, Alabama police are investigating what is being called a “targeted attack” on a Democratic state senator, Vivian Davis Figures.
23 shots were fired into her home, police say, around 5 AM Thursday. No one was in the home at the time.
Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy says the incident “does not appear to be a random act,” the Alabama News Network reports. The shooting was not discovered until Thursday afternoon and police are investigating.
Senator Figures, 64, has served since 1997, and was the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Senator Jeff Sessions in 2008.
This is a breaking news and developing story. .
CRIME
Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’
“We run a clean company – no one questioned that prior to politics”
Donald Trump Jr. for 13 minutes rambled and whined on a Facebook video Thursday about the 15-count federal criminal felony indictment handed up by a grand jury against The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg. The former president’s son falsely compared it to how Russian President Vladimir Putin punishes his political enemies, along with Iran and China, while falsely characterizing the depth and breath of the criminal indictment.
“How is this any different, how is this any different than what the mullahs in Iran do to their political enemies?” he asked.
(Some experts say the indictment could mean the end of The Trump Organization.)
Trump Jr. praised Weisselberg as The Trump Organization’s loyal “accountant,” yet laid the blame on him, while barely acknowledging the indictments also name the family company, except when he called it a “witch hunt” and an extension of the Mueller investigation. He also ignored that Weisselberg has been the Chief Financial Officer of the family business for more than two decades.
(Weisselberg began by working for Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, in 1973 as an accountant. He became the company’s controller in the 1980’s, and ultimately CFO who co-ran The Trump Organization while Donald Trump was president.)
Trying to minimize the charges, which include a 15-year tax scheme “including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records,” CNN reports.
Instead he claimed it essentially was about Weisselberg not paying taxes on a company car, and about the Donald Trump paying tuition for one of Weisselberg’s “grandkids,” because “he’s a good guy.”
“My dad did that cuz he’s a good guy, takes care of his employees. And, it was the nice thing to do.”
Trump Jr. told supporters the charges were “essentially amounting to fringe benefits, you know, like a corporate car, you got a corporate car after 48 years of service, you got a corporate car, didn’t pay tax on it.”
“This is what they got,” he added, “they’re able to tie in the Trump organization because he’s the CFO right” So they try to do that for the flowery headlines because this is what they’ve been promising you, right?”
“How is this, anything but a political persecution? How is this anything other than a government abuse of power. Let’s break it down for you,” Trump Jr. continued, weaving a web of falsehoods. “They’ve been doing this for about five years, hundreds of witnesses presumably countless hours of grand jury testimony 3 million documents reviewed by the AG and the DA, right? 3 million documents, what they’ve got someone on his, he didn’t pay taxes on fringe benefits.”
At one point Jr. claimed the amount of unpaid taxes was a mere $5000 per year, which is false.
“Yeah, that’s all it is, man. It’s a game, and it sucks, because this isn’t what America is about. This is what Russia does. This is what Iran does. This is what China does, but it’s happening right here right now. And so many people are totally silent about it, which also sucks, but we’re gonna keep fighting, because we have to, because it’s worth fighting for,” Trump Jr. promised. “And we can’t let this crap take over America, or we won’t have an America that any of us recognize for our kids. You guys have a good one.”
It appeared that many of the more than 1000 comments on the post were supportive of Trump and the former president, and the social media users “bought” the lies Trump was telling.
Here’s the video:
CRIME
Ex-Trump Org VP Recounts Being Told to Cook the Books to Reimburse for ‘Ridiculous’ Expenses
Former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res on Thursday revealed one story from her time at the company that echoes some of the allegations in the 15 count indictment against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Barbara Res was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
“The first time I started working for Trump, one of the first things I encountered was, I was checking expenses of one of our top employees and they were ridiculous. Where did they come from?” she wondered.
She said she challenged the expenses, but he said they were real. So she said she wasn’t signing off.
“And finally, told me, Trump told me to just come up with just so much, I forget the amount, a thousand dollars a week or whatever it was in expenses, maybe not that much back then, and they’ll be paid,” she recounted. “And they’ll be off the books.”
Watch:
CRIME
‘Juries Hate Rich Tax Cheats’: Legal Experts Say Trump Org Did ‘Exactly What Corporations Are Not Supposed to Do’
“I think the Trump Org could be dead…may be the biggest real estate corp bankruptcy in history”
The Trump Organization was charged with 15 felony counts Thursday in what federal prosecutors allege was a 15-year long “sweeping and audacious illegal payments scheme” to compensate executives “to help them avoid paying taxes,” as The New York Times reports.
Despite the Trump Organization’s pre-indictment claims the charges would be minimal, legal experts say they are far from it.
“The 15-count indictment, which charged the Trump Organization with committing a scheme to defraud, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records, accused the company of a long-running conspiracy to help executives, including Mr. Weisselberg, evade taxes on perks and bonuses while at the same time decreasing the company’s own tax obligations,” The Times explains.
Prosecutors Thursday filed charges against both the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg, who appears in this video earlier today in handcuffs:
Here we go pic.twitter.com/ZWiVCc8kKy
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2021
Legal experts are reading the indictment and applying their knowledge to the case.
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, who was fired by then-President Donald Trump, says, “I’m not optimistic that Weisselberg will flip but I am optimistic he’ll be convicted.”
“The law is fairly clear on what is income & what is taxable. He’s a sophisticated executive; mistake is implausible. The company booked much of it as income. And juries hate rich tax cheats.”
Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted his agreement:
Seconded https://t.co/Uw7R7vLJyC
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2021
Moss also says what prosecutors alleged the Trump Organization did “is exactly what corporations are not supposed to do.”
This indictment is no small thing, and the pre-emptive PR efforts to minimize it were unwise. This was a longtime conspiracy to defraud tax authorities and falsify records. This is exactly what corporations are not supposed to do.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2021
Professor of Taxation at NYU Law School Daniel Shaviro says after discovering this level of tax fraud you would have to repeal all taxes rather than choose to not prosecute for them.
I’ve read the Weisselberg indictment. If we take its assertions as true, this is no ticky-tack, or foot fault, or debatable case of tax fraud. You might as well repeal the federal, state, and city income taxes as discover this sort of conduct and not prosecute it.
— Daniel Shaviro (@DanielShaviro) July 1, 2021
NYU Law Professor, a former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, asks, where are the feds?
????
The Trump Organization-Weisselberg Indictment alleges a FEDERAL tax fraud scheme.
Charges are serious and documented enough, and DA believes can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, so question is:
Where is the Garland Justice Department/IRS?
Are the feds coming next? https://t.co/zWgEKC8pnJ pic.twitter.com/8pVjmKkTrx
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 1, 2021
Former New York Times investigative reporter who covered corporate insider trading and other financial topics says “if even the smallest bit of this case is true, I think the Trump Org could be dead.”
…in fact, if even the smallest bit of this case is true, I think the Trump Org could be dead. It’s complicated, but it primarily pertains to the 12th count of the indictment.
Taking this a step at a time: Like most real estate companies, the Trump Org is horribly illiquid…2
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 1, 2021
“He *needed* the presidency to survive financially. I have always believed, that is why he is so desperate to keep it,” Eichenwald adds, “because if he was president, he could hit up the Russians, Saudis, etc to bail him out. Now, with him toxic and a threat to the country, those nations know that any secret payments they make to him run a huge risk of being discovered.”
He also says this “may be the biggest real estate corp bankruptcy in history.”
