News
Brothers of White Nationalist Congressman Apologize for His False Claim Insurrectionist Was ‘Executed’ by Police
Two brothers of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) went on national TV Thursday to apologize for his accusation this week that Capitol Police were “lying in wait” and “executed” a Trump insurrectionist, 35-year old QAnon believer Ashli Babbitt, on January 6.
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize,” they said on CNN, to D.C. Officer Michael Fanone for their brother’s “despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.”
On Tuesday during a hearing on the January 6 insurrection Gosar, a white nationalist, demanded FBI Director Chris Wray release the name of the officer who killed Babbitt. Babbitt was attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway in the Capitol just outside the House Chamber.
Calling her killing “disturbing,” Gosar told Wray in front of cameras that Babbitt was “executed,” which is false.
“The Capitol Police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her,” which is also false.
Gosar is one of the leading members of Congress who have promoted Donald Trump’s “big lie,” that the election was stolen from him.
Watch:
David Gosar, embarrassed brother of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize … to [D.C. Officer Fanone] for his despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.” pic.twitter.com/2mnrRpiiUu
— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watching Biden Meet Putin Was ‘The Real Moment’ Trump Realized He Wasn’t President Anymore: NYT’s Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that former President Donald Trump seems to be finally accepting that he’s no longer president six months after leaving office.
In particular, Haberman said that Trump and his allies came to grips with this fact while watching President Joe Biden meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland this week.
“This is the event that underscored for people around Trump and the former president himself the fact that he’s not president anymore,” she said. “This was the kind of event on the world stage, getting enormous attention, that he really enjoyed, that he saw as one of the trappings of the office that he thought spoke to a sense of power and strength… it was the real moment of, ‘Oh, someone else is president and not Donald Trump.'”
Host John Berman noted that Trump this week has seemed particularly needy for positive affirmation.
“His organization sent an email around yesterday telling everybody he’s more popular than ever before, he’s the leader of the Republican Party,” Berman said. “It really seems to matter to him.”
Watch the video below.
News
GOP Congressman Refuses to Shake Hand of Cop Who Saved His Neck on January 6
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was one of 140 law enforcement officers injured protecting the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress on January 6. He was so badly beaten he suffered a heart attack fighting Trump’s insurrectionists but he was conscious enough to hear at one point the rioters scream, “Kill him with his own gun!”
On Wednesday, one day after 21 House Republicans voted against a bill to award Congressional gold medals to all the police officers who fought to save lives and democracy on January 6, Officer Fanone was in the U.S. Capitol, and ran into Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).
Congressman Clyde, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee and is one of the 21 who voted against the awards, refused to even shake Officer Fanone’s hand.
Clyde is the lawmaker who falsely compared the rioters and insurrectionists to a “normal tourist visit.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took to Twitter to make the accusation, which was backed up by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican.
I just called Officer Fanone and confirmed this story. This is really incredible. Also relayed an interaction he had with another members Chief of Staff that was really incredibly bad and disrespectful. https://t.co/fERYjK6dWg
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2021
Here’s video of Officer Fanone being attacked by Trump’s insurrectionists:
Officer Michael Fanone could have died on January 6. He was sprayed with chemicals, tased several times, and even beaten with an American flag.
To the politicians who have since downplayed the Capitol attack, Officer Fanone would like a word. pic.twitter.com/2in0rDk8tY
— The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021
Here’s Congressman Clyde literally barricading the door on Jan. 6, with members of the Capitol Hill Police:
Here's Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) helping Capitol Police barricade a door on Jan. 6 during what he would later call a “normal tourist visit.” pic.twitter.com/BJ8WYDu5zn
— Michael Donnelly (@Doneli) June 15, 2021
Here’s Clyde outright lying:
Rep Andrew Clyde (R-GA) sells a real whopper at the US House hearing today about Jan 6 insurrection: "The House Floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection..there was an undisciplined the mob…to call it an insurrection…is a bold-faced lie." pic.twitter.com/cRcWKg859g
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 12, 2021
News
Putin Tells Black US Reporter He Would ‘Prevent’ Black Lives Matter in Russia After She Asks What He’s ‘Afraid Of’
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared rattled by a Black American woman reporter after she asked him why he is jailing and murdering political opponents. Ultimately Putin equated the Black Lives Matter movement – created to protest police killings of mostly unarmed Black men – with the January 6 insurrection, and telling her he would “prevent” the Black Lives Matter movement were it to come to Russia.
“The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long,” ABC News’ Rachel Scott told the Russian President and former KGB official, “and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.”
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?”
After Putin rambled for a few minutes, he brought up Black Lives Matter.
“America, quite recently, had to deal with terrible events after the murder of, the killing of the African American, and Black Lives Matter ensued,” Putin said. “I don’t want to make any judgment about that but what we saw, mass violations of the law and so on so forth. We sympathize with the Americans but we do not wish that this kind of thing could happen on our territory and we will do our utmost to prevent tension,” he said, referring to BLM.
He concluded by saying he didn’t even want to address the “afraid of” part, calling it, “irrelevant.”
“So you didn’t answer my question sir, if all of your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn’t that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?” Scott replied.
Putin then falsely claimed the thousands of people who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6 were merely Americans with “political demands,” which is false.
“We sympathize with what’s happening in the States, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia,” Putin concluded, equating the BLM movement with the January 6 insurrection, two extremely different and unrelated events.
Watch:
.@ABC News’ @rachelvscott to Russian Pres. Putin: “The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long…and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Alexey Navalny] to run for office.
“So my question is, Mr. President: what are you so afraid of?” pic.twitter.com/EMNnaRLLbO
— ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2021
Trending
- News1 day ago
Social Media Activity Suggests ‘Trouble Brewing’ for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr
- 'CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?'2 days ago
‘Pure Insanity’: Leaked Emails Reveal DOJ Officials’ Horrified Reactions to Trump Allies’ Voter Fraud Claims
- CRIME3 days ago
Man Shoots and Kills Atlanta Supermarket Cashier, Wounds Guard Over Mask Policy: Police
- GOP EXTREMISM1 day ago
Insurrection ‘Truther’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: FBI Was ‘Involved in Organizing and Carrying Out the Capitol Riot’
- BYE2 days ago
Fox Fires Reporter Who Declared On-Air She Was Being ‘Muzzled’ by Her Bosses: Report
- WTH?2 days ago
Watch: House Republicans Gang Up on Democrat as They Try to End 1/6 Insurrection Hearing With FBI Director
- News2 days ago
‘Been Hitting the Pipe a Little Too Hard’: Pompeo Rebrands – Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Illegal Drug Pun
- 'CAN’T HANDLE COLD OR HEAT'3 days ago
#AbbottFailedTexas Trends as State Electric Authority Warns of Possible Power Outages Again – This Time in Heat Wave