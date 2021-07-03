CRIME
‘That Makes Them Criminal’: Eric Trump Pilloried After Giving Away the Game About Trump Org Indictment on Live TV
The Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg found themselves in hot water this week when the Manhattan DA revealed an indictment alleging a pattern of criminal financial conduct dating back more than a decade.
While it comes as no surprise that the Trump Organization remains a major topic of discussion today, legal experts, observers, and Twitter users are also puzzled by the public comments about the matter from one person who probably should have been silent: Eric Trump.
Under normal circumstances, people under the heat of criminal investigation are well-advised to refrain from making any remarks about the matter. But the former president’s son didn’t heed that counsel.
Speaking with Fox News, Eric Trump made a number of incriminating remarks that led many to believe that his father’s company is actually guilty of doing what it has been accused of. At one point during his appearance on Fox News, Eric criticized the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as he accused them of “focusing on $3.5 million to take down a political opponent” as he insisted “crime ‘is rampant’ and people are leaving ‘dirty’ and ‘disgusting’ New York City ‘in record numbers.'”
“I mean, this is what they do, this is New York state for you,” Eric claimed. “This is worse than a banana republic. It’s truly horrible.”
Does the lawyer for the indicted company that Eric is an EVP at know he’s on TV? pic.twitter.com/7udDv0VO41
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 2, 2021
He even went a step further by weighing in on the alleged scheme the company is accused of. He dismissed the allegations describing the alleged kickbacks as nothing more than “employment perks.” But that’s conceding exactly the point at issue: The DA argues that the Trump Organization paid Weisselberg using these “perks” — such as renting him an apartment in New York City — to compensate him and avoid paying taxes. That’s a crime, and calling the non-salary benefits “employment perks” doesn’t reduce culpability. It confirms the prosecutors’ account of events.
It didn’t take long for viewers to began weighing in via Twitter.
“If you are on the Trump Organization’s legal team, are you encouraging this?” Suarez asked. “Are you quietly sending emails and texts urging them to not say much for a while? “I’m not Hunter Biden” will not be admissible at trial.”
If you are on the Trump Organization’s legal team, are you encouraging this? Are you quietly sending emails and texts urging them to not say much for a while? “I’m not Hunter Biden” will not be admissible at trial.
— Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) July 2, 2021
Attorney Bradley P. Moss wrote, “Clearly, no one at Trump Org has told the nepotism hires that commenting on the criminal matter is unwise. Run your mouth, Eric. Run your mouth.”
Clearly no one at Trump Org has told the nepotism hires that commenting on the criminal matter is unwise. Run your mouth, Eric. Run your mouth. pic.twitter.com/iulouUmiAn
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 2, 2021
Guardian reporter Van Badham also had a message for Eric as she pointed out, “These things you are admitting to are against the law. That makes them criminal.”
Dear @EricTrump,
These things you are admitting to are against the law. That makes them criminal.
Xx Van https://t.co/UM6J4Ln3SX
— Van Badham (@vanbadham) July 2, 2021
“These are corporate perks” means THEY ARE INCOME YOU HAVE TO DECLARE. Yes! This is widely known! https://t.co/V2VyWLS7NG
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 2, 2021
And then there’s the whole part about intentionally hiding it all from the IRS…ya know, normal perks.
— Cody Moffitt (@CodyMoffitt1) July 2, 2021
CRIME
‘Does Not Appear to Be a Random Act’: 23 Shots Fired Into Home of Alabama Democratic State Senator
Mobile, Alabama police are investigating what is being called a “targeted attack” on a Democratic state senator, Vivian Davis Figures.
23 shots were fired into her home, police say, around 5 AM Thursday. No one was in the home at the time.
Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy says the incident “does not appear to be a random act,” the Alabama News Network reports. The shooting was not discovered until Thursday afternoon and police are investigating.
Senator Figures, 64, has served since 1997, and was the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Senator Jeff Sessions in 2008.
This is a breaking news and developing story. .
CRIME
Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’
“We run a clean company – no one questioned that prior to politics”
Donald Trump Jr. for 13 minutes rambled and whined on a Facebook video Thursday about the 15-count federal criminal felony indictment handed up by a grand jury against The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg. The former president’s son falsely compared it to how Russian President Vladimir Putin punishes his political enemies, along with Iran and China, while falsely characterizing the depth and breath of the criminal indictment.
“How is this any different, how is this any different than what the mullahs in Iran do to their political enemies?” he asked.
(Some experts say the indictment could mean the end of The Trump Organization.)
Trump Jr. praised Weisselberg as The Trump Organization’s loyal “accountant,” yet laid the blame on him, while barely acknowledging the indictments also name the family company, except when he called it a “witch hunt” and an extension of the Mueller investigation. He also ignored that Weisselberg has been the Chief Financial Officer of the family business for more than two decades.
(Weisselberg began by working for Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father, in 1973 as an accountant. He became the company’s controller in the 1980’s, and ultimately CFO who co-ran The Trump Organization while Donald Trump was president.)
Trying to minimize the charges, which include a 15-year tax scheme “including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records,” CNN reports.
Instead he claimed it essentially was about Weisselberg not paying taxes on a company car, and about the Donald Trump paying tuition for one of Weisselberg’s “grandkids,” because “he’s a good guy.”
“My dad did that cuz he’s a good guy, takes care of his employees. And, it was the nice thing to do.”
Trump Jr. told supporters the charges were “essentially amounting to fringe benefits, you know, like a corporate car, you got a corporate car after 48 years of service, you got a corporate car, didn’t pay tax on it.”
“This is what they got,” he added, “they’re able to tie in the Trump organization because he’s the CFO right” So they try to do that for the flowery headlines because this is what they’ve been promising you, right?”
“How is this, anything but a political persecution? How is this anything other than a government abuse of power. Let’s break it down for you,” Trump Jr. continued, weaving a web of falsehoods. “They’ve been doing this for about five years, hundreds of witnesses presumably countless hours of grand jury testimony 3 million documents reviewed by the AG and the DA, right? 3 million documents, what they’ve got someone on his, he didn’t pay taxes on fringe benefits.”
At one point Jr. claimed the amount of unpaid taxes was a mere $5000 per year, which is false.
“Yeah, that’s all it is, man. It’s a game, and it sucks, because this isn’t what America is about. This is what Russia does. This is what Iran does. This is what China does, but it’s happening right here right now. And so many people are totally silent about it, which also sucks, but we’re gonna keep fighting, because we have to, because it’s worth fighting for,” Trump Jr. promised. “And we can’t let this crap take over America, or we won’t have an America that any of us recognize for our kids. You guys have a good one.”
It appeared that many of the more than 1000 comments on the post were supportive of Trump and the former president, and the social media users “bought” the lies Trump was telling.
Here’s the video:
CRIME
Ex-Trump Org VP Recounts Being Told to Cook the Books to Reimburse for ‘Ridiculous’ Expenses
Former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res on Thursday revealed one story from her time at the company that echoes some of the allegations in the 15 count indictment against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Barbara Res was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
“The first time I started working for Trump, one of the first things I encountered was, I was checking expenses of one of our top employees and they were ridiculous. Where did they come from?” she wondered.
She said she challenged the expenses, but he said they were real. So she said she wasn’t signing off.
“And finally, told me, Trump told me to just come up with just so much, I forget the amount, a thousand dollars a week or whatever it was in expenses, maybe not that much back then, and they’ll be paid,” she recounted. “And they’ll be off the books.”
Watch:
