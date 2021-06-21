LOL – SURE
Meteorologist Is Latest Local Newscaster to Announce On-Air She Is Teaming Up With Right Wing Project Veritas
A Detroit weekend weather anchor is the latest local reporter to announce on-air she is teaming up with the far right wing deception activists Project Veritas to attack their employer.
On Sunday April Moss, smack in the middle of her weather forecast, snuck in an announcement about the “discrimination” going of at her local CBS affiliated station.
“All good things must come to an end,” Moss told viewers as she announced “showers moving in around 8 AM.”
“Speaking of a brand new week I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees.”
CBS62 Detroit Meteorologist April Moss says on-air she will expose ‘discrimination’ at her station with Project Veritas.
This after FOX26 reporter Ivory Hecker pulled a similar stunt last week, saying she was told not to pursue stories on HCQ.
pic.twitter.com/zf3uhXYZI5
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 21, 2021
Project Veritas is the group that has been repeatedly discredited for deceptively-edited videos created to attack the left.
And speaking of a brand new week, it appears that Moss may be planning on leaving the station – or getting fired. She’s worked for 9 years for CBS, but on Saturday created a new Instagram account without her “CBS” affiliation in the name.
Moss’ LinkedIn page lists among her interests Maria Bartiromo and Tim Tebow. The bio on her Instagram page says: “Galatians 2:20.”
Last week Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker announced live, on-air “that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers.”
She said just hours after she was fired.
What was that information that was so important for her to risk her job for?
Pushing hydroxychloroquine, which has been discredited as a cure for COVID-19.
No word yet on what “discrimination” Moss faces.
