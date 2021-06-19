News
Trump Cabinet Secretary Set Up a $300 Million Offshore Company in the Caymans — While Still in Office
According to a report from the HuffPost, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was busy attending to his own financial well-being while serving under Donald Trump — raking in at least $53 million and starting up a new business in the Cayman Islands.
Ross, who was recently accused of creating “an environment of paranoia and retaliation” at Commerce, was working on the taxpayers’ dime while keeping his business deals ongoing during his tenure.
The HuffPost reports, “Ross reported making somewhere between $53 million and $127 million during his four years as head of the Commerce Department. The federal government only requires officials to report broad ranges of outside income,” before adding, “Ross’ many and profitable entanglements with private companies while he was supposed to be looking out for the American taxpayer triggered concern and criticism.”
The report goes on to note that Ross’s Commerce duties didn’t stop him from setting up a new offshore business.
“Ross is already engaged in a new enterprise, a special purpose acquisition company that reportedly attracted $300 million from investors. He established the company in the Cayman Islands in January while he was still in public office, ” the report states.
During his time in the Donald Trump’s cabinet, Ross faced multiple complaints about his business dealings, with CREW accusing him “possible insider trading and other violations when he reportedly shorted Navigator stock after learning that a negative story was coming out in The New York Times about his links to the company,” among other ethical issues.
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Brothers of White Nationalist Congressman Apologize for His False Claim Insurrectionist Was ‘Executed’ by Police
Two brothers of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) went on national TV Thursday to apologize for his accusation this week that Capitol Police were “lying in wait” and “executed” a Trump insurrectionist, 35-year old QAnon believer Ashli Babbitt, on January 6.
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize,” they said on CNN, to D.C. Officer Michael Fanone for their brother’s “despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.”
On Tuesday during a hearing on the January 6 insurrection Gosar, a white nationalist, demanded FBI Director Chris Wray release the name of the officer who killed Babbitt. Babbitt was attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway in the Capitol just outside the House Chamber.
Calling her killing “disturbing,” Gosar told Wray in front of cameras that Babbitt was “executed,” which is false.
“The Capitol Police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her,” which is also false.
Gosar is one of the leading members of Congress who have promoted Donald Trump’s “big lie,” that the election was stolen from him.
Watch:
David Gosar, embarrassed brother of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize … to [D.C. Officer Fanone] for his despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.” pic.twitter.com/2mnrRpiiUu
— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021
News
Watching Biden Meet Putin Was ‘The Real Moment’ Trump Realized He Wasn’t President Anymore: NYT’s Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that former President Donald Trump seems to be finally accepting that he’s no longer president six months after leaving office.
In particular, Haberman said that Trump and his allies came to grips with this fact while watching President Joe Biden meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland this week.
“This is the event that underscored for people around Trump and the former president himself the fact that he’s not president anymore,” she said. “This was the kind of event on the world stage, getting enormous attention, that he really enjoyed, that he saw as one of the trappings of the office that he thought spoke to a sense of power and strength… it was the real moment of, ‘Oh, someone else is president and not Donald Trump.'”
Host John Berman noted that Trump this week has seemed particularly needy for positive affirmation.
“His organization sent an email around yesterday telling everybody he’s more popular than ever before, he’s the leader of the Republican Party,” Berman said. “It really seems to matter to him.”
Watch the video below.
News
GOP Congressman Refuses to Shake Hand of Cop Who Saved His Neck on January 6
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was one of 140 law enforcement officers injured protecting the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress on January 6. He was so badly beaten he suffered a heart attack fighting Trump’s insurrectionists but he was conscious enough to hear at one point the rioters scream, “Kill him with his own gun!”
On Wednesday, one day after 21 House Republicans voted against a bill to award Congressional gold medals to all the police officers who fought to save lives and democracy on January 6, Officer Fanone was in the U.S. Capitol, and ran into Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).
Congressman Clyde, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee and is one of the 21 who voted against the awards, refused to even shake Officer Fanone’s hand.
Clyde is the lawmaker who falsely compared the rioters and insurrectionists to a “normal tourist visit.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took to Twitter to make the accusation, which was backed up by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican.
I just called Officer Fanone and confirmed this story. This is really incredible. Also relayed an interaction he had with another members Chief of Staff that was really incredibly bad and disrespectful. https://t.co/fERYjK6dWg
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2021
Here’s video of Officer Fanone being attacked by Trump’s insurrectionists:
Officer Michael Fanone could have died on January 6. He was sprayed with chemicals, tased several times, and even beaten with an American flag.
To the politicians who have since downplayed the Capitol attack, Officer Fanone would like a word. pic.twitter.com/2in0rDk8tY
— The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021
Here’s Congressman Clyde literally barricading the door on Jan. 6, with members of the Capitol Hill Police:
Here's Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) helping Capitol Police barricade a door on Jan. 6 during what he would later call a “normal tourist visit.” pic.twitter.com/BJ8WYDu5zn
— Michael Donnelly (@Doneli) June 15, 2021
Here’s Clyde outright lying:
Rep Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sells a real whopper at the US House hearing today about Jan 6 insurrection: "The House Floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection..there was an undisciplined the mob…to call it an insurrection…is a bold-faced lie." pic.twitter.com/cRcWKg859g
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 12, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Republican Candidate in Secret Recording Says He Has Access to Russian Hit Squad and Would ‘End’ Opponent’s Life: Report
- News2 days ago
Watching Biden Meet Putin Was ‘The Real Moment’ Trump Realized He Wasn’t President Anymore: NYT’s Haberman
- ALMOST NO REPUBLICAN IS EXTREME ENOUGH FOR TUCKER3 days ago
‘Radical Social Change’: Tucker Carlson Furious Congress Almost Unanimously Voted to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Catholic Adoption Agency That Refused to Work With Same-Sex Couples
- CHURCH POLITICIZING RELIGION24 hours ago
‘I Dare You to Deny Me Communion’: 60 Democrats Blast Bishops for Move to Punish Biden by ‘Weaponizing’ Eucharist
- News2 days ago
Brothers of White Nationalist Congressman Apologize for His False Claim Insurrectionist Was ‘Executed’ by Police
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congressman: FBI ‘Participated’ in Insurrection to ‘Entrap’ Harmless Protestors and ‘Frame the MAGA Movement’
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Supporter Who Was ‘Heavily Armed’ Pleads Guilty After Firing Gun Into Car Full of Black Girls